Food Storage and Trash Bags - US - February 2017
"Food storage and trash bag products experienced flat sales in 2016, benefiting from consumers’ reliance on food storage products and trash bags for household food prep and food disposal needs. However, due to the highly functional nature of the category, brands are challenged with boosting incremental sales. Going forward, promoting additional usage occasions, both within and outside of the home, and focusing on innovations that improve product functionality could generate growth."
- Rebecca Cullen, Home & Personal Care Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Widespread usage in a highly functional category challenges growth
- Consumers stock up, less brand loyal
- Market overview
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Food storage and trash bags maintain stable growth
- Trash bags account for majority of sales
- Declining household size could impact market
- Food storage and trash bags maintain stable growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Food storage and trash bags maintain growth in functional category
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of food storage and trash bags, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of food storage and trash bags, at current prices, 2011-21
- Food storage and trash bags maintain growth in functional category
Market Breakdown
- Trash bag segment represents nearly half of category sales
- Figure 9: Share of total US Sales of food storage and trash bags, by segment, 2016
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of food storage and trash bags, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Other retail channels dominate, drug stores suffer
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of food storage and trash bags, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Trash bag segment represents nearly half of category sales
Market Perspective
- Food storage and trash bag usage levels remain steady
- Figure 12: Food storage and trash bag usage, July 2010- August 2016
- Concerns about food waste, reusing food packaging
- Reused plastic bags, food containers compete with category products
- Food storage and trash bag usage levels remain steady
Market Factors
- Shrinking household size could impact market
- Figure 13: Average number of children per household (including households with no children), 2005-15
- Shrinking household size could impact market
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Rank Group continues to lead market, private label sales slip
- Hefty leads segment with catchy campaign, value-driven approach
- Floral, sweet scents don’t align with strength, odor control
- Value-added food storage features could boost market
- Rank Group continues to lead market, private label sales slip
Manufacturer Sales of Food Storage and Trash Bags
- Leading brands maintain share, private label sales slide
- Manufacturer sales of food storage and trash bags
- Figure 14: MULO sales of food storage and trash bags, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Leading brands maintain share, private label sales slide
What’s Working?
- Portability and portions
- Secure seals offer reassurance for food storage users
- Figure 15: MULO sales of plastic food bags, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Hefty adds humor to a less-than-glamorous category
- Figure 16: Hefty ultra strong ad
- Portability and portions
What’s Struggling?
- Select scents unsavory for trash bag shoppers
- Private label struggles to compete with branded options
- Figure 17: MULO sales of private label, by segment, rolling 52 weeks 2015-16
- Select scents unsavory for trash bag shoppers
What’s Next?
- Prolonging food life, reducing waste could fetch premium
- Food storage products make cooking, meal prep easier
- Prolonging food life, reducing waste could fetch premium
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Household staples experience high market penetration
- Durability key driver for purchases regardless of segment
- Adults use products for on-the-go eating
- Category shoppers are cost-driven
- Chemical, environmental concerns less relevant for younger adults
- Category innovations could boost market
- Household staples experience high market penetration
Food Storage and Trash Bag Usage
- Food storage and trash bag market benefits from staple status
- Food storage product usage
- Trash bag usage
- Figure 18: Food storage and trash bag usage, December 2016
- Age, race, income impacts product usage
- Figure 19: Select food storage and trash bag usage, by age, race, and Hispanic origin, and household income, December 2016
- Wider usage of products among parents, larger households
- Figure 20: Select food storage and trash bag usage, by parental status and household size, December 2016
- Food storage and trash bag market benefits from staple status
Important Food Storage and Trash Bag Attributes
- Durability is cost of entry into category
- Figure 21: Important attributes for foil/ food wrap, trash bags, and food storage, December 2016
- Consumers motivated by functional attributes for foil/food wrap
- Figure 22: TURF analysis –Foil/food wrap, December 2016
- TURF methodology
- Quantity, traps odors are significant for trash bags
- Figure 23: TURF analysis –Trash bags, December 2016
- TURF methodology
- Durability, keeping food fresh, and size variety can reach a majority
- Figure 24: TURF analysis – Food storage, December 2016
- TURF methodology
- Wide range of purchase motivators for young adults
- Figure 25: Select important attributes for trash bags, by age, December 2016
- Figure 26: Select important attributes for food storage, by age, December 2016
- Durability is cost of entry into category
Food Storage Behaviors
- Consumers use a range of sizes for variety of uses
- Take it to-go
- Figure 27: Rubbermaid Brilliance ad, December 2016
- Cleaning creates challenges for food storage products
- Figure 28: Food storage usage behaviors, December 2016
- Busy parents, young adults use products to simplify life
- Figure 29: Select food storage usage behaviors, by age and parental status, December 2016
- Black adults use products to assist with healthy eating
- Figure 30: Select food storage behaviors, by race and Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Long purchase cycles impact reusable food storage containers
- Figure 31: Reusable food storage usage behaviors, by age, household income, December 2016
- Consumers use a range of sizes for variety of uses
Shopping Behavior
- Consumers are cost conscious, willing to switch brands
- Consumers shop on auto-pilot
- Figure 32: Shopping behavior, December 2016
- Men are more brand loyal, women look for the best deal
- Figure 33: Shopping behavior, by gender, December 2016
- Young adults, Hispanics consider wider range of retailers
- Figure 34: Select shopping behavior, by age, race, and Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Consumers are cost conscious, willing to switch brands
Attitudes toward Eco-Friendly Products
- Chemical and environmental concerns low for consumers
- Figure 35: Attitudes toward eco-friendly products, December 2016
- Nearly half of adults reuse food storage products
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward recycling and reusing food storage products, December 2016
- Young adults find fewer benefits to glass containers
- Figure 37: Attitudes toward glass and eco-friendly products, by age, December 2016
- Chemical and environmental concerns low for consumers
Interest in Innovations
- Food storage innovations could boost flat market sales
- Prolonging produce life adds value
- Simplify cooking and clean-up
- Plastic-free, reusable options
- Figure 38: Interest in food storage innovations, December 2016
- Opportunity for trash bags with scents, eco-friendly benefits
- Figure 39: Interest in trash bag innovations, December 2016
- Parents, young adults most open to new innovations
- Figure 40: Interest in select innovations – Yes responses, by age, parental status, December 2016
- Product innovations may help reach multicultural consumers
- Figure 41: Interest in select innovations – Yes responses, by race and Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Food storage innovations could boost flat market sales
