Free-from Food Trends - US - October 2017
"Consumers are largely embracing free-from claims on foods, but not all claims are perceived or accepted equally or for the same reasons. The broader trend is being guided by those seeking sustained overall wellness rather than addressing an immediate nutritional or dietary need. Allergen-free claims appear to be mostly niche, and many of these may well have reached a saturation point. Conversely, the strong interest in more options free of artificial elements, as well as similarly strong regard for options that avoid high-fructose corn syrup and genetic modification, suggests that consumers’ true aim is to find options that are “real” and natural. "
- Billy Roberts, Senior Analyst – Food and Drink
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Avoidance largely tied to lifestyle choice
- Free-from options widely shopped
- Lack of trust in manufactured foods
- Consumers as likely to cook free-from options from scratch
- The issues
Market Perspective
- Brands, both retail and foodservice, eliminating artificial and unhealthy elements
Market Factors
- Food allergy reactions rising
- Hispanics, particularly Millennials, seek healthy foods
- Figure 8: US population by Hispanic origin, 2017
- Diabetes, prediabetes numbers rise
- Heart concerns associated with sodium
- Figure 9: % of deaths caused by heart disease, 2013
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- New products avoid artificial ingredients, allergens
- Avoiding fear
- New products avoid artificial ingredients, allergens
What’s In?
- Launches avoiding allergens, GMO, artificial ingredients
- Figure 10: Top free-from claims among US food/beverage introductions, 2012-17
What’s Next?
- Increasing transparency
- Figure 11: Emerging free-from claims among US food/beverage introductions, 2012-17
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Eliminating allergens, but mostly GMOs and HFCS
- Artificial avoidance
- Mass merchandisers rival supermarket for free-from options
- Niche claims coming into their own
- Hispanic Millennials express strong interest in ingredient transparency
- Consumers likely turn to scratch cooking to avoid certain elements
Foods/Ingredients Avoided
- HFCS, GMOs rank as most avoided
- Figure 12: Foods/ingredients avoided, August 2017
- Younger consumers much more likely to avoid allergens
- Figure 13: Foods/ingredients avoided, by age, August 2017
- Presence of children factors strongly in allergen avoidance
- Figure 14: Allergens avoided, by number of children under 18 in household, August 2017
- Education and HFCS avoidance
- Figure 15: Ingredients avoided, by level of education, August 2017
- Black consumers much more likely to avoid lactose
- Figure 16: Foods/ingredients avoided, by race, August 2017
- Hispanics, particularly Millennials, avoiding allergens
- Figure 17: Allergens avoided, by Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Supermarkets top resource for GMO- and HFCS-free
- Figure 18: Foods/ingredients avoided, by purchase location, August 2017
Important Free-from Claims
- Artificial-free important to consumers
- Figure 19: Claim importance, August 2017
- Older consumers avoiding sugar, sodium
- Figure 20: Claim importance, by age, August 2017
- Parents avoiding artificial and GMOs
- Figure 21: Claim importance, by presence and age of children in household, August 2017
- Black consumers avoiding sodium
- Figure 22: Claim importance, by race, August 2017
- Cage-free, lactose-free resonating with Hispanic Millennials
- Figure 23: Claim importance, by Hispanic origin, August 2017
Purchase Location for Free-from Foods
- Consumers turning to mass merchandisers for free-from foods
- Figure 24: Purchase location, August 2017
- Older consumers more likely to buy free-from from supermarkets
- Figure 25: Purchase location, by age, August 2017
- Financial ‘health’ factoring strongly in free-from retailer choice
- Figure 26: Finance tracker, by purchase location, August 2017
- Parents turning to mass merchandisers for free-from options
- Figure 27: Purchase location, by parental status, August 2017
- Food-allergic turning to mass merchandisers
- Figure 28: Foods/ingredients avoided, by purchase location, August 2017
Possibly Emerging Free-from Claims
- Consumers seeking to avoid hormones, antibiotics in food
- Figure 29: Other free-from claims of interest, August 2017
- Older consumers interested in MSG-free
- Figure 30: Other free-from claims of interest, by age, August 2017
- Hormone-free claims would resonate strongly with Hispanic consumers
- Figure 31: Other free-from claims of interest, by Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Multiple free-from claims could garner consumer interest
- Figure 32: Other free-from claims of interest, TURF analysis, August 2017
Attitudes toward Free-from Foods
- Consumers wary of food ingredients
- Figure 33: Attitudes toward free-from foods, August 2017
- Financially ‘healthy’ consumers may question free-from foods
- Figure 34: Finance tracker, by attitudes toward free-from foods, August 2017
- Ingredient transparency resonating with Hispanic Millennials
- Figure 35: Attitudes toward food ingredients, by Hispanic origin, August 2017
Interest in Ingredient Disclosure
- Parents seeking easy-to-find product information
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward ingredient information, by presence and age of children under 18, August 2017
- Hispanics appear wary of manufactured foods
- Figure 37: Attitudes toward ingredient information, by Hispanic origin, August 2017
The Challenge of Purchasing and Preparing Free-from Foods
- Expense, ingredient legends may be impacting free-from sales
- Figure 38: Opinions of free-from purchase and preparation, August 2017
- Free-from price weighing heavily on younger consumers
- Figure 39: Opinions of free-from purchase and preparation, by age, August 2017
- Allergen-free lunch options could resonate strongly with Hispanic Millennials
- Figure 40: Purchasing free-from foods, by Hispanic origin, August 2017
- Consumers who shop multiple stores show strong interest in transparency
- Figure 41: Attitudes toward free-from foods, by repertoire of purchase location, August 2017
Preparing Free-from Meals
- Customizable free-from options could resonate
- Figure 42: Preparing free-from meals, by age, August 2017
- Free-from with wide appeal would resonate with parents
- Figure 43: Preparing free-from meals, by presence and age of children under 18, August 2017
- Financially secure consumers more apt to avoid prepared free-from options
- Figure 44: Finance tracker, by opinions of preparing free-from meals, August 2017
- Hispanic non-Millennials likely to address free-from needs through from-scratch preparation
- Figure 45: Preparing free-from meals, by Hispanic origin, August 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
TURF Analysis – Free-from Food Trends – October 2017
- Methodology
- Figure 46: Table – TURF analysis – Other free-from claims of interest, August 2017
Companies Covered
