“There are major shifts taking place in the footwear market, as the non-specialists grow their share of spending, while the traditional out-of-town footwear format has been thrown into question. With the market becoming increasingly competitive, the footwear specialists need to find ways to differentiate themselves, whether through elevated service, standout product designs or an engaging shopping experience.”

– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst

Our exclusive consumer research spans all five countries. In each of these markets, we asked consumers about:

Where they shop for footwear online and in-store

Attitudes to shopping for footwear

Additional questions were asked to consumers for the UK report.