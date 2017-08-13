Foodservice in Retail - US - October 2017

"A strong foodservice program has become a differentiator within the highly competitive grocery retailing industry. Retailers are positioning themselves as foodservice destinations, offering trendy dishes or partnering with growing restaurant concepts for restaurants within a store. The lines between retailer and restaurant are continuing to blur, presenting an opportunity for retailers and a strong competitive threat to restaurants. A store’s foodservice program not only caters to consumers’ need for convenience, it also provides them with a unique, fun shopping experience."

- Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: