“The specialist retailers are rapidly losing share of footwear spending, as the sports stores cement their position as a popular place for buying footwear. Tapping into rising spend on footwear online presents one avenue for growth, while focusing on catering for older shoppers, who are most driven by quality and provenance, should stand the specialists in good stead.”

– Alice Goody, Retail Analyst

For the consumer research we asked questions on the following topics: