Fragrances - Brazil - September 2017
“The fragrance market in Brazil is unique: the strength of national brands is significant and ensures the category retail sales a good performance, despite the economic recession. Mintel data shows that a majority of Brazilians use national fragrances bought in physical stores. However, the category has some obstacles to overcome, such as the commercialization of fake products and e-commerce sales difficulties”.
– Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Senior Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- The market lacks products for older consumers
- Taxation and falsification damage the sales of fragrances in Brazil
- Impossibility to feel the scents of fragrances can be a barrier to online sales
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Challenges
- The market lacks products for older consumers
- Taxation and falsification damage the sales of fragrances in Brazil
- Impossibility to feel the scents of fragrances can be a barrier to online sales
- Opportunities
- Strength of domestic fragrance market guarantees sales
- Figure 1: Forecast for the fragrance retail market, by value -- Brazil, 2012-22
- There is space to develop more unisex fragrances
- Figure 2: Fragrance launches by subcategory, top five countries and Brazil, January 2014-July 2017
- Brazilians don’t use all perfumes they have at home
- Figure 3: Fragrance ownership, by fragrance usage, May 2017
- Brands can communicate more perfume kits as a gift
- Figure 4: Attitudes and behaviors, May 2017
- What we think
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Recession impact on fragrance market is limited
- Opportunity to increase variety of products for senior consumers
- Taxation and falsification affect the retail sales of fragrances
- Opportunity to develop online sales of fragrances
- Recession impact on fragrance market is limited
Market Size and Forecast
- Expansion of sales channels and local brands guarantee sales
- Figure 5: Retail fragrance market, by value – Brazil, 2012-22
- Figure 6: Forecast for the fragrance retail market, by value – Brazil, 2012-22
- Expansion of sales channels and local brands guarantee sales
Market Drivers
- Perfumes for senior consumers can boost the category
- Perfumes have one of the highest tax burdens in Brazil
- Perfumes are one of the most forged products in Brazil
- Brands need to overcome online sales barriers
- Fragrance retail sales have been expanding
- Perfumes for senior consumers can boost the category
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- National brands invest in perfumes
- Natura and Boticário focus on communication
- Opportunity to develop unisex fragrances
- Innovative bottles influence purchase decision
- On-the-go formats appeal to Brazilians
- National brands invest in perfumes
Market Share
- National brands account for more than half of retail sales
- Figure 7: Retail market share, fragrances, by value – Brazil, 2015-16
- National brands account for more than half of retail sales
Marketing Campaigns and Actions
- Natura aims to be the main brand of fragrances in Brazil
- Figure 8: Natura campaign: “The house of fragrances in Brazil"
- Figure 9: Natura campaign: "Woman at the end of the world"
- Eudora enters the category of perfumes for men
- Figure 10: Eudora campaign: "Rodrigo Lombardi presents Eudora Impression"
- Boticário launches fragrances for Valentine’s Day
- Figure 11: The Boticário campaign: “Tire seu namoro do sério com o novo Egeo Bomb!”
- Natura aims to be the main brand of fragrances in Brazil
Who’s Innovating?
- The fragrance market lacks unisex products
- Figure 12: Fragrance launches by subcategory, top five countries and Brazil, January 2014-July 2017
- Innovative bottles appeal to Brazilian consumers
- Innovative formats may attract Brazilian women
- Figure 13: Fragrance launches by claim, top five countries and Brazil, January 2014-July 2017
- The fragrance market lacks unisex products
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Men are more likely to own one bottle of fragrance
- There are opportunities to boost consumption among men aged 45+
- Brazilians use more perfumes while working and going out
- Men aged 16-24 prefer fresh scent
- Brand trust is the most important attribute when choosing a perfume
- Perfumes are purchased more as a gift for others
- Men are more likely to own one bottle of fragrance
Fragrances Ownership
- Most Brazilians own more than one bottle of fragrance
- Figure 14: Fragrance ownership, May 2017
- Innovative packages can appeal to men
- Figure 15: Fragrance ownership, by gender, May 2017
- Brazilians don’t wear all the perfumes they own
- Figure 16: Fragrance ownership, by fragrance usage, May 2017
- Most Brazilians own more than one bottle of fragrance
Fragrance Usage
- Cosmetics that help boost fragrance may raise use of fragrance
- Figure 17: Fragrance usage, May 2017
- Perfumes that help remove body odor may appeal to men aged 45+
- Figure 18: Fragrance usage among men, May 2017
- Cosmetics that help boost fragrance may raise use of fragrance
Occasions
- Fragrances can be part of the day-to-day look
- Figure 19: Occasions, May 2017
- Fragrances that help relax can appeal to men
- Figure 20: Occasions, [while working], by gender and age group, May 2017
- Partnerships with transport services can attract AB consumers
- Figure 21: Occasions, [while doing my everyday activities out of home (eg shopping, supermarket etc)], by socioeconomic group, May 2017
- Fragrances can be part of the day-to-day look
Favorite Scent
- Brazilians prefer woody scent
- Figure 22: Favorite Scent, May 2017
- There are differences between men’s favorite scents
- Figure 23: Favorite fragrance among men, by selected fragrances, May 2017
- Brazilians prefer woody scent
Important Attributes
- Brands of other segments could have their own fragrances
- Figure 24: Important attributes, May 2017
- Online channels can boost consumption in the North-East
- Figure 25: Important attributes [availability of promotions/special offer, easy payment options, (eg instalments], by region, May 2017
- Recommendation by a consultant is important for DE consumers
- Figure 26: Important attributes, by socioeconomic class and select recommendations, May 2017
- Brands of other segments could have their own fragrances
Attitudes and Behaviors
- Brands can communicate more perfume kits as a gift
- Figure 27: Attitudes and behaviors, May 2017
- Customized fragrances can appeal to young men
- Figure 28: Attitudes and behaviors, by males and age, May 2017
- Other products with known scents can attract unemployed consumers
- Figure 29: Attitudes and behaviors, by employment status, May 2017
- Brands can communicate more perfume kits as a gift
Appendix – Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Market size and forecast
- Figure 30: Retail sales of fragrances, by value – Brazil, 2012-22
- Figure 31: Forecast for the fragrance retail market, by value -- Brazil, 2012-22
- Figure 32: Retail market share in the fragrance market, by value – Brazil, 2015-16
- Market size and forecast
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.