Frozen Breakfast Foods - US - August 2017
"The market for frozen breakfast foods has entered into a relatively stable period of stagnation, with frozen handheld options managing a degree of growth, as they cater to consumer demand for easy-to-use and portable breakfast foods. Interestingly, a chief competitor to the category, restaurant breakfast menus, may well be encouraging consumers to view breakfast foods as an any-time-of-day meal, a notion which retail brands could leverage to increase usage of their breakfast options."
- William Roberts, Jr, Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Handheld options cater to portability demand
- Restaurants encouraging more breakfast consumption
- Increase in childless households portends a need for change
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Handheld options cater to portability demand
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of frozen breakfast foods, at current prices, 2012-22
- Restaurants encouraging more breakfast consumption
- Figure 2: Away-from-home (AFH) breakfast behavior changes from one year ago, April 2016
- Increase in childless households portends a need for change
- Figure 3: Households, by presence of own children, 2003-13
- The opportunities
- Breakfast anytime
- Figure 4: Opinions, by age, May 2017
- Portable potential
- Figure 5: Opinions, by age, May 2017
- Easing preparation
- Figure 6: Opinions, by number of children under 18 in household, May 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Portability points to category's opportunities
- Other retail channels encroaching upon supermarkets
- Restaurant competition potentially opening breakfast to new dayparts
- Catering to smaller households
- Portability points to category's opportunities
Market Size and Forecast
- Handheld options point to consumer demands for category
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of frozen breakfast foods, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US sales and forecast of frozen breakfast foods, at current prices, 2012-22
- Handheld options point to consumer demands for category
Market Breakdown
- Stagnation for entrees and waffles
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen breakfast foods, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen breakfast foods, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Other channels outpace supermarkets’ growth
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales and market share of frozen breakfast foods, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Stagnation for entrees and waffles
Market Perspective
- Competition from foodservice and even homemade breakfast options
- Figure 12: Away-from-home breakfast behavior changes from one year ago, April 2016
- Other at-home options vie for attention at breakfast
- Figure 13: Breakfast food purchase, May 2016
- Competition from foodservice and even homemade breakfast options
Market Factors
- Hispanics, particularly Millennials, opt for frozen breakfast options
- Figure 14: US population by Hispanic origin, 2017
- Number of households with children continues decline
- Figure 15: Households, by presence of own children, 2006-16
- Hispanics, particularly Millennials, opt for frozen breakfast options
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- One company grows as a pair struggle
- Entrees easing preparation
- Recall negatively impacting Aunt Jemima frozen brands
- Potential in ethical claims
- One company grows as a pair struggle
Company and Brand Sales of Frozen Breakfast Foods
- Tyson retains category lead, as Kellogg and General Mills stumble
- Sales of frozen breakfast foods by company
- Figure 16: MULO sales of frozen breakfast foods, by leading companies, in millions, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 17: MULO sales of frozen breakfast foods, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Tyson retains category lead, as Kellogg and General Mills stumble
What’s Working?
- Breakfast entrees resonating
- Figure 18: Amy’s Breakfast Scramble with Meatless Sausage & Country-Style Potatoes
- Private label handhelds leveraging portability
- Figure 19: Aldi’s Breakfast Best Mozzarella & Bacon Mini Bagels
- Figure 20: Date published for frozen breakfast launches, branded vs private label, 2012-17
- Breakfast entrees resonating
What’s Struggling?
- Recall impacts Aunt Jemima frozen brands
- Figure 21: Aunt Jemima frozen breakfast entrees
- Recall impacts Aunt Jemima frozen brands
What’s Next?
- Ethical claim potential
- Figure 22: Frozen breakfast food launches with ethical claims, 2017
- Ethical claim potential
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Consumption on weekends varies from weekdays
- Mass merchandisers leveraging one-stop-shop appeal
- Leveraging convenience along with health
- Avoiding artificial in frozen
- Embracing the real
- Breakfast importance low among younger consumers
- Consumption on weekends varies from weekdays
Consumption of Frozen Breakfast Foods
- Portable options prove popular during the week
- Figure 23: Consumption, May 2017
- Popularity among households with children
- Figure 24: Consumption, by presence and age of children in the household, May 2017
- Older consumers turning to other breakfast options
- Figure 25: Consumption, by age, May 2017
- Figure 26: Opinions of frozen options and meals, by age, Fall 2016
- Strong relevance among Hispanic Millennials
- Figure 27: Consumption, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Portable options prove popular during the week
Purchase Location
- Non-traditional retailers presenting opportunity and challenges
- Figure 28: Purchase location, May 2017
- Convenience even impacting purchase location for younger consumers
- Figure 29: Purchase location, by age, May 2017
- Walmart, dollar stores factor notably for lower-income households
- Figure 30: Purchase location, by household income, May 2017
- Hispanic Millennials turning to mass merchandisers and supermarkets
- Figure 31: Purchase location, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Non-traditional retailers presenting opportunity and challenges
Reasons for Consumption
- Convenience and ease weigh heavily among consumers
- Figure 32: Reasons for consumption, May 2017
- Potential in healthy convenience
- Figure 33: Important attributes, May 2017
- Healthy convenience factoring in Hispanic Millennial purchase
- Figure 34: Important attributes, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Convenience and ease weigh heavily among consumers
Important Low-in Attributes
- Consumers also avoiding artificial in frozen
- Figure 35: Important attributes, May 2017
- Hispanic Millennials seeking fewer "low-in" options
- Figure 36: Important attributes, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Consumers also avoiding artificial in frozen
Increasing Purchase
- Cleaner labels may resonate, as does value and trial
- Figure 37: Increasing purchase, May 2017
- Younger consumers appear to be avoiding wasted food, time, effort
- Figure 38: Increasing purchase, by age, May 2017
- Real approach to reach Hispanic consumers…and others
- Figure 39: Increasing purchase, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Cleaner labels may resonate, as does value and trial
Opinions of Frozen Breakfast Foods
- Frozen options challenged to find distinct selling points
- Figure 40: Opinions, May 2017
- Breakfast’s importance waning, but usage could expand
- Figure 41: Opinions, by age, May 2017
- Potently portable
- Figure 42: Opinions, by age, May 2017
- Time saving resonates—to a point
- Figure 43: Opinions, by number of children under 18 in household, May 2017
- Reaching Hispanic consumers with proof
- Figure 44: Opinions, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Frozen options challenged to find distinct selling points
Appendix—Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 45: Total US sales and forecast of frozen breakfast foods, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 46: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen breakfast foods, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 47: Total US retail sales of frozen breakfast foods, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 48: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen breakfast entrees, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 49: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen breakfast entrees, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 50: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen breakfast handhelds, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 51: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen breakfast handhelds, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 52: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen waffles, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 53: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen waffles, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 54: Total US retail sales of frozen breakfast foods, by channel, at current prices, 2012-2017
- Figure 55: Total US retail sales of frozen breakfast foods, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 56: US supermarket sales of frozen breakfast foods, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 57: US sales of frozen breakfast foods through other retail channels, at current prices, 2012-17
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 58: MULO sales of frozen breakfast entrees, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 59: MULO sales of frozen breakfast handhelds, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 60: MULO sales of frozen waffles, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 61: Opinions of frozen options and meals, by gender
- Figure 62: Opinions of frozen options and meals, by age
- Figure 63: Opinions of frozen options and meals, by Hispanic origin
- Figure 64: Opinions of frozen options and meals, by household income
- Figure 65: Opinions of frozen options and meals, by education
- Figure 66: Opinions of frozen options and meals, by presence and number of children in household
