"The market for frozen breakfast foods has entered into a relatively stable period of stagnation, with frozen handheld options managing a degree of growth, as they cater to consumer demand for easy-to-use and portable breakfast foods. Interestingly, a chief competitor to the category, restaurant breakfast menus, may well be encouraging consumers to view breakfast foods as an any-time-of-day meal, a notion which retail brands could leverage to increase usage of their breakfast options."

- William Roberts, Jr, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: