Frequent Travel Programs - US - June 2017
"The travel market continues to benefit from a strong US economy and continued interest in travel. Many adults are enrolled in a frequent travel program, with frequent flyer and hotel loyalty/rewards programs boasting the highest memberships. As travel loyalty programs innovate to provide a wider variety of ways to accrue and redeem points and miles, members are still most interested in rewards that help reduce travel costs."
- Gina Cavato, Lifestyles & Leisure Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Despite interest in experiences, members want cash-back bonuses and gift cards
- Young, avid travelers are least likely to be loyalty program members
- Relatively few members feel their loyalty pays off
- Membership doesn’t mean “loyalty”
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Figure 1: Total enrollment and share of enrollment in travel loyalty programs, by industry, October 2015-November 2016
- The issues
- Despite interest in experiences, members want cash-back bonuses and gift cards
- Figure 2: Interest in reward redemption options, March 2017
- Young, avid travelers are least likely to be loyalty program members
- Figure 3: Enrollment in travel loyalty programs, by age, October 2015-November 2016
- Relatively few members feel their loyalty pays off
- Figure 4: Engagement with loyalty programs – Select items, by type of past year travel, March 2017
- Membership doesn’t mean “loyalty”
- Figure 5: Single company membership, by industry, October 2015-November 2016; attitudes and engagement toward travel programs, March 2017
- The opportunities
- Under 45s may be willing to pay for better programs and perks
- Figure 6: Reasons for joining a loyalty program – Select items, by age, March 2017
- Data can help personalize rewards for members
- Free or discounted hotel stays or airfare can help lure back lapsed members
- Figure 7: Desired rewards, by hotels and airlines, March 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- One in three adults aged 18+ belongs to a travel loyalty program
- Memberships in all travel loyalty program segments grew from 2015-16
- Travel credit cards and OTAs attempt to win over traveler loyalty
- Travel spending growth points to importance of program engagement
- One in three adults aged 18+ belongs to a travel loyalty program
Frequent Travel Program Enrollment
- Three in 10 adults are enrolled in a travel loyalty program
- Figure 8: Total enrollment and share of enrollment in travel loyalty programs, by industry, October 2015-November 2016
- Adults aged 18-24 least likely to be enrolled in a travel loyalty program
- Figure 9: Enrollment in travel loyalty programs, by age, October 2015-November 2016
- Three in 10 adults are enrolled in a travel loyalty program
Market Breakdown
- All travel loyalty program segments grew YOY from 2015-16
- Figure 10: Share of enrollment in travel loyalty programs, by segment, 2011-16
- All frequent flyer programs gained members
- Figure 11: Frequent flyer program memberships, by major US airline, 2011-16
- Membership in hotel loyalty programs grows among largest brands
- Figure 12: Hotel loyalty/rewards program memberships, by major US hotels, 2015-16
- Growth of car rental programs in question as ridesharing interest grows
- Figure 13: US vehicle rental privilege program/club memberships, by brand, 2011-16
- All travel loyalty program segments grew YOY from 2015-16
Market Perspective
- Credit cards compete to provide the ultimate “black” card
- Figure 14: Chase Sapphire Preferred credit card: Earn 50,000 Bonus Points, May 2017
- Figure 15: American Express Platinum Card: You’re Invited to Apply for the Platinum Card, May 2017
- Despite direct booking push, lowest prices may be beyond brand’s sites
- Travel is a top goal for half of families in the near future
- Retailers and lifestyle brands enter the hotel scene
- Credit cards compete to provide the ultimate “black” card
Market Factors
- Vacations and tourism spending outpaces overall consumer spending
- Figure 16: Total US consumer spending and vacations and tourism spending growth, 2011-21 (fore)
- Millennials fuel growth...but Boomers shouldn’t be overlooked
- Figure 17: Population, by generation share, 2017
- Shifting loyalty landscape rewards travelers by spend rather than frequency
- Vacations and tourism spending outpaces overall consumer spending
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Ease of redemption earn programs high overall satisfaction ratings
- Program changes and options outside of the program may impact loyalty
- Simplicity and personalization may be key to program growth
- Ease of redemption earn programs high overall satisfaction ratings
What’s Working for Loyalty Programs?
- Hotel brands offer more ways to earn and use points
- Tech innovations help travel brands stand apart
- Hilton, Marriott, Alaska Airlines earn highest overall satisfaction
- Hotel loyalty/rewards programs
- Airline loyalty/rewards programs
- Hotel brands offer more ways to earn and use points
What’s Challenging Loyalty Programs?
- Changes in loyalty programs can unsettle consumers
- “Shop around” culture is pervasive, program members look elsewhere
- Changes in loyalty programs can unsettle consumers
What’s Next for Loyalty Programs?
- Cross-industry integration can boost program membership and loyalty
- Travelers desire simplicity and efficiency for their travels
- Data can provide insights for more personalized offerings
- Credit cards may set standard for programs to weed out churners
- Cross-industry integration can boost program membership and loyalty
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Annual fees prevent some from joining loyalty programs
- Free hotel nights and free flights are most in-demand rewards
- Monetary rewards are most likely to be redeemed
- Young adults and men put more effort into comparing programs
- Programs have room for improvement
- Annual fees prevent some from joining loyalty programs
Reasons for Joining a Travel Loyalty Program
- Frequent travel program members prefer programs without annual fees
- Figure 18: Reasons for joining a loyalty program, March 2017
- Outside of no annual fee, members want reward options and upgrades
- Figure 19: TURF analysis – Reasons for joining a loyalty program, March 2017
- Under 45s seek reward options and are less opposed to annual fees
- Figure 20: Reasons for joining a loyalty program – Select items, by age, March 2017
- Hispanics look for high point to dollar ratio and anniversary rewards
- Figure 21: Reasons for joining a loyalty program – Select items, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017
Desired Rewards from Hotel and Airline Programs
- Program members want free night stays and free flights
- Figure 22: Desired rewards, by hotels and airlines, March 2017
- “Free” rewards rule: women want easier travel, men want airline perks
- Figure 23: Desired rewards – Select items, by gender, March 2017
- 34% of program members aged 18-44 want complimentary in-flight WiFi
- Figure 24: Desired rewards – Airline items – Complimentary in-flight WiFi, by age, March 2017
- Business travelers want flight upgrades, priority, and in-flight perks
- Figure 25: Desired rewards – Airline items, by type of past year travel, March 2017
Reward Options Likely to Redeem
- Program members want cash-back bonuses and gift cards
- Figure 26: Reward options likely to redeem, March 2017
- Experience-based rewards elicit greater interest among young travelers
- Figure 27: Reward options likely to redeem – Select items, by age, March 2017
- Sporting events, tech, cooking classes pique Hispanics’ interest
- Figure 28: Reward options likely to redeem – Select items, by race and Hispanic origin, March 2017
Engagement with Loyalty Programs
- 37% use points for travel, 26% belong to a program they never use
- Figure 29: Engagement with loyalty programs, March 2017
- Men are more likely to invest time and money in their loyalty programs
- Figure 30: Engagement with loyalty programs – Select items, by gender, March 2017
- Under 25s are most likely to compare programs before they join
- Figure 31: Engagement with loyalty programs – Compare programs before joining, by age, March 2017
- Travelers don’t feel they earn enough points for the rewards they want
- Figure 32: Engagement with loyalty programs – Select items, by type of past year travel, March 2017
Attitudes toward Loyalty Programs
- Programs have opportunities for improvement to boost loyalty
- Figure 33: Attitudes toward loyalty programs, March 2017
- 35% of members only book travel through travel rewards programs
- Figure 34: Travel booking loyalty segments, March 2017
- Program Professionals are highly engaged, aware of loyalty program offerings
- Figure 35: Attitudes toward loyalty programs – Dedication, by travel booking loyalty segments, March 2017
- Program Professionals think they can find a better deal on their own
- Figure 36: Attitudes toward loyalty programs – Struggles, by travel booking loyalty segments, March 2017
- Loyalty programs have room to improve
- Figure 37: Attitudes toward loyalty programs – Program improvements, by travel booking loyalty segments, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- TURF methodology
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 38: Frequent Flyer program memberships, by memberships, 2016
- Figure 39: Hotel loyalty/rewards program memberships, by memberships, 2016
- Figure 40: US vehicle rental privilege program/club memberships, by memberships, 2016
- Figure 41: Frequent Flyer program memberships, by major US airline, 2011-16
- Figure 42: Hotel loyalty/rewards program memberships, by major US hotels, 2015-16
- Figure 43: US vehicle rental privilege program/club memberships, by brand, 2011-16
