Fragrances - US - September 2017
After several years of weak performance, the $3.8 billion US fragrance market continues to see sales slide, especially in the women’s fragrance segment. Heavy competition within and beyond the category has resulted in slow category growth. Despite these challenges, interest is solid in natural fragrances, customized options, and fragrances with added benefits. Online tools, apps, and fragrance testing technologies offer additional opportunities for innovators in the category.
This report looks at the following areas:
Sales decline in 2017 as the market continues to face challenges
Declines steepest in women's fragrance segment
Penetration is high, but usage is irregular
Sales decline in 2017 as the market continues to face challenges
Declines steepest in women's fragrance segment
Penetration is high, but usage is irregular
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Sales decline in 2017, with market slated to shrink through 2022
- Smaller men’s fragrance segment outperforms women’s
- The majority of fragrance sales are through “other” retail channels
- Scented personal care products compete with fragrances
- Engagement among younger adults key to growth
- Sales decline in 2017, with market slated to shrink through 2022
Market Size and Forecast
- Sales decline in 2017 as market continues to face challenges
- Market is projected to see declines through 2022
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan forecast of fragrance market, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of fragrance market, at current prices, 2012-22
- Sales decline in 2017 as market continues to face challenges
Market Breakdown
Decline in sales steeper in women's fragrance segment than in men's
- Figure 9: Share of fragrance market sales, by segment, 2017
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of fragrances, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales and forecast of fragrances, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
The majority of fragrance sales are through "other" retail channels
- Figure 12: Total US retail sales of fragrances, by segment, at channel, 2015 and 2017
- Decline in sales steeper in women’s fragrance segment than in men’s
Market Perspective
Scented personal care products compete with fragrances
- Figure 13: Regular and any usage of scented personal care products, May 2017
- Scented body care is especially appealing to key fragrance consumers
- Scented personal care products compete with fragrances
Market Factors
Engagement among younger adults key to growth
- Figure 14: US population 18+, by age, 2012-22
- Younger consumers are more diverse, multicultural
- Figure 15: Hispanic share of population, by generation, 2017
- Figure 16: Population by race and Hispanic origin, 2012-22
- Engagement among younger adults key to growth
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- In crowded landscape, a range of diverse players
- Fragrances compete with original scents, unique inspirations, unexpected packaging
- Natural ingredients, eco-friendly packages appeal to core users
- Celebrity-endorsed and traditional floral fragrances struggle
- Looking forward, customization, online retailing, and technology
- In crowded landscape, a range of diverse players
Brand Overview and Usage
- Coty and Elizabeth Arden have strong presence within beauty market
- L’Oréal and Estée Lauder hold broad portfolios
- Parlux Fragrances is a leading supplier of celebrity fragrances
- Unilever’s Axe and P&G Old Spice lead mass brands for men
- L Brands offers exclusive brands through specialty stores
- Specialty store perfume brands are most widely purchased
- Figure 17: Usage of perfume in the past 12 months - format and brand, by gender, Winter 2017
- Mass brands Old Spice and Axe top aftershave/cologne brands
- Figure 18: Usage of cologne/aftershave in the past 12 months – format and brand, by gender, Winter 2017
- Coty and Elizabeth Arden have strong presence within beauty market
What’s Working?
Designer scents leverage connections with luxury
- Figure 19: Mr. Burberry ad, April 2016
- Differentiation via scent inspirations and standout packaging
- Original fragrance inspirations connect to art, culture, nature, and science
- Gourmet inspired scents drive innovation
- Original and surprising packaging
- Unique formats spark interest
- Natural, skin-safe, and eco-friendly brands evoke simplicity
- Unisex products and gender ambiguity are trending
- Designer scents leverage connections with luxury
What’s Struggling?
- Traditional women’s fragrances are struggling to reach younger shoppers
- Negative perceptions lead to struggle of celebrity fragrances
- Traditional women’s fragrances are struggling to reach younger shoppers
What’s Next?
- Customization moves into the mainstream
- Technology enhances the shopping process
- Primers to extend scent
- Customization moves into the mainstream
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Penetration is high, but regularity of usage weakens the market
- Fragrance retail landscape is fragmented, age and gender shape choice
- Interest in added benefits is solid, could shape innovation
- Specialty, designer, and celebrity brands have distinct associations
- Mood, season, and time of day shape usage, especially for younger women
- Concerns relate to safety, choice, and challenges of testing fragrances
- Moderate interest in natural formulations and customized products
- Penetration is high, but regularity of usage weakens the market
Fragrance Usage
High overall penetration, even as inconsistent usage undercuts sales
- Figure 20: Any use (net) and regular use (net) of fragrances, May 2017
- Higher-income adults are least likely to use fragrance
- Figure 21: Regular use (net) of fragrances and any scented personal care, by household income, May 2017
- Younger men are most likely to use fragrance regularly
- Figure 22: Regular use (net) of any fragrance and any scented personal care product, by age and gender, May 2017
- Younger men show strong usage of travel and alterative sizes
- Figure 23: Regular use (net) of fragrances, by age and gender, May 2017
- Multicultural adults stand out for high usage of fragrances
- Figure 24: Regular usage (net) of fragrances, by race and Hispanic origin, May 2017
- High overall penetration, even as inconsistent usage undercuts sales
Retailers Shopped
Fragrance retail market is highly fragmented
- Figure 25: Retailers shopped, May 2017
- Affluent favor department stores, less affluent shop mass merchandisers
- Figure 26: Retailers shopped, by household income, May 2017
- Men favor mass merchandisers, women specialty retailers
- Figure 27: Retailers shopped, by age and gender, May 2017
- Fragrance retail market is highly fragmented
Interest in Added Benefits
Moderate interest in added benefits
- Figure 28: Interest in fragrances with added benefits, May 2017
- Moisturizing and deodorizing claims yield maximum reach
- Figure 29: TURF analysis – Interest in fragrances with added benefits, May 2017
- Figure 30: Table – TURF analysis – Interest in fragrances with added benefits, May 2017
- Methodology
- Younger consumers show high interest in added benefits
- Figure 31: Interest in fragrances with added benefits, by age and gender, May 2017
- Interest in added benefits higher for Hispanics
- Figure 32: Interest in fragrances with added benefits, by race/Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Moderate interest in added benefits
Brand Perceptions
Different types of brands hold distinct associations for consumers
- Figure 33: Correspondence analysis – Brand perceptions, May 2017
- Correspondence analysis methodology
- Figure 34: Brand perceptions, May 2017
- Younger adults report stronger perceptions toward range of brands
- Young adults hold polarized views of celebrity fragrances
- Figure 35: Perceptions of celebrity branded fragrances, by age and gender, May 2017
- Women aged 18-34 view specialty beauty brands as high value fun
- Figure 36: Perceptions of speciality beauty brand fragrances, by age and gender, May 2017
- Men aged 18-34 see designer fragrances as high quality and high value
- Figure 37: Perceptions of designer brand fragrances, by age and gender, May 2017
- Different types of brands hold distinct associations for consumers
Attitudes toward Fragrance Usage
- Season and time of day can shape fragrance choice and usage
- Mood and feelings are also integral to product choice
- Figure 38: Attitudes toward fragrance usage, May 2017
- Women are most likely to vary fragrance usage
- Figure 39: Attitudes toward usage of fragrances, by age and gender, May 2017
- Black and Hispanic consumers more likely to vary usage
- Figure 40: Select attitudes toward fragrance usage, by race/Hispanic origin, may 2017
- Season and time of day can shape fragrance choice and usage
Attitudes toward Safety and Efficacy
Challenges and concerns relate to scent testing, duration, and safety
- Figure 41: Attitudes toward safety and efficacy, May 2017
- Gender and age shape attitudes in selecting and testing fragrances
- Figure 42: Attitudes toward safety and efficacy, by age and gender, May 2017
- Challenges and concerns relate to scent testing, duration, and safety
Product Innovations
Interest in innovations is moderate
- Figure 43: Interest in product innovations, may 2017
- Young women want natural, organic, and skin-safe fragrances…
- …but are enthusiastic about a range of innovations
- Figure 44: Interest in select innovations, by age and gender, may 2017
- Blacks and Hispanics over index for a wide range of innovations
- Figure 45: Interest in select product innovations, by race/Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Interest in innovations is moderate
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 46: Total US sales and forecast of fragrance market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 47: Total US retail sales and forecast of fragrances by channel, at current prices, 2012-17
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 48: MULO sales of fragrances, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
