Footwear Retailing - Europe - April 2017
“There are major shifts taking place in the footwear market, as the non-specialists grow their share of spending, while the traditional out-of-town footwear format has been thrown into question. With the market becoming increasingly competitive, the footwear specialists need to find ways to differentiate themselves, whether through elevated service, standout product designs or an engaging shopping experience.”
– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst
Our exclusive consumer research spans all five countries. In each of these markets, we asked consumers about:
- Where they shop for footwear online and in-store
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
Additional questions were asked to consumers for the UK report.
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
- Financial definitions
- Abbreviations
- VAT around Europe
- Figure 1: VAT rates around Europe, 2011-16
Executive Summary – Europe – The Market
- Market size
- Figure 2: Europe: Spending on footwear, 2011-15
- Figure 3: Europe: Average annual growth in spending on footwear, 2011-15
- Figure 4: Europe: Footwear, Share of consumer spending, by country, 2015
- Figure 5: Europe: Footwear, Share of total clothing and footwear spend, by country, 2015
- Sector size and forecast
- Figure 6: Europe: Footwear specialists’ sales, excl. VAT, by country, 2011-16
- Figure 7: Europe: Footwear specialists’ sales, forecasts, by country, excl. VAT, 2017-21
- Figure 8: Europe: Footwear specialists sales relative to all spending on footwear, by country, 2015
- Leading retailers
- What lies ahead for shoe retailers?
- Figure 9: Europe: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales, 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 10: Europe: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Outlets, 2013/14-2016/17
- Figure 11: Europe: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales per outlet, 2013/14-2016/17
- Market shares
- Figure 12: Europe: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of spending on footwear, 2013-15
- Online
- Online shoppers
- Figure 13: Europe: Percentage shopping online in the last three months, 2016
- Online spending
- Figure 14: Europe: Estimated online sales of footwear in the major economies, 2016
- Figure 15: Europe: Estimated online sales of footwear in the major economies as a proportion of all footwear spending, 2016
- What we think
Executive Summary – Europe – The Consumer
- Who shops for footwear?
- Figure 16: Europe: Percentage buying footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, in-store or online (net), by country, February 2017
- In-store vs online
- Figure 17: Europe: Where they shop for footwear, in-store vs online, by country, February 2017
- Specialists vs non-specialists
- Figure 18: Europe: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, net of all specialists and non-specialists, by country, February 2017
- Where they shop for footwear
- Figure 19: Europe: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, by country, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Figure 20: Europe: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by country, February 2017
- Interest in footwear retail innovations
- Figure 21: Europe: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by country, February 2017
- UK has least engaged consumers
- Figure 22: Europe: Country ranking of percentage agreeing with attitudes to footwear retailing, February 2017
- Who shops for footwear?
Executive Summary – Europe – Innovation and Launch Activity
- Custom made footwear
- Made in France
- Footwear robots
- CamperLab concept stores
- Deichmann rolls out new store formats
- GPS sneakers
- Figure 23: EasyJet Sneakairs prototype, 2016
- Footwear collaborations
- Figure 24: Afew x Diadora highly addictive sneakers, 2017
- Figure 25: Christopher Kane Crocs Collaboration, 2017
- Custom made footwear
France
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive Summary
- The market
- Market size
- Figure 26: France: Consumer spending on footwear (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 27: France: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2015/16
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Figure 28: France: Leading footwear specialists: Compound annual growth rates in sales, 2013-16
- Market shares
- Figure 29: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Estimated shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Who shops for footwear
- Figure 30: France: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months either in-store or online, by gender and age, February 2017
- Where they shop for footwear
- Figure 31: France: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Figure 32: France: Profile of those who agree with attitude statements, February 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Digital integration is essential for store-based footwear retailers
- The facts
- The implications
- What opportunities are there for growth?
- The facts
- The implications
- The Market - What You Need to Know
- French economy still sluggish
- Footwear spending – Volumes down, growth driven by price rises
- Specialists capture less than half of spending
- Stagnation in specialist retailers’ sales
- Market size
- Economic growth is sluggish
- Market size and trend
- Figure 33: France: Consumer spending on footwear and clothing (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Figure 34: France: Index of volume spending on footwear and clothing, (previous year=100), 2011-15
- Inflation
- Figure 35: France: Consumer prices, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 36: France: Consumer price inflation on footwear, clothing and all items, annual % change, July 2015-December 2016
- Market segmentation
- Figure 37: France: Consumer spending on footwear by segment, 2014-15
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 38: France: Where they shop for footwear, February 2017
- Specialists dominate
- Specialist sports shops
- Fashion chains growing their complementary offer
- Hypermarkets strong at lower end of the market
- Online expanding fast
- Figure 39: France: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2015/16
- Sector size and forecast
- Spending volumes and inflation both down
- 2016 a grim year
- Other channels encroaching on sales
- Figure 40: France: Footwear specialists’ sales, excl VAT, 2011-16
- Figure 41: France: Footwear specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Specialist footwear is concentrated and dominated by two groups
- Competition from other channels is leading to over-supply
- Structural change
- Vivarte still leads
- France home to two large footwear online specialists
- Leading players
- A concentrated and near saturated sector
- Competition from other channels causing structural changes
- Future of Vivarte unclear
- Bata has disappeared
- Sports footwear chains thriving
- Deichmann to enter the market
- Figure 42: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales, 2013-16
- Figure 43: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Outlet numbers, 2015-16
- Figure 44: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Estimated sales per outlet, 2016
- Market shares
- Figure 45: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2013-16
- Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 46: France: Percentage buying online in last 12 months, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Leading online players
- Sarenza
- Spartoo
- Other retailers
- Figure 47: France: Estimated sales of footwear online by leading retailers, 2015/16
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Over 80% buy footwear every year
- Specialists the most popular channel, with sports shops close behind
- Almost half had shopped online for footwear
- Store-based retailers popular, but specialists underperforming
- Amazon is the largest, but not the only online-only retailer
- Comfort and quality are top priorities when buying shoes
- Who shops for footwear
- Over 80% had bought over the last year, women buy more
- Figure 48: France: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 49: France: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months either in-store or online, by gender and age, February 2017
- Where they shop for footwear
- Figure 50: France: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Shopping in-store
- Specialist stores have many advantages
- Footwear complements fashion retailers’ offer
- Supermarkets at the lower end
- Limited presence of department stores
- Figure 51: France: Where they shop for footwear in-store, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 52: France: Where they shop for footwear in-store, by gender and age, February 2017
- Figure 53: France: Profile of those who had bought footwear in-store, by type of retailer used, February 2017
- Shopping online
- Footwear well developed online
- Store-based retailers popular, but specialists underperforming
- Online and in-store must be integrated
- Amazon is the largest, but not the only online-only retailer
- Figure 54: France: Where they shop for footwear online, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 55: France: Where they shop for footwear online, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 56: France: Profile of those who had bought footwear online, by type of retailer used, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Comfort and quality are top priorities
- Retailers can help with shoe fitting
- Figure 57: France: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- How to appeal to older footwear buyers
- Interest in “green” footwear and services to make shoes last
- Personalising shoes would be popular with the young
- Wearable technology in footwear
- Figure 58: France: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 59: France: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 60: France: Profile of those who agree with attitudes statements, February 2017
- Reasons for shopping crossed by individual retailer
- Figure 61: France: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by retailer used, February 2017
- Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Overview
Germany
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive Summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 62: Germany: Consumer spending on footwear (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Figure 63: Germany: Consumer prices, annual % change, July 2015 –January 2017
- Figure 64: Germany: Consumer spending on footwear (inc VAT) by segment, 2015
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 65: Germany: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Figure 66: Germany: Footwear specialists’ sales growth, excl VAT, 2012-16
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 67: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2014-16
- Online
- The consumer
- Where and how they shop for footwear
- Figure 68: Germany: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Figure 69: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Footwear specialists outshine the market
- The facts
- The implications
- Amazon and the pureplays pose the greatest competition
- The facts
- The implications
- The market - What you need to know
- Footwear spending picks up in 2016
- Pureplays grow their share of spending
- Clothing specialists lose share
- Specialists outperform the market
- Market size
- Solid economic performance
- Footwear spending grows ahead of clothing
- Figure 70: Germany: Consumer spending on footwear and clothing (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 71: Germany: Consumer prices, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 72: Germany: Consumer prices, annual % change, July 2015 –January 2017
- Market segmentation
- Figure 73: Germany: Consumer spending on footwear (inc VAT) by segment, 2015
- Channels of distribution
- Specialists dominate the market
- Figure 74: Germany: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Footwear specialists’ sales growth accelerates
- Figure 75: Germany: Footwear specialists’ sales, excl VAT, 2012-16
- Figure 76: Germany: Footwear specialists’ sales, Forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Specialists invest in multichannel developments
- Deichmann the market leader
- Rising demand for footwear online
- Otto the biggest retailer for shoes online
- Leading players
- Deichmann surging ahead
- Görtz implements restructuring and refurbishments
- Foot Locker failing to keep pace
- Consolidation
- Polish discounter CCC gains foothold
- Figure 77: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales, 2014-16
- Figure 78: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Outlet numbers, 2014-16
- Figure 79: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales per outlet, 2014-16
- Market shares
- Figure 80: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2014-16
- Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 81: Germany: Percentage buying online in last 12 months, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Figure 82: Germany: Online sales of clothing and footwear, incl. VAT, 2014-16
- Leading online players
- Figure 83: Germany: Leading online footwear retailers, 2015-16
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Close to nine in ten buy footwear
- Specialists the preferred retailer
- Amazon comes second to only the specialists
- Comfort and quality over fashion and price
- Unseasonal weather hampers German shoe spending
- Who shops for footwear
- Figure 84: Germany: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, by gender and age, February 2017
- Young men the most likely to buy shoes online
- Figure 85: Germany: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, in-store or online, by gender and age, February 2017
- Where they shop for footwear
- Specialist footwear retailers dominate
- Figure 86: Germany: Where they shop for footwear, net in-store or online, February 2017
- Amazon is the top online retailer
- Figure 87: Germany: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Figure 88: Germany: Where young shoppers buy footwear online, February 2017
- Non-specialists hold most appeal among the young
- Independent shoe stores attract an older demographic
- Figure 89: Germany: Profile of those who had bought footwear in-store or online, by type of retailer used, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Comfort and quality over fashion and price
- Figure 90: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- Made in Germany lacks esteem
- Finding a solution to fit
- Unseasonal weather hampers German shoe spending
- Figure 91: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- Supermarket shoppers value comfort and low prices
- Figure 92: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, crossed by where they shop for footwear net online and in-store, February 2017
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Overview
Italy
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive Summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 93: Italy: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 94: Italy: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2015/16
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Figure 95: Italy: Leading footwear specialists: Compound annual growth rates in net revenues, 2013-15
- Market shares
- Figure 96: Italy: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2015
- Online
- The consumer
- Who shops for footwear
- Figure 97: Italy: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, in-store or online, by gender, February 2017
- Where they shop for footwear
- Figure 98: Italy: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Figure 99: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Footwear retailing in Italy is changing
- The facts
- The implications
- Opportunities for retailers in Italy’s developing retail economy
- The facts
- The implications
- The market - What you need to know
- The economy is growing, moderately
- Footwear more resilient than clothing
- Footwear specialists account for 70% of distribution
- Footwear specialists proving resilient
- Market size
- Slow economic growth
- Market size and trend
- Figure 100: Italy: Consumer spending on footwear and clothing (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Figure 101: Italy: Index of volume spending on footwear and clothing, (Previous year=100), 2011-15
- Inflation
- Figure 102: Italy: Consumer prices, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 103: Italy: Consumer price inflation on footwear, clothing and all items annual % change, July 2015-December 2016
- Market segmentation
- Figure 104: Italy: Consumer spending on footwear (incl. VAT), 2012-20
- Figure 105: Italy: Consumer spending on footwear by segment, 2012-15
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 106: Italy: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Footwear specialists account for 70% of distribution
- Sports retailers
- Clothing/fashion retailers
- Hypermarkets and supermarkets
- Department stores
- Online retailers
- Figure 107: Italy: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2015/16
- Sector size and forecast
- Specialists proving resilient
- Other channels may increase share
- Figure 108: Italy: Estimated footwear specialists’ sales, excl VAT, 2011-16
- Figure 109: Italy: Clothing and footwear specialists’ sales, Forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Globo leads in sales, but Bata has most stores
- Busy mass market
- Foot Locker growing
- A fragmented market, but consolidation in progress
- Online undeveloped but growing via the mobile channel
- Specialists missing out online
- Leading players
- Globo leads
- Bata still strong
- PittaRosso and Pittarello – Similar but different chains
- Geox
- Tods
- Deichmann
- Specialist sports footwear shops expanding
- Vergelio – Small but part of the Percassi group
- Figure 110: Italy: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales, 2013-15
- Figure 111: Italy: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Outlet numbers, 2016/17
- Market shares
- Figure 112: Italy: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2013-15
- Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 113: Italy: Percentage buying online in last 12 months, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Online market leaders
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Footwear shopping near ubiquitous; online well established
- Specialists and independents are the most popular channels
- Online only retailers well established, Amazon leads
- Footwear specialists lagging online
- Comfort and quality are top priorities
- To appeal to the young…..
- To appeal to the affluent…..
- Who shops for footwear
- Over 90% had bought over the last year, women buy more
- Figure 114: Italy: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, by gender, February 2017
- Where they shop for footwear
- Specialists and independents the most popular channels
- Online-only retailers well established, Amazon leads
- Figure 115: Italy: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Shopping in-store
- Specialists and independents dominate
- Sports shops in third place, more popular with men
- Figure 116: Italy: Where they shop for footwear in-store, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 117: Italy: Where they shop for footwear in-store, by age, February 2017
- Figure 118: Italy: Where they shop for footwear in-store, by gender and age, February 2017
- Figure 119: Italy: Profile of those who had bought footwear in-store, by type of retailer used, February 2017
- Shopping online
- Online-only retailers just ahead of the store-based retailers
- But footwear specialists lag behind other retailers online
- Amazon the largest single retailer
- Figure 120: Italy: Where they shop for footwear online, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 121: Italy: Where they shop for footwear online, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 122: Italy: Profile of those who had bought footwear online, by type of retailer used, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Comfort and quality are top priorities
- Figure 123: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- Opportunity for stores to promote help with shoe fitting
- “Made in Italy” a big draw
- Wide variation in perception that leather means quality
- Interest in sustainably-made footwear and services to make shoes last high amongst young women
- Figure 124: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 125: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 126: Italy: Profile of those who agree with attitudes statements, February 2017
- Reasons for shopping crossed by individual retailer
- Figure 127: Italy: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by retailer used, February 2017
- Appendix - Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Overview
Spain
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- Executive summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 128: Spain: Consumer spending on footwear (incl VAT), 2012-16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 129: Spain: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 130: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop for footwear
- Figure 131: Spain: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Figure 132: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- Fragmented market dominated by the non-specialists
- The facts
- The implications
- How can the specialists better compete?
- The facts
- The implications
- The market - What you need to know
- Consumer spending on footwear on the rise
- Women’s footwear the biggest area of spend
- Inflation boosts value sales
- Non-specialists take a growing share
- Sales through footwear retailers decline 3.1%
- Market size
- Improving Spanish economy
- Footwear spending grows ahead of clothing
- Figure 133: Spain: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 134: Spain: Consumer prices, Annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 135: Spain: Consumer price inflation on clothing, footwear and all items, annual % change, August 2015-December 2016
- Market segmentation
- Figure 136: Spain: Consumer spending on footwear (inc VAT) by segment, 2015
- Channels of distribution
- Specialists lose share
- Sports stores take a growing share
- Tempe’s enormity puts the specialists in perspective
- El Corte Inglés an important player in Spain
- Online retailers a growing force
- Figure 137: Spain: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Footwear specialists are in decline
- Figure 138: Spain: Footwear specialists’ sales, excl VAT, 2012-16
- Figure 139: Spain: Footwear retailers’ sales, Forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Leading players – What you need to know
- Deichmann surpasses 50 stores in Spain
- Merkal develops city centre presence to offset stagnating growth
- Marypaz loses market share
- Online market catches up with the rest of Europe
- Leading players
- Merkal gets back on track for growth
- Marypaz in decline
- Camper modernises brand image
- Figure 140: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales, 2014-16
- Deichmann puts pressure on the Spanish chains
- Figure 141: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Outlet numbers, 2014-16
- Figure 142: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales per outlet, 2014-16
- Market shares
- Figure 143: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2014-16
- Figure 144: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2016
- Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 145: Spain: Percentage buying online in last 12 months, 2011-16
- Online market leaders
- Figure 146: Spain: Estimated sales of footwear online by leading retailers, 2014-16
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Young women the biggest buyers
- Specialists less popular than the non-specialists
- Clothing retailers favoured by the young
- Older shoppers see the value in trading up on footwear
- Young consumers lead shift in attitude towards trainers
- Who shops for footwear
- Young women the biggest buyers
- Figure 147: Spain: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, by age and gender, February 2017
- Age split between online purchasing
- Figure 148: Spain: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, in-store or online, by age and gender, February 2017
- Where they shop for footwear
- Non-specialists attract more shoppers than specialists
- Figure 149: Spain: Where they shop for footwear, net in-store or online, February 2017
- Sports and clothing retailers favoured by the young
- Figure 150: Spain: Where they shop for footwear, net in-store or online, by age, February 2017
- Amazon leads online
- Room for growth at Zalando
- Figure 151: Spain: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Above-average earners shop at El Corte Inglés
- Figure 152: Spain: Profile of footwear shoppers by type of retailer used, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Older shoppers see the value in trading up on footwear
- Figure 153: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- Fit remains a key issue
- Figure 154: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- Young consumers lead shift in attitude towards trainers
- Figure 155: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by age, February 2017
- Online shoppers keen on personalised footwear
- Figure 156: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by where footwear has been purchased from, February 2017
- Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Overview
UK
- Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Executive Summary
- The market
- Footwear grows 4.5% in 2016
- Figure 157: UK footwear sales, best- and worst-case forecast, 2011-21
- Men’s footwear outperforming
- Figure 158: UK footwear sales segmented by women’s, men’s and children’s, % share, 2016 (est)
- Companies and brands
- Fashion specialists outperform the market
- Figure 159: Estimated market shares for top 10 retailers of footwear, 2016
- Clarks is worth paying more for
- Figure 160: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
- Reimagining the in-store experience with technology
- The consumer
- Sports stores remain popular for footwear
- Figure 161: Retailers from where consumers have bought footwear in the last 12 months, in-store and online, February 2017
- Mothers more likely than fathers to buy shoes for kids
- Figure 162: Who footwear has been purchased for, February 2017
- Young women drive sales of trainers
- Figure 163: Percentage of women who have bought shoes from each shoe category, February 2017
- Men opt for casual shoes
- Figure 164: Percentage of men who have bought shoes from each shoe category, February 2017
- Men buy new shoes driven by fashion
- Figure 165: Reasons for buying footwear in the last 12 months, February 2017
- Women aged under-45 look for comfort over fashion
- Figure 166: Agreement with attitudes towards buying footwear, February 2017
- What we think
- Issues and insights
- What demographics are driving growth in footwear?
- The facts
- The implications
- What are the opportunities for growth?
- The facts
- The implications
- Who are the winners and losers in footwear?
- The facts
- The implications
- The market – What you need to know
- Footwear grows 4.5% in 2016
- Footwear to grow 23% by 2021
- Men’s footwear outperforming
- Consumer spending on footwear rises 6.2% in 2016
- Footwear prices fall into deflation in early 2017
- Footwear specialists lose share of consumer spending
- Market size and forecast
- Footwear grows 4.5% in 2016
- Figure 167: UK footwear sales, best- and worst-case forecast, 2011-21
- Footwear to grow 23% by 2021
- Figure 168: UK footwear sales, at current prices, 2011-21
- Men’s footwear outperforming
- Figure 169: UK footwear sales, segmented by market value and percentage share, 2016 (est)
- Figure 170: UK footwear sales, segmented by women’s, men’s and children’s, % share, 2016 (est)
- Forecast methodology
- Market drivers
- Mintel’s Fashion Tracker
- Figure 171: Spending habits on fashion, by gender, April 2016
- Consumer spending on footwear grows 6.2%
- Figure 172: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear, current prices non-seasonally adjusted, (including VAT), 2012-16
- Footwear prices fall in first two months of 2017
- Figure 173: Consumer prices index annual % change for footwear, clothing and all items, February 2016-February 2017
- Population trends
- Figure 174: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Figure 175: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Channels to market
- Footwear specialists account for 44% of market
- Figure 176: Estimated distribution of spending on footwear, by type of retailer, 2016
- Figure 177: Estimated distribution of spending on footwear, by type of retailer, 2014-16
- Key players – What you need to know
- Fashion specialists outperform the market
- Brantano continues to struggle
- Clarks sales rise, but loses market share
- JD Sports is now the leading non-specialist
- Online footwear sales continue to rise
- Launch activity and innovation
- Expanding store portfolios
- Adding a personal touch in-store
- Figure 178: Duke + Dexter, London, 2017
- Nike moves towards digital design
- Helping consumers disconnect
- Figure 179: Anatomic & Co. In Good Company Shoes, 2017
- Aerosoles relaunch
- Fabric innovation
- Collaborations
- Reimagining the in-store experience with technology
- Figure 180: Aldo Connected Store in New York, 2017
- Retailers tap into consumer nostalgia
- Using services to highlight expertise
- Non-specialists up the ante
- Inclusive footwear
- Figure 181: Kahmune footwear, 2017
- Foot Locker’s in-store audio tours
- Leading specialists
- Fashion retailers outperform
- Figure 182: Leading footwear specialists: UK revenues, 2012-16
- Retailers review store portfolios in difficult trading climate
- Figure 183: Leading footwear specialists: UK outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Sales per outlet
- Figure 184: Leading footwear specialists: estimated UK sales per outlet, 2012-16
- Operating profits and margins
- Figure 185: Leading footwear specialists: UK operating profits, 2012-16
- Figure 186: Leading footwear specialists: UK operating margins, 2012-16
- Leading non-specialist retailers
- JD Sports’ strong sales growth continues
- Figure 187: Leading non-specialist retailers: estimated footwear sales, 2012-16
- Consumer data
- Retail offering
- Figure 188: Leading non-specialist retailers; positioning, offer and brands stocked, April 2017
- Market shares
- UK footwear market continues to be fragmented
- Figure 189: Estimated market shares for top 10 retailers of footwear, 2016
- Figure 190: Estimated market shares for top 20 retailers of footwear, 2012-16
- Online
- Online sales of footwear forecast to reach £2.3 billion
- Figure 191: Estimated online sales of footwear, 2013-17
- Distribution: pureplays vs multichannel retailers
- Figure 192: Estimated distribution of online sales, 2014-16
- Leading players
- Figure 193: Leading online footwear retailers: estimated online sales and online market shares, 2014-16
- Consumer research
- Figure 194: Retailers from where consumers have bought footwear for themselves in the last 12 months online, May 2016 and February 2017
- Space allocation summary
- Specialists’ space allocation summary
- Figure 195: Specialist footwear retailers’ space allocation estimates, March 2017
- Specialists detailed space allocation estimates
- Figure 196: Specialist footwear retailers’ detailed space allocation estimates, March 2017
- Non-specialists space allocation overview
- Figure 197: Non-specialist retailers’ footwear space allocation estimates, March 2017
- Non-specialists detailed space allocation estimates
- Figure 198: Non-specialist footwear retailers’ detailed space allocation estimates, March 2017
- Non-specialist footwear departments
- Figure 199: Estimated in-store footwear as percentage of total selling space in non-specialist footwear retailers, March 2017
- Advertising and marketing activity
- Total sector advertising spend down 0.9% year-on-year in 2016
- Figure 200: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on footwear, 2013-16
- Leading advertisers
- Figure 201: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on footwear, by leading advertiser, 2013-16
- Nearly a third of total footwear advertising spend channelled through the press
- Figure 202: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on footwear, by media type, 2016
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Brand research
- Brand map
- Figure 203: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 204: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
- Brand attitudes: Shoe Zone offers good value
- Figure 205: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
- Brand personality: Schuh benefits from vibrant image
- Figure 206: Brand personality – Macro image, March 2017
- Clarks seen as reliable but expensive
- Figure 207: Brand personality – Micro image, March 2017
- Brand analysis
- Schuh attracts affluent, young shoppers
- Figure 208: User profile of Schuh, March 2017
- Office has a broad appeal
- Figure 209: User profile of Office, March 2017
- Clarks is worth paying more for
- Figure 210: User profile of Clarks, March 2017
- Russell & Bromley has a good reputation despite low usage
- Figure 211: User profile of Russell & Bromley, March 2017
- Pavers suffers from low brand awareness
- Figure 212: User profile of Pavers, March 2017
- Shoe Zone low prices erode trust
- Figure 213: User profile of Shoe Zone, March 2017
- The consumer – What you need to know
- Sports stores remain popular for footwear
- Amazon leads online
- Mothers more likely than fathers to buy shoes for kids
- Young women drive sales of trainers
- Men opt for casual shoes
- Men buy new shoes driven by fashion
- Women treat themselves to shoes
- Women aged under-45 look for comfort over fashion
- Millennials interested in personalisation
- Who shops where?
- Sports stores lead for footwear
- Figure 214: Retailers from where consumers have bought footwear for themselves in the last 12 months in-store or online, February 2017
- Clarks attracts more men aged under-45
- Figure 215: Retailers from where consumers have bought footwear for themselves in the last 12 months in-store or online, May 2016 and February 2017
- Amazon leads online
- Young women drive footwear sales in-store
- Figure 216: Channels from where consumers have bought footwear in the last 12 months, by gender and age, February 2017
- Young women shop around for shoes in-store
- Figure 217: Repertoire of types of footwear retailers purchased from in-store or online, February 2017
- Who footwear is bought for
- 20% of women buy shoes for partners
- Figure 218: Who footwear has been purchased for, February 2017
- Mothers more likely than fathers to buy shoes for kids
- Types of footwear purchased
- Flats remain popular for women aged 25+
- Figure 219: Percentage of women who have bought shoes from each shoe category, February 2017
- Heels make a comeback among young women
- Young women drive sales of trainers
- Figure 220: Percentage of men who have bought shoes from each shoe category, February 2017
- Men opt for casual shoes
- Trainers for men
- Women aged 35-44 buy the most types of shoes
- Figure 221: Consumers who have bought 3+ types of footwear in the last 12 months, by gender and age group, February 2017
- Reasons for buying footwear
- Men buy new shoes driven by fashion
- Figure 222: Reasons for buying footwear in the last 12 months, February 2017
- Women treat themselves to shoes
- Unseasonal weather
- Attitudes towards buying footwear
- Women aged under-45 look for comfort over fashion
- Figure 223: Agreement with attitudes towards buying footwear, February 2017
- Millennials interested in personalisation
- Solving problems with fit
- Appendix – Data sources, abbreviations and supporting information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Appendix – Market size and forecast
- Forecast methodology
- Figure 224: UK footwear sales, best- and worst-case forecast, 2016-21
- Overview
Brantano (UK)
- What we think
- Out-of-town stand-alone stores lack destination appeal
- Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group bid rumours
- Seamless payment experience across all sales channels
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 225: Brantano (UK): group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 226: Brantano (UK): outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
C&J Clark
- What we think
- Clarks brand still strong but needs to shift perceptions
- Slow to latch on to Athleisure growth
- A need to build a multichannel business
- Reorganising to improve efficiency
- Moving towards more structured promotional periods
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 227: C&J Clark (UK): group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 228: C&J Clark (UK): outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 229: C&J Clark: European stores outside UK & RoI, April 2017
- Retail offering
Deichmann Schuh
- What we think
- Rack concept helps Deichmann stand out
- Diversifying the brand portfolio
- Expanding geographically
- Omnichannel outlets merge shops and online
- Ship2Home responds to customer disappointment
- Ellie Goulding collection taps into celebrity interest
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 230: Deichmann Schuh: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 231: Deichmann Schuh: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Eram Group
- What we think
- Differentiated marketplace offering
- Digitising stores
- Expansion of exclusively female mid-priced city centre footwear concept
- E-commerce enhancements boost web traffic and conversion rates
- Low-priced competition squeezes discount brand Tati
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 232: Eram Group: estimated sales performance, 2011-16
- Figure 233: Eram Group: footwear store network by brand
- Figure 234: Eram Group: estimated group outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Ludwig Görtz
- What we think
- Lack of profitability hurts ability to invest
- An opportunity for differentiation?
- Exclusive brands potential
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 235: Ludwig Görtz: group financial performance, 2011-15
- Figure 236: Ludwig Görtz: outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Schuh
- What we think
- Focusing on fashion
- Investing in technology
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 237: Schuh (UK): group* financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 238: Schuh (UK): outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Shoe Zone
- What we think
- Targeting out-of-town footwear market with new ‘big-box’ store concept
- Expanding e-commerce coverage
- Personalised online shopping experience
- Extended product range revenue stream
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 239: Shoe Zone Group Ltd: group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 240: Shoe Zone Group Ltd: outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Vivarte
- What we think
- Store digitising programme yielding positive results at La Halle aux Chaussures
- Seeking growth opportunities outside home market
- Appointment of Amazon.fr founder brings wealth of digital know-how to the group
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 241: Vivarte: group sales performance (excl. VAT), 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 242: Vivarte: approximate footwear store numbers, 2015/16-2016/17
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
