“The fragrance market in Brazil is unique: the strength of national brands is significant and ensures the category retail sales a good performance, despite the economic recession. Mintel data shows that a majority of Brazilians use national fragrances bought in physical stores. However, the category has some obstacles to overcome, such as the commercialization of fake products and e-commerce sales difficulties”.

– Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Senior Analyst

This Report looks at the following areas: