Fragrances - UK - August 2017
“After two years of disappointing sales performance, the fragrance sector is estimated to see modest growth in 2017. NPD in both the fragrances and body spray sector has encouraged people to spend more, however, consumers remain price-savvy and high-end fashion brands increasingly face competition from beauty and high street fashion brands. With high interest in fragrances with added benefits, further driving innovation could encourage greater spending as well as introducing new usage occasions in the sector.”
– Roshida Khanom, Associate Director BPC
This report looks at the following areas:
- Blurring the lines with BPC
- Competing for the middle-income shopper
- Blurring the lines with BPC
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Fragrances see growth in value
- Gender perceptions impact value sales
- Department stores drive prestige sales
- Teenagers are a growing market
- Fragrance is a daily routine
- Fragrances see growth in value
Market Size and Forecast
- Fragrances set to bounce back in 2017
- Figure 13: UK retail value sales of fragrances and body sprays, at current and constant prices, 2012-22
- Consistent growth estimated
- Figure 14: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of fragrances and body sprays, 2012-22
- Forecast methodology
- Fragrances set to bounce back in 2017
Market Segmentation
- Gender fluidity continues to be on trend
- Figure 15: UK retail value sales of fragrances only, by sector, 2015-17 (est)
- Body spray continues to fall in favour
- Figure 16: UK retail value sales of body sprays, by sector, 2015-17 (est)
- Gender fluidity continues to be on trend
Channels to Market
- Spending in the prestige sector boosts department stores
- Figure 17: UK retail value sales of fragrances only, by outlet type, 2015 and 2016
- Retailers offer seamless multichannel experiences
- Bringing digital to retail environments
- Low price drives sales of body sprays at discount stores
- Figure 18: UK retail value sales of body sprays only, by outlet type, 2015 and 2016
- Spending in the prestige sector boosts department stores
Market Drivers
- Teenagers are a growing market
- Figure 19: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2012-22
- Focus on ingredients
- Figure 20: Attitudes towards hand/body/footcare products, January 2017
- Fragrance is a daily routine
- Figure 21: Daily beauty and grooming priorities, December 2016
- A luxury sector
- Figure 22: Brand types bought, October 2016
- Teenagers are a growing market
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- NPD impacts brand value
- High-end fashion brands target a wider audience…
- …whilst high street fashion brands become more competitive
- Traditional claims see a decline
- Digital advertising sees investment
- Beauty brand fragrances are caring
- NPD impacts brand value
Market Share
- L’Oréal and Estée Lauder show strong growth in value sales
- Figure 23: Manufacturer shares in fragrances only, top four and other, 2015 and 2016
- NPD limits value decline in body sprays
- Figure 24: Manufacturer shares in body sprays only, years ending April 2016 and 2017
- L’Oréal and Estée Lauder show strong growth in value sales
Launch Activity and Innovation
- High-end fashion brands innovate in 2016
- Figure 25: New product development in the fragrances category*, by launch type, January 2014-June 2017
- Figure 26: Examples of fragrance launches from high-end fashion brands, 2016
- High street fashion brands become more competitive
- Figure 27: Babe power by Missguided, May 2017
- Body mists blur the line between skincare and fragrance
- Figure 28: Examples of body mist launches in 2016
- NPD from beauty brands
- Figure 29: New product development in the fragrances category*, by top ultimate companies and other, 2016
- Traditional claims see a decline
- Figure 30: Top fastest-growing and fastest-declining claims in the fragrances category*, 2016
- High-end fashion brands innovate in 2016
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Digital advertising sees a rise
- Figure 31: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on fragrances and body sprays, by media type, January 2014-May 2017
- Going back to the founder
- Figure 32: Gabrielle, a rebel at heart, Chapter 18 of Inside Chanel, February 2017
- Coty and L’Oréal lead advertising spend
- Figure 33: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on fragrances and body sprays, by leading companies, 2016
- Lynx sees a rebrand
- Figure 34: Lynx rebrand, January 2016
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Digital advertising sees a rise
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 35: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, June 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 36: Key metrics for selected brands, June 2017
- Brand attitudes: Premium fragrances are worth paying more for
- Figure 37: Attitudes, by brand, June 2017
- Brand personality: Celebrity fragrances are unappealing
- Figure 38: Brand personality – Macro image, June 2017
- Beauty brands have a caring image
- Figure 39: Brand personality – Micro image, June 2017
- Brand analysis
- Chanel has strong associations with luxury
- Figure 40: User profile of Chanel, June 2017
- Gucci appeals to high earners
- Figure 41: User profile of Gucci, June 2017
- Huge Boss appeals to men
- Figure 42: User profile of Hugo Boss, June 2017
- Lancôme appeals to younger women
- Figure 43: User profile of Lancôme, June 2017
- Tom Ford has a quirky image
- Figure 44: User profile of Tom Ford, June 2017
- Clinique is accessible
- Figure 45: User profile of Clinique, June 2017
- DKNY has a youthful image
- Figure 46: User profile of DKNY, June 2017
- Jennifer Lopez Fragrances set to see a relaunch
- Figure 47: User profile of Jennifer Lopez Fragrances, June 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Body spray usage is on the rise
- Beauty brand fragrances are popular
- Pulse points are popular areas of application
- Women are experimental with their fragrances
- Fragrance purchase is on the rise
- Interest in added benefits is high
- Body spray usage is on the rise
Usage of Fragrances
- Body sprays increase in popularity
- Figure 48: Usage of fragrances only, June 2016 and May 2017
- No change in usage of scented toiletries
- Figure 49: Usage of scented toiletries, June 2016 and May 2017
- Body sprays increase in popularity
Brand Preferences
- Beauty brands are as popular as fashion brands
- Figure 50: Fragrance brands used, by gender, May 2017
- Millennials show preference for high street fashion brands
- Beauty brands are as popular as fashion brands
Application of Fragrances
- Neck and wrists are the most popular areas of application
- Figure 51: Areas of application, by gender, May 2017
- NPD opportunities for beard fragrances
- Hair fragrance usage remains low
- Neck and wrists are the most popular areas of application
Fragrance Behaviours
- Fragrance should be strong
- Figure 52: Fragrance behaviours, May 2017
- Masking bad smells
- Women are more experimental
- Figure 53: Statements related to experimentation with fragrances, by gender, May 2017
- People prefer variety
- Figure 54: Statements related to having a signature scent and a few favourite brands, by age, May 2017
- Fragrance should be strong
Purchase of Fragrances
- Purchase of fragrances is on the rise
- Figure 55: Purchase of fragrances, June 2016 and May 2017
- Purchase of fragrances is on the rise
Interest in Fragrance Innovations
- High interest in skin benefits
- Figure 56: Interest in fragrance benefits, May 2017
- Fragrances is an emotional sector
- Figure 57: Interest in mood/emotional benefits, May 2017
- High interest in skin benefits
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
