Footwear Retailing - UK - April 2017
“Fit remains a big issue in footwear, with many people wanting more retailers to offer help to find better fitting shoes. Wearable technology has become increasingly apparent in the footwear sector and it has the potential to revolutionise the future of footwear as smart shoes look to improve fit as well as track health and wellness.”
– Tamara Sender, Senior Fashion Analyst
This Report answers the following key questions:
- What demographics are driving growth in footwear?
- What are the opportunities for growth?
- Who are the winners and losers in footwear?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Footwear grows 4.5% in 2016
- Figure 1: UK footwear sales, best- and worst-case forecast, 2011-21
- Men’s footwear outperforming
- Figure 2: UK footwear sales segmented by women’s, men’s and children’s, % share, 2016 (est)
- Companies and brands
- Fashion specialists outperform the market
- Figure 3: Estimated market shares for top 10 retailers of footwear, 2016
- Clarks is worth paying more for
- Figure 4: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
- Reimagining the in-store experience with technology
- The consumer
- Sports stores remain popular for footwear
- Figure 5: Retailers from where consumers have bought footwear in the last 12 months, in-store and online, February 2017
- Mothers more likely than fathers to buy shoes for kids
- Figure 6: Who footwear has been purchased for, February 2017
- Young women drive sales of trainers
- Figure 7: Percentage of women who have bought shoes from each shoe category, February 2017
- Men opt for casual shoes
- Figure 8: Percentage of men who have bought shoes from each shoe category, February 2017
- Men buy new shoes driven by fashion
- Figure 9: Reasons for buying footwear in the last 12 months, February 2017
- Women aged under-45 look for comfort over fashion
- Figure 10: Agreement with attitudes towards buying footwear, February 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- What demographics are driving growth in footwear?
- The facts
- The implications
- What are the opportunities for growth?
- The facts
- The implications
- Who are the winners and losers in footwear?
- The facts
- The implications
- What demographics are driving growth in footwear?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Footwear grows 4.5% in 2016
- Footwear to grow 23% by 2021
- Men’s footwear outperforming
- Consumer spending on footwear rises 6.2% in 2016
- Footwear prices fall into deflation in early 2017
- Footwear specialists lose share of consumer spending
- Footwear grows 4.5% in 2016
Market Size and Forecast
- Footwear grows 4.5% in 2016
- Figure 11: UK footwear sales, best- and worst-case forecast, 2011-21
- Footwear to grow 23% by 2021
- Figure 12: UK footwear sales, at current prices, 2011-21
- Men’s footwear outperforming
- Figure 13: UK footwear sales, segmented by market value and percentage share, 2016 (est)
- Figure 14: UK footwear sales, segmented by women’s, men’s and children’s, % share, 2016 (est)
- Forecast methodology
- Footwear grows 4.5% in 2016
Market Drivers
- Mintel’s Fashion Tracker
- Figure 15: Spending habits on fashion, by gender, April 2016
- Consumer spending on footwear grows 6.2%
- Figure 16: Consumer spending on clothing and footwear, current prices non-seasonally adjusted, (including VAT), 2012-16
- Footwear prices fall in first two months of 2017
- Figure 17: Consumer prices index annual % change for footwear, clothing and all items, February 2016-February 2017
- Population trends
- Figure 18: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Figure 19: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Mintel’s Fashion Tracker
Channels to Market
- Footwear specialists account for 44% of market
- Figure 20: Estimated distribution of spending on footwear, by type of retailer, 2016
- Figure 21: Estimated distribution of spending on footwear, by type of retailer, 2014-16
- Footwear specialists account for 44% of market
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Fashion specialists outperform the market
- Brantano continues to struggle
- Clarks sales rise, but loses market share
- JD Sports is now the leading non-specialist
- Online footwear sales continue to rise
- Fashion specialists outperform the market
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Expanding store portfolios
- Adding a personal touch in-store
- Figure 22: Duke + Dexter, London, 2017
- Nike moves towards digital design
- Helping consumers disconnect
- Figure 23: Anatomic & Co. In Good Company Shoes, 2017
- Aerosoles relaunch
- Fabric innovation
- Collaborations
- Reimagining the in-store experience with technology
- Figure 24: Aldo Connected Store in New York, 2017
- Retailers tap into consumer nostalgia
- Using services to highlight expertise
- Non-specialists up the ante
- Inclusive footwear
- Figure 25: Kahmune footwear, 2017
- Foot Locker’s in-store audio tours
- Expanding store portfolios
Leading Specialists
- Fashion retailers outperform
- Figure 26: Leading footwear specialists: UK revenues, 2012-16
- Retailers review store portfolios in difficult trading climate
- Figure 27: Leading footwear specialists: UK outlet numbers, 2012-16
- Sales per outlet
- Figure 28: Leading footwear specialists: estimated UK sales per outlet, 2012-16
- Operating profits and margins
- Figure 29: Leading footwear specialists: UK operating profits, 2012-16
- Figure 30: Leading footwear specialists: UK operating margins, 2012-16
- Fashion retailers outperform
Leading Non-specialist Retailers
- JD Sports’ strong sales growth continues
- Figure 31: Leading non-specialist retailers: estimated footwear sales, 2012-16
- Consumer data
- Retail offering
- Figure 32: Leading non-specialist retailers; positioning, offer and brands stocked, April 2017
- JD Sports’ strong sales growth continues
Market Shares
- UK footwear market continues to be fragmented
- Figure 33: Estimated market shares for top 10 retailers of footwear, 2016
- Figure 34: Estimated market shares for top 20 retailers of footwear, 2012-16
- UK footwear market continues to be fragmented
Online
- Online sales of footwear forecast to reach £2.3 billion
- Figure 35: Estimated online sales of footwear, 2013-17
- Distribution: pureplays vs multichannel retailers
- Figure 36: Estimated distribution of online sales, 2014-16
- Leading players
- Figure 37: Leading online footwear retailers: estimated online sales and online market shares, 2014-16
- Consumer research
- Figure 38: Retailers from where consumers have bought footwear for themselves in the last 12 months online, May 2016 and February 2017
- Online sales of footwear forecast to reach £2.3 billion
Space Allocation Summary
- Specialists’ space allocation summary
- Figure 39: Specialist footwear retailers’ space allocation estimates, March 2017
- Specialists detailed space allocation estimates
- Figure 40: Specialist footwear retailers’ detailed space allocation estimates, March 2017
- Non-specialists space allocation overview
- Figure 41: Non-specialist retailers’ footwear space allocation estimates, March 2017
- Non-specialists detailed space allocation estimates
- Figure 42: Non-specialist footwear retailers’ detailed space allocation estimates, March 2017
- Non-specialist footwear departments
- Figure 43: Estimated in-store footwear as percentage of total selling space in non-specialist footwear retailers, March 2017
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Total sector advertising spend down 0.9% year-on-year in 2016
- Figure 44: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on footwear, 2013-16
- Leading advertisers
- Figure 45: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on footwear, by leading advertiser, 2013-16
- Nearly a third of total footwear advertising spend channelled through the press
- Figure 46: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on footwear, by media type, 2016
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Total sector advertising spend down 0.9% year-on-year in 2016
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 47: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 48: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
- Brand attitudes: Shoe Zone offers good value
- Figure 49: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
- Brand personality: Schuh benefits from vibrant image
- Figure 50: Brand personality – Macro image, March 2017
- Clarks seen as reliable but expensive
- Figure 51: Brand personality – Micro image, March 2017
- Brand analysis
- Schuh attracts affluent, young shoppers
- Figure 52: User profile of Schuh, March 2017
- Office has a broad appeal
- Figure 53: User profile of Office, March 2017
- Clarks is worth paying more for
- Figure 54: User profile of Clarks, March 2017
- Russell & Bromley has a good reputation despite low usage
- Figure 55: User profile of Russell & Bromley, March 2017
- Pavers suffers from low brand awareness
- Figure 56: User profile of Pavers, March 2017
- Shoe Zone low prices erode trust
- Figure 57: User profile of Shoe Zone, March 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Sports stores remain popular for footwear
- Amazon leads online
- Mothers more likely than fathers to buy shoes for kids
- Young women drive sales of trainers
- Men opt for casual shoes
- Men buy new shoes driven by fashion
- Women treat themselves to shoes
- Women aged under-45 look for comfort over fashion
- Millennials interested in personalisation
- Sports stores remain popular for footwear
Who Shops Where?
- Sports stores lead for footwear
- Figure 58: Retailers from where consumers have bought footwear for themselves in the last 12 months in-store or online, February 2017
- Clarks attracts more men aged under-45
- Figure 59: Retailers from where consumers have bought footwear for themselves in the last 12 months in-store or online, May 2016 and February 2017
- Amazon leads online
- Young women drive footwear sales in-store
- Figure 60: Channels from where consumers have bought footwear in the last 12 months, by gender and age, February 2017
- Young women shop around for shoes in-store
- Figure 61: Repertoire of types of footwear retailers purchased from in-store or online, February 2017
- Sports stores lead for footwear
Who Footwear is Bought For
- 20% of women buy shoes for partners
- Figure 62: Who footwear has been purchased for, February 2017
- Mothers more likely than fathers to buy shoes for kids
- 20% of women buy shoes for partners
Types of Footwear Purchased
- Flats remain popular for women aged 25+
- Figure 63: Percentage of women who have bought shoes from each shoe category, February 2017
- Heels make a comeback among young women
- Young women drive sales of trainers
- Figure 64: Percentage of men who have bought shoes from each shoe category, February 2017
- Men opt for casual shoes
- Trainers for men
- Women aged 35-44 buy the most types of shoes
- Figure 65: Consumers who have bought 3+ types of footwear in the last 12 months, by gender and age group, February 2017
- Flats remain popular for women aged 25+
Reasons for Buying Footwear
- Men buy new shoes driven by fashion
- Figure 66: Reasons for buying footwear in the last 12 months, February 2017
- Women treat themselves to shoes
- Unseasonal weather
- Men buy new shoes driven by fashion
Attitudes towards Buying Footwear
- Women aged under-45 look for comfort over fashion
- Figure 67: Agreement with attitudes towards buying footwear, February 2017
- Millennials interested in personalisation
- Solving problems with fit
- Women aged under-45 look for comfort over fashion
Brantano (UK)
- What we think
- Out-of-town stand-alone stores lack destination appeal
- Edinburgh Woollen Mill Group bid rumours
- Seamless payment experience across all sales channels
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 68: Brantano (UK): group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 69: Brantano (UK): outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
C&J Clark
- What we think
- Clarks brand still strong but needs to shift perceptions
- Slow to latch on to Athleisure growth
- A need to build a multichannel business
- Reorganising to improve efficiency
- Moving towards more structured promotional periods
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 70: C&J Clark (UK): group financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 71: C&J Clark (UK): outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 72: C&J Clark: stores outside UK & RoI, April 2017
- Retail offering
Deichmann Schuh
- What we think
- Rack concept helps Deichmann stand out
- Diversifying the brand portfolio
- Expanding geographically
- Omnichannel outlets merge shops and online
- Ship2Home responds to customer disappointment
- Ellie Goulding collection taps into celebrity interest
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 73: Deichmann Schuh: group financial performance, 2012-16
- Figure 74: Deichmann Schuh: outlet data, 2012-16
- Retail offering
Schuh
- What we think
- Focusing on fashion
- Investing in technology
- Where now?
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 75: Schuh (UK): group* financial performance, 2012/13-2016/17
- Figure 76: Schuh (UK): outlet data, 2012/13-2016/17
- Retail offering
Shoe Zone
- What we think
- Targeting out-of-town footwear market with new ‘big-box’ store concept
- Expanding e-commerce coverage
- Personalised online shopping experience
- Extended product range revenue stream
- Company background
- Company performance
- Figure 77: Shoe Zone Group Ltd: group financial performance, 2011/12-2015/16
- Figure 78: Shoe Zone Group Ltd: outlet data, 2011/12-2015/16
- Retail offering
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Figure 79: UK footwear sales, best- and worst-case forecast, 2016-21
- Forecast Methodology
Companies Covered
