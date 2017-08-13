Foodservice in Retail - US - October 2017
"A strong foodservice program has become a differentiator within the highly competitive grocery retailing industry. Retailers are positioning themselves as foodservice destinations, offering trendy dishes or partnering with growing restaurant concepts for restaurants within a store. The lines between retailer and restaurant are continuing to blur, presenting an opportunity for retailers and a strong competitive threat to restaurants. A store’s foodservice program not only caters to consumers’ need for convenience, it also provides them with a unique, fun shopping experience."
- Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Supermarkets face falling market share
- Foodservice can only do so much for grocers
- Grocers can’t replace restaurants
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Supermarkets face falling market share
- Figure 1: MULO sales of food and drink, by retail channel, 2012 and 2017
- Foodservice can only do so much for grocers
- Figure 2: Reasons for choosing primary grocery retailer, August 2015
- Grocers can’t replace restaurants
- Figure 3: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by HH income, August 2017
- The opportunities
- Millennials are the target market for foodservice in retail concepts
- Figure 4: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by generation, August 2017
- Foodservice offerings can bring in non-loyalists
- Figure 5: Concept interest, by segment shoppers, August 2017
- Drive trial with samples and specials
- Figure 6: Foodservice in retail purchase motivators, August 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Supermarkets need to stay competitive
- Competition comes from all sides
- Behavioral changes make the case for foodservice in retail
- Supermarkets need to stay competitive
Market Breakdown
- Supermarkets are slowly losing market share to competitors
- Figure 7: MULO sales of food and drink, by retail channel, 2012 and 2017
- Supermarkets are slowly losing market share to competitors
Market Perspective
- Meal kits threaten both foodservice and retail
- Dollar stores and discount grocers encroach on competitor’s market share
- C-stores, the original foodservice in retail
- Figure 8: Total US convenience store foodservice sales, at current prices, by segment, 2011-21
- Buying online in a digital world
- Figure 9: Online shopping attitudes and behaviors, August 2017
- Meal kits threaten both foodservice and retail
Market Factors
- Supermarket and restaurant sales are neck-in-neck
- Figure 10: Food sales at home and away from home, January 2003-April 2017
- Millennials shop around
- Figure 11: Number of stores shopped for groceries, by demographics, August 2016
- Rockin’ the suburbs
- Figure 12: Net migration, by type of area, 2005-06 through 2015-16
- Labeling laws further delayed
- Supermarket and restaurant sales are neck-in-neck
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Grocers tackle foodservice
- Prepared foods are nice to have, not need to have
- Stores become restaurant destinations
- Grocers tackle foodservice
What’s Working?
- Foodservice becomes the norm at supermarkets
- Hy-Vee
- Mariano’s
- Wegman’s
- Lowe’s Foods
- Kroger
- Mass merchandisers upgrade their foodservice programs
- Walmart moves beyond traditional QSRs
- Can foodservice be Target’s niche?
- Whole Foods lays down the template for foodservice programs
- Grocery bars are a new opportunity for alcohol brands
- Foodservice becomes the norm at supermarkets
What’s Struggling?
- Foodservice alone couldn’t save Whole Foods
- Figure 13: Price of Whole Foods stock, 9/3/2012-8/21/2017
- Consumers choose stores based on convenience and price
- Figure 14: Reasons for choosing primary grocery retailer, August 2015
- Dollar stores and discount grocers thrive despite lack of foodservice programs
- Food safety issues arise
- Foodservice alone couldn’t save Whole Foods
What’s Next?
- Smaller stores, larger foodservice offerings
- Figure 15: TeaBot at 365
- Figure 16: Tablet ordering at 365
- Technology makes its way into the prepared foods section
- Grocers keep up with the trends
- Food halls completely blur the lines between retail and foodservice
- Restaurants become an opportunity for non-grocery retailers/CPG brands
- Smaller stores, larger foodservice offerings
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Younger consumers drive interest in grocer foodservice programs
- Attract non-loyalists with foodservice
- Not as fun as a restaurant
- Provide diners with comfort and privacy
- Spur sales with samples and specials
- Younger consumers drive interest in grocer foodservice programs
Foodservice in Retail Purchases
- Prepared chicken dishes are a household favorite
- Figure 17: Foodservice in retail purchases, August 2017
- Men purchase ready-to-eat options
- Figure 18: Foodservice in retail purchases, by gender, August 2017
- Millennials are the target market
- Figure 19: Foodservice in retail purchases, by age, August 2017
- Affluent consumers are more likely to buy prepared dishes
- Figure 20: Foodservice in retail purchases, by age and HH income, August 2017
- Foodservice purchases highest in Northeast, lowest in Midwest
- Figure 21: Foodservice in retail purchases, by region, August 2017
- Figure 22: Foodservice in retail purchases, by area, August 2017
- Parents look for convenient prepared options
- Figure 23: Foodservice in retail purchases, by parental status and age, August 2017
- Natural grocer consumers are most likely to buy prepared options
- Figure 24: Foodservice in retail purchases, by segment shoppers, August 2017
- Figure 25: Foodservice in retail purchases, by segment shoppers (loyalists), August 2017
- Prepared chicken dishes are a household favorite
Foodservice in Retail Concept Interest
- A third of consumers are not interested in any foodservice concept
- Figure 26: Concept interest, August 2017
- TURF analysis: Foodservice concept interest
- Figure 27: TURF analysis – Store concept interest, August 2017
- Foodservice options appeal to iGens/Millennials
- Figure 28: Concept interest, by generation, August 2017
- Men prefer QSRs while women want coffee shops
- Figure 29: Concept interest, by gender and age, August 2017
- Those in the Northeast are open to grocery FSRs
- Figure 30: Concept interest, by region, August 2017
- Foodservice options helps grocers appeal to non-loyalists
- Figure 31: Concept interest, by segment shoppers, August 2017
- In their own words: Ideal foodservice in retail concept
- A third of consumers are not interested in any foodservice concept
Consumption Location
- Most prepared options are consumed at home
- Figure 32: Consumption location, August 2017
- Figure 33: Mariano’s email, August 13, 2017 “New Loadable Lunch & Dinner Menu: Prime Rib Meal, Buffalo Rotisserie Chicken Salad, Cubano Panini and more”
- Millennials are most likely to eat options AFH
- Figure 34: Consumption location, by age, August 2017
- Most prepared options are consumed at home
Foodservice in Retail Attitudes
- Consumers value the convenience of foodservice in retail
- Figure 35: Foodservice in retail attitudes, August 2017
- Younger men are the grocery bar drinkers
- Figure 36: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by gender and age, August 2017
- Fun for all ages
- Figure 37: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by generation, August 2017
- Urban parents are most likely to enjoy foodservice programs
- Figure 38: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by parental status and age, August 2017
- Figure 39: Foodservice in retail attitudes, CHAID output, August 2017
- Natural grocer consumers are most enthusiastic about foodservice in retail
- Figure 40: Foodservice in retail attitudes, by segment shoppers, August 2017
- Consumers value the convenience of foodservice in retail
Retail Versus Foodservice Associations
- Methodology
- Consumers think of retail foodservice foods as fresh and healthy
- Figure 41: Retail and foodservice associations, August 2017
- Methodology
Purchase Motivators
- Samples and specials may drive sales
- Figure 42: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, August 2017
- Figure 43: Hy-Vee, August 1, 2017 “Pick up dinner tonight”
- Motivate female customers with samples and selection
- Figure 44: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, by gender, August 2017
- Boomers may prove to be an elusive target
- Figure 45: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, by generation, August 2017
- Loyalists aren’t that interested in trying foodservice options
- Figure 46: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, by segment shoppers, August 2017
- A great in-store experience motivates urbanites
- Figure 47: Retail in foodservice purchase motivators, by area, August 2017
- Samples and specials may drive sales
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.