Footwear Retailing - Italy - April 2017
“Italian footwear retailers have been performing well, but competition is intensifying from the expansion of the fast fashion chains and from online pureplayers. The opportunities lie in modernising footwear retailing and in selling online. The domestic retailers need to ensure they keep up in both these regards if they are not to lose out to the international store-based and online retailers that are looking to cash in on the lucrative Italian market.”
– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst
For the consumer research we asked questions on the following topics:
- Which retailers had been used for footwear shopping, in-store and online
- Agreement with a variety of attitude statements towards shopping for footwear
What you need to know
What you need to know
The facts
The facts
The economy is growing, moderately
Slow economic growth
Specialists proving resilient
Globo leads in sales, but Bata has most stores
Globo leads
Online activity and device usage
Footwear shopping near ubiquitous; online well established
Over 90% had bought over the last year, women buy more
Specialists and independents the most popular channels
Comfort and quality are top priorities
Abbreviations
