After several years of weak performance, the $3.8 billion US fragrance market continues to see sales slide, especially in the women’s fragrance segment. Heavy competition within and beyond the category has resulted in slow category growth. Despite these challenges, interest is solid in natural fragrances, customized options, and fragrances with added benefits. Online tools, apps, and fragrance testing technologies offer additional opportunities for innovators in the category.

