Footwear Retailing - France - April 2017
“The French footwear specialists are in trouble. Some have been growing, but many of the established names on the high street and out-of-town are in decline. The market is oversupplied with retailers and the traditional players are struggling to give consumers reason to choose to shop there. We think there is too little differentiation between the specialists and that some consolidation is inevitable.”
– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst
For the consumer research we asked questions on the following topics:
- Which retailers had been used for footwear shopping, in-store and online
- Agreement with a variety of attitude statements towards shopping for footwear
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
Executive Summary
- The market
- Market size
- Figure 1: France: Consumer spending on footwear (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 2: France: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2015/16
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Figure 3: France: Leading footwear specialists: Compound annual growth rates in sales, 2013-16
- Market shares
- Figure 4: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Estimated shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Who shops for footwear
- Figure 5: France: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months either in-store or online, by gender and age, February 2017
- Where they shop for footwear
- Figure 6: France: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Figure 7: France: Profile of those who agree with attitude statements, February 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Digital integration is essential for store-based footwear retailers
- The implications
- What opportunities are there for growth?
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- French economy still sluggish
- Footwear spending – Volumes down, growth driven by price rises
- Specialists capture less than half of spending
- Stagnation in specialist retailers’ sales
Market Size
- Economic growth is sluggish
- Market size and trend
- Figure 8: France: Consumer spending on footwear and clothing (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Figure 9: France: Index of volume spending on footwear and clothing, (previous year=100), 2011-15
- Inflation
- Figure 10: France: Consumer prices, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 11: France: Consumer price inflation on footwear, clothing and all items, annual % change, July 2015-December 2016
Market Segmentation
- Figure 12: France: Consumer spending on footwear by segment, 2014-15
Channels of Distribution
- Figure 13: France: Where they shop for footwear, February 2017
- Specialists dominate
- Specialist sports shops
- Fashion chains growing their complementary offer
- Hypermarkets strong at lower end of the market
- Online expanding fast
- Figure 14: France: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2015/16
Sector Size and Forecast
- Spending volumes and inflation both down
- 2016 a grim year
- Other channels encroaching on sales
- Figure 15: France: Footwear specialists’ sales, excl VAT, 2011-16
- Figure 16: France: Footwear specialists’ sales, forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
Leading Players – What You Need to Know
- Specialist footwear is concentrated and dominated by two groups
- Competition from other channels is leading to over-supply
- Structural change
- Vivarte still leads
- France home to two large footwear online specialists
Leading Players
- A concentrated and near saturated sector
- Competition from other channels causing structural changes
- Future of Vivarte unclear
- Bata has disappeared
- Sports footwear chains thriving
- Deichmann to enter the market
- Figure 17: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales, 2013-16
- Figure 18: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Outlet numbers, 2015-16
- Figure 19: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Estimated sales per outlet, 2016
Market Shares
- Figure 20: France: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2013-16
Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 21: France: Percentage buying online in last 12 months, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Leading online players
- Sarenza
- Spartoo
- Other retailers
- Figure 22: France: Estimated sales of footwear online by leading retailers, 2015/16
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Over 80% buy footwear every year
- Specialists the most popular channel, with sports shops close behind
- Almost half had shopped online for footwear
- Store-based retailers popular, but specialists underperforming
- Amazon is the largest, but not the only online-only retailer
- Comfort and quality are top priorities when buying shoes
Who Shops for Footwear
- Over 80% had bought over the last year, women buy more
- Figure 23: France: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 24: France: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months either in-store or online, by gender and age, February 2017
Where They Shop for Footwear
- Figure 25: France: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Shopping in-store
- Specialist stores have many advantages
- Footwear complements fashion retailers’ offer
- Supermarkets at the lower end
- Limited presence of department stores
- Figure 26: France: Where they shop for footwear in-store, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 27: France: Where they shop for footwear in-store, by gender and age, February 2017
- Figure 28: France: Profile of those who had bought footwear in-store, by type of retailer used, February 2017
- Shopping online
- Footwear well developed online
- Store-based retailers popular, but specialists underperforming
- Online and in-store must be integrated
- Amazon is the largest, but not the only online-only retailer
- Figure 29: France: Where they shop for footwear online, by gender, February 2017
- Figure 30: France: Where they shop for footwear online, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 31: France: Profile of those who had bought footwear online, by type of retailer used, February 2017
Attitudes to Shopping for Footwear
- Comfort and quality are top priorities
- Retailers can help with shoe fitting
- Figure 32: France: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- How to appeal to older footwear buyers
- Interest in “green” footwear and services to make shoes last
- Personalising shoes would be popular with the young
- Wearable technology in footwear
- Figure 33: France: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 34: France: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by age and gender, February 2017
- Figure 35: France: Profile of those who agree with attitudes statements, February 2017
- Reasons for shopping crossed by individual retailer
- Figure 36: France: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by retailer used, February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
C&J Clark
- What we think
- Clarks brand still strong but needs to shift perceptions
- Slow to latch on to Athleisure growth
- A need to build a multichannel business
- Reorganising to improve efficiency
- Moving towards more structured promotional periods
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 37: C&J Clark (UK): group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 38: C&J Clark (UK): outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 39: C&J Clark: European stores outside UK & RoI, April 2017
- Retail offering
Deichmann Schuh
- What we think
- Rack concept helps Deichmann stand out
- Diversifying the brand portfolio
- Expanding geographically
- Omnichannel outlets merge shops and online
- Ship2Home responds to customer disappointment
- Ellie Goulding collection taps into celebrity interest
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 40: Deichmann Schuh: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 41: Deichmann Schuh: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Eram Group
- What we think
- Differentiated marketplace offering
- Digitising stores
- Expansion of exclusively female mid-priced city centre footwear concept
- E-commerce enhancements boost web traffic and conversion rates
- Low-priced competition squeezes discount brand Tati
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 42: Eram Group: estimated sales performance, 2011-16
- Figure 43: Eram Group: footwear store network by brand
- Figure 44: Eram Group: estimated group outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Vivarte
- What we think
- Store digitising programme yielding positive results at La Halle aux Chaussures
- Seeking growth opportunities outside home market
- Appointment of Amazon.fr founder brings wealth of digital know-how to the group
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 45: Vivarte: group sales performance (excl. VAT), 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 46: Vivarte: approximate footwear store numbers, 2015/16-2016/17
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.