Footwear Retailing - Spain - April 2017
“The specialist retailers are rapidly losing share of footwear spending, as the sports stores cement their position as a popular place for buying footwear. Tapping into rising spend on footwear online presents one avenue for growth, while focusing on catering for older shoppers, who are most driven by quality and provenance, should stand the specialists in good stead.”
– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst
For the consumer research we asked questions on the following topics:
- Which retailers had been used for footwear shopping, in-store and online
- Agreement with a variety of attitude statements towards shopping for footwear
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Areas covered in this report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Spending and inflation
- Figure 1: Spain: Consumer spending on footwear (incl VAT), 2012-16
- Channels of distribution
- Figure 2: Spain: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2016
- Sector size and forecast
- Leading players
- Key metrics
- Market shares
- Figure 3: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2016
- Online
- The consumer
- Where they shop for footwear
- Figure 4: Spain: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Attitudes to shopping for footwear
- Figure 5: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Fragmented market dominated by the non-specialists
- The facts
- The implications
- How can the specialists better compete?
- The facts
- The implications
- Fragmented market dominated by the non-specialists
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Consumer spending on footwear on the rise
- Women’s footwear the biggest area of spend
- Inflation boosts value sales
- Non-specialists take a growing share
- Sales through footwear retailers decline 3.1%
- Consumer spending on footwear on the rise
Market Size
- Improving Spanish economy
- Footwear spending grows ahead of clothing
- Figure 6: Spain: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear (incl VAT), 2012-16
- Inflation
- Figure 7: Spain: Consumer prices, Annual % change, 2012-16
- Figure 8: Spain: Consumer price inflation on clothing, footwear and all items, annual % change, August 2015-December 2016
- Improving Spanish economy
Market Segmentation
- Figure 9: Spain: Consumer spending on footwear (inc VAT) by segment, 2015
Channels of Distribution
- Specialists lose share
- Sports stores take a growing share
- Tempe’s enormity puts the specialists in perspective
- El Corte Inglés an important player in Spain
- Online retailers a growing force
- Figure 10: Spain: Estimated channels of distribution for footwear spending, 2016
- Specialists lose share
Sector Size and Forecast
- Footwear specialists are in decline
- Figure 11: Spain: Footwear specialists’ sales, excl VAT, 2012-16
- Figure 12: Spain: Footwear retailers’ sales, Forecasts, excl VAT, 2017-21
- Footwear specialists are in decline
Leading Players – What You Need to Know
- Deichmann surpasses 50 stores in Spain
- Merkal develops city centre presence to offset stagnating growth
- Marypaz loses market share
- Online market catches up with the rest of Europe
- Deichmann surpasses 50 stores in Spain
Leading Players
- Merkal gets back on track for growth
- Marypaz in decline
- Camper modernises brand image
- Figure 13: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales, 2014-16
- Deichmann puts pressure on the Spanish chains
- Figure 14: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Outlet numbers, 2014-16
- Figure 15: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers, Sales per outlet, 2014-16
Market Shares
- Figure 16: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2014-16
- Figure 17: Spain: Leading specialist footwear retailers: Shares of specialist footwear retailers’ sales, 2016
Online
- Online activity and device usage
- Shopping online
- Figure 18: Spain: Percentage buying online in last 12 months, 2011-16
- Online market leaders
- Figure 19: Spain: Estimated sales of footwear online by leading retailers, 2014-16
- Online activity and device usage
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Young women the biggest buyers
- Specialists less popular than the non-specialists
- Clothing retailers favoured by the young
- Older shoppers see the value in trading up on footwear
- Young consumers lead shift in attitude towards trainers
- Young women the biggest buyers
Who Shops for Footwear
- Young women the biggest buyers
- Figure 20: Spain: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, by age and gender, February 2017
- Age split between online purchasing
- Figure 21: Spain: Who has bought footwear for themselves over the last 12 months, in-store or online, by age and gender, February 2017
- Young women the biggest buyers
Where They Shop for Footwear
- Non-specialists attract more shoppers than specialists
- Figure 22: Spain: Where they shop for footwear, net in-store or online, February 2017
- Sports and clothing retailers favoured by the young
- Figure 23: Spain: Where they shop for footwear, net in-store or online, by age, February 2017
- Amazon leads online
- Room for growth at Zalando
- Figure 24: Spain: Where they shop for footwear, in-store or online, February 2017
- Above-average earners shop at El Corte Inglés
- Figure 25: Spain: Profile of footwear shoppers by type of retailer used, February 2017
- Non-specialists attract more shoppers than specialists
Attitudes to Shopping for Footwear
- Older shoppers see the value in trading up on footwear
- Figure 26: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- Fit remains a key issue
- Figure 27: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, February 2017
- Young consumers lead shift in attitude towards trainers
- Figure 28: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by age, February 2017
- Online shoppers keen on personalised footwear
- Figure 29: Spain: Attitudes to shopping for footwear, by where footwear has been purchased from, February 2017
- Older shoppers see the value in trading up on footwear
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
C&J Clark
- What we think
- Clarks brand still strong but needs to shift perceptions
- Slow to latch on to Athleisure growth
- A need to build a multichannel business
- Reorganising to improve efficiency
- Moving towards more structured promotional periods
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 30: C&J Clark (UK): group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 31: C&J Clark (UK): outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 32: C&J Clark: European stores outside UK & RoI, April 2017
- Retail offering
Deichmann Schuh
- What we think
- Rack concept helps Deichmann stand out
- Diversifying the brand portfolio
- Expanding geographically
- Omnichannel outlets merge shops and online
- Ship2Home responds to customer disappointment
- Ellie Goulding collection taps into celebrity interest
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 33: Deichmann Schuh: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 34: Deichmann Schuh: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.