“Italian footwear retailers have been performing well, but competition is intensifying from the expansion of the fast fashion chains and from online pureplayers. The opportunities lie in modernising footwear retailing and in selling online. The domestic retailers need to ensure they keep up in both these regards if they are not to lose out to the international store-based and online retailers that are looking to cash in on the lucrative Italian market.”

– Natalie Macmillan, Senior European Retail Analyst

For the consumer research we asked questions on the following topics: