"Consumers are largely embracing free-from claims on foods, but not all claims are perceived or accepted equally or for the same reasons. The broader trend is being guided by those seeking sustained overall wellness rather than addressing an immediate nutritional or dietary need. Allergen-free claims appear to be mostly niche, and many of these may well have reached a saturation point. Conversely, the strong interest in more options free of artificial elements, as well as similarly strong regard for options that avoid high-fructose corn syrup and genetic modification, suggests that consumers’ true aim is to find options that are “real” and natural. "

- Billy Roberts, Senior Analyst – Food and Drink

This Report discusses the following key topics: