Footwear Retailing - Germany - April 2017
“The footwear specialists dominate the market in Germany, and grew well ahead of spending on footwear in 2016. Those that have recognised the need to digitise their business have performed particularly well, however there is still much to be done by the specialists to tap into the rising demand for footwear online, a channel where they face growing competition from the rapidly-expanding pureplays.”
– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst
For the consumer research we asked questions on the following topics:
- Which retailers had been used for footwear shopping, in-store and online
- Agreement with a variety of attitude statements towards shopping for footwear
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 1: Germany: Consumer spending on footwear (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Figure 2: Germany: Consumer prices, annual % change, July 2015 –January 2017
- Figure 3: Germany: Consumer spending on footwear (inc VAT) by segment, 2015
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 4: Germany: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Figure 5: Germany: Footwear specialists’ sales growth, excl VAT, 2012-16
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 6: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2014-16
- Online
- The consumer
- Where and how they shop for footwear
- Figure 7: Germany: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Figure 8: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Footwear specialists outshine the market
- The facts
- The implications
- Amazon and the pureplays pose the greatest competition
- The facts
- The implications
- Footwear specialists outshine the market
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Footwear spending picks up in 2016
- Pureplays grow their share of spending
- Clothing specialists lose share
- Specialists outperform the market
- Footwear spending picks up in 2016
Market Size
- Solid economic performance
- Footwear spending grows ahead of clothing
- Figure 9: Germany: Consumer spending on footwear and clothing (incl. VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 10: Germany: Consumer prices, annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 11: Germany: Consumer prices, annual % change, July 2015 –January 2017
- Solid economic performance
Market Segmentation
- Figure 12: Germany: Consumer spending on footwear (inc VAT) by segment, 2015
Channels of Distribution
- Specialists dominate the market
- Figure 13: Germany: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2016
- Specialists dominate the market
Sector Size and Forecast
- Footwear specialists’ sales growth accelerates
- Figure 14: Germany: Footwear specialists’ sales, excl VAT, 2012-16
- Figure 15: Germany: Footwear specialists’ sales, Forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Footwear specialists’ sales growth accelerates
Leading Players – What You Need to Know
- Specialists invest in multichannel developments
- Deichmann the market leader
- Rising demand for footwear online
- Otto the biggest retailer for shoes online
- Specialists invest in multichannel developments
Leading Players
- Deichmann surging ahead
- Görtz implements restructuring and refurbishments
- Foot Locker failing to keep pace
- Consolidation
- Polish discounter CCC gains foothold
- Figure 16: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales, 2014-16
- Figure 17: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Outlet numbers, 2014-16
- Figure 18: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales per outlet, 2014-16
- Deichmann surging ahead
Market Shares
- Figure 19: Germany: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2014-16
Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 20: Germany: Percentage buying online in last 12 months, 2011-16
- Online sales
- Figure 21: Germany: Online sales of clothing and footwear, incl. VAT, 2014-16
- Leading online players
- Figure 22: Germany: Leading online footwear retailers, 2015-16
- Online activity and device usage
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Close to nine in ten buy footwear
- Specialists the preferred retailer
- Amazon comes second to only the specialists
- Comfort and quality over fashion and price
- Unseasonal weather hampers German shoe spending
- Close to nine in ten buy footwear
Who Shops for Footwear
- Figure 23: Germany: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, by gender and age, February 2017
- Young men the most likely to buy shoes online
- Figure 24: Germany: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, in-store or online, by gender and age, February 2017
Where They Shop for Footwear
- Specialist footwear retailers dominate
- Figure 25: Germany: Where they shop for footwear, net in-store or online, February 2017
- Amazon is the top online retailer
- Figure 26: Germany: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Figure 27: Germany: Where young shoppers buy footwear online, February 2017
- Non-specialists hold most appeal among the young
- Independent shoe stores attract an older demographic
- Figure 28: Germany: Profile of those who had bought footwear in-store or online, by type of retailer used, February 2017
- Specialist footwear retailers dominate
Attitudes to Shopping for Footwear
- Comfort and quality over fashion and price
- Figure 29: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- Made in Germany lacks esteem
- Finding a solution to fit
- Unseasonal weather hampers German shoe spending
- Figure 30: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- Supermarket shoppers value comfort and low prices
- Figure 31: Germany: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, crossed by where they shop for footwear net online and in-store, February 2017
- Comfort and quality over fashion and price
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
C&J Clark
- What we think
- Clarks brand still strong but needs to shift perceptions
- Slow to latch on to Athleisure growth
- A need to build a multichannel business
- Reorganising to improve efficiency
- Moving towards more structured promotional periods
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 32: C&J Clark (UK): group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 33: C&J Clark (UK): outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 34: C&J Clark: European stores outside UK & RoI, April 2017
- Retail offering
Deichmann Schuh
- What we think
- Rack concept helps Deichmann stand out
- Diversifying the brand portfolio
- Expanding geographically
- Omnichannel outlets merge shops and online
- Ship2Home responds to customer disappointment
- Ellie Goulding collection taps into celebrity interest
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 35: Deichmann Schuh: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 36: Deichmann Schuh: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Ludwig Görtz
- What we think
- Lack of profitability hurts ability to invest
- An opportunity for differentiation?
- Exclusive brands potential
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 37: Ludwig Görtz: group financial performance, 2011-15
- Figure 38: Ludwig Görtz: outlet data, 2011-15
- Retail offering
Schuh
- What we think
- Focusing on fashion
- Investing in technology
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 39: Schuh (UK): group* financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 40: Schuh (UK): outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
