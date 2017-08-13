Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Foodservice in Retail - US - October 2017

Newer/Older Editions

"A strong foodservice program has become a differentiator within the highly competitive grocery retailing industry. Retailers are positioning themselves as foodservice destinations, offering trendy dishes or partnering with growing restaurant concepts for restaurants within a store. The lines between retailer and restaurant are continuing to blur, presenting an opportunity for retailers and a strong competitive threat to restaurants. A store’s foodservice program not only caters to consumers’ need for convenience, it also provides them with a unique, fun shopping experience."
- Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas:

  • Supermarkets face falling market share
  • Foodservice can only do so much for grocers 
  • Grocers can’t replace restaurants

US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

        • The issues
          • Supermarkets face falling market share
            • Figure 1: MULO sales of food and drink, by retail channel, 2012 and 2017
          • Foodservice can only do so much for grocers
            • Figure 2: Reasons for choosing primary grocery retailer, August 2015
          • Grocers can’t replace restaurants
            • Figure 3: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by HH income, August 2017
          • The opportunities
            • Millennials are the target market for foodservice in retail concepts
              • Figure 4: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by generation, August 2017
            • Foodservice offerings can bring in non-loyalists
              • Figure 5: Concept interest, by segment shoppers, August 2017
            • Drive trial with samples and specials
              • Figure 6: Foodservice in retail purchase motivators, August 2017
            • What it means

            • The Market – What You Need to Know

              • Supermarkets need to stay competitive
                • Competition comes from all sides
                  • Behavioral changes make the case for foodservice in retail

                  • Market Breakdown

                    • Supermarkets are slowly losing market share to competitors
                      • Figure 7: MULO sales of food and drink, by retail channel, 2012 and 2017

                  • Market Perspective

                    • Meal kits threaten both foodservice and retail
                      • Dollar stores and discount grocers encroach on competitor’s market share
                        • C-stores, the original foodservice in retail
                          • Figure 8: Total US convenience store foodservice sales, at current prices, by segment, 2011-21
                        • Buying online in a digital world
                          • Figure 9: Online shopping attitudes and behaviors, August 2017

                      • Market Factors

                        • Supermarket and restaurant sales are neck-in-neck
                          • Figure 10: Food sales at home and away from home, January 2003-April 2017
                        • Millennials shop around
                          • Figure 11: Number of stores shopped for groceries, by demographics, August 2016
                        • Rockin’ the suburbs
                          • Figure 12: Net migration, by type of area, 2005-06 through 2015-16
                        • Labeling laws further delayed

                        • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                          • Grocers tackle foodservice
                            • Prepared foods are nice to have, not need to have
                              • Stores become restaurant destinations

                              • What’s Working?

                                • Foodservice becomes the norm at supermarkets
                                  • Hy-Vee
                                    • Mariano’s
                                      • Wegman’s
                                        • Lowe’s Foods
                                          • Kroger
                                            • Mass merchandisers upgrade their foodservice programs
                                              • Walmart moves beyond traditional QSRs
                                                • Can foodservice be Target’s niche?
                                                  • Whole Foods lays down the template for foodservice programs
                                                    • Grocery bars are a new opportunity for alcohol brands

                                                    • What’s Struggling?

                                                      • Foodservice alone couldn’t save Whole Foods
                                                        • Figure 13: Price of Whole Foods stock, 9/3/2012-8/21/2017
                                                      • Consumers choose stores based on convenience and price
                                                        • Figure 14: Reasons for choosing primary grocery retailer, August 2015
                                                      • Dollar stores and discount grocers thrive despite lack of foodservice programs
                                                        • Food safety issues arise

                                                        • What’s Next?

                                                          • Smaller stores, larger foodservice offerings
                                                            • Figure 15: TeaBot at 365
                                                            • Figure 16: Tablet ordering at 365
                                                          • Technology makes its way into the prepared foods section
                                                            • Grocers keep up with the trends
                                                              • Food halls completely blur the lines between retail and foodservice
                                                                • Restaurants become an opportunity for non-grocery retailers/CPG brands

                                                                • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                                  • Younger consumers drive interest in grocer foodservice programs
                                                                    • Attract non-loyalists with foodservice
                                                                      • Not as fun as a restaurant
                                                                        • Provide diners with comfort and privacy
                                                                          • Spur sales with samples and specials

                                                                          • Foodservice in Retail Purchases

                                                                            • Prepared chicken dishes are a household favorite
                                                                              • Figure 17: Foodservice in retail purchases, August 2017
                                                                            • Men purchase ready-to-eat options
                                                                              • Figure 18: Foodservice in retail purchases, by gender, August 2017
                                                                            • Millennials are the target market
                                                                              • Figure 19: Foodservice in retail purchases, by age, August 2017
                                                                            • Affluent consumers are more likely to buy prepared dishes
                                                                              • Figure 20: Foodservice in retail purchases, by age and HH income, August 2017
                                                                            • Foodservice purchases highest in Northeast, lowest in Midwest
                                                                              • Figure 21: Foodservice in retail purchases, by region, August 2017
                                                                              • Figure 22: Foodservice in retail purchases, by area, August 2017
                                                                            • Parents look for convenient prepared options
                                                                              • Figure 23: Foodservice in retail purchases, by parental status and age, August 2017
                                                                            • Natural grocer consumers are most likely to buy prepared options
                                                                              • Figure 24: Foodservice in retail purchases, by segment shoppers, August 2017
                                                                              • Figure 25: Foodservice in retail purchases, by segment shoppers (loyalists), August 2017

                                                                          • Foodservice in Retail Concept Interest

                                                                            • A third of consumers are not interested in any foodservice concept
                                                                              • Figure 26: Concept interest, August 2017
                                                                            • TURF analysis: Foodservice concept interest
                                                                              • Figure 27: TURF analysis – Store concept interest, August 2017
                                                                            • Foodservice options appeal to iGens/Millennials
                                                                              • Figure 28: Concept interest, by generation, August 2017
                                                                            • Men prefer QSRs while women want coffee shops
                                                                              • Figure 29: Concept interest, by gender and age, August 2017
                                                                            • Those in the Northeast are open to grocery FSRs
                                                                              • Figure 30: Concept interest, by region, August 2017
                                                                            • Foodservice options helps grocers appeal to non-loyalists
                                                                              • Figure 31: Concept interest, by segment shoppers, August 2017
                                                                            • In their own words: Ideal foodservice in retail concept

                                                                            • Consumption Location

                                                                              • Most prepared options are consumed at home
                                                                                • Figure 32: Consumption location, August 2017
                                                                                • Figure 33: Mariano’s email, August 13, 2017 “New Loadable Lunch & Dinner Menu: Prime Rib Meal, Buffalo Rotisserie Chicken Salad, Cubano Panini and more”
                                                                              • Millennials are most likely to eat options AFH
                                                                                • Figure 34: Consumption location, by age, August 2017

                                                                            • Foodservice in Retail Attitudes

                                                                              • Consumers value the convenience of foodservice in retail
                                                                                • Figure 35: Foodservice in retail attitudes, August 2017
                                                                              • Younger men are the grocery bar drinkers
                                                                                • Figure 36: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by gender and age, August 2017
                                                                              • Fun for all ages
                                                                                • Figure 37: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by generation, August 2017
                                                                              • Urban parents are most likely to enjoy foodservice programs
                                                                                • Figure 38: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by parental status and age, August 2017
                                                                                • Figure 39: Foodservice in retail attitudes, CHAID output, August 2017
                                                                              • Natural grocer consumers are most enthusiastic about foodservice in retail
                                                                                • Figure 40: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by segment shoppers, August 2017

                                                                            • Retail Versus Foodservice Associations

                                                                              • Methodology
                                                                                • Consumers think of retail foodservice foods as fresh and healthy
                                                                                  • Figure 41: Retail and foodservice associations, August 2017

                                                                              • Purchase Motivators

                                                                                • Samples and specials may drive sales
                                                                                  • Figure 42: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, August 2017
                                                                                  • Figure 43: Hy-Vee, August 1, 2017 “Pick up dinner tonight”
                                                                                • Motivate female customers with samples and selection
                                                                                  • Figure 44: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, by gender, August 2017
                                                                                • Boomers may prove to be an elusive target
                                                                                  • Figure 45: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, by generation, August 2017
                                                                                • Loyalists aren’t that interested in trying foodservice options
                                                                                  • Figure 46: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, by segment shoppers, August 2017
                                                                                • A great in-store experience motivates urbanites
                                                                                  • Figure 47: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, by area, August 2017

                                                                              • Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations

                                                                                • Data sources
                                                                                  • Sales data
                                                                                    • Consumer survey data
                                                                                      • Consumer qualitative research
                                                                                        • Abbreviations and terms
                                                                                          • Abbreviations
                                                                                            • Terms

                                                                                            Companies Covered

                                                                                            To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                                            Foodservice in Retail - US - October 2017

                                                                                            US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                                            Reports by region

                                                                                            About us

                                                                                            Registered office

                                                                                            Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                                            11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                                            Registered in England:
                                                                                            Number 1475918.

                                                                                            Contact us

                                                                                            MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                                            • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd