Frozen Ready Meals - China - July 2017
“With needs for convenience and variety well catered for by food delivery services, and Chinese consumers becoming more nutritionally savvy and open to exploring product varieties, frozen ready meals are being consumed for different reasons and on new occasions.”
- Cici Wu, Food & Drink Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- How Western frozen ready meals can seize the day
- Frozen ready meals as a plus
- Good story telling has potential to warm up the frozen category
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Definitions
- Classification by income
- Figure 1: Mintel’s definition of different income groups, China
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Growth rate slows down
- Figure 2: Value sales forecast of frozen ready meals market in China, 2012-22
- Figure 3: Volume sales forecast of frozen ready meals market in China, 2012-22
- Frozen dumplings and wontons dominate the frozen space
- Other frozen snacks and Western-style recipes have potential to grow
- Companies and brands
- Figure 4: Companies’ value market share in the China retail ready meals market, 2015 and 2016
- Better-for-you options
- Introducing new occasions
- The consumer
- Consumers value diversity
- Figure 5: Types of frozen ready meals consumed, April 2017
- Me moments at wee hours
- Figure 6: Percentage of consuming frozen ready meals on different occasions, April 2017
- Nutrition plays the most important role in product appeal
- Figure 7: Product related features expected from an ideal frozen ready meal product, April 2017
- Rise of new retail channels
- Figure 8: Purchase channel of frozen ready meals, April 2017
- Localised Western ready meals likely to thrive
- Figure 9: General attitudes towards Western frozen ready meals, April 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- How Western frozen ready meals can seize the day
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 10: Examples of meal kits featuring balanced nutrition, global, 2015-16
- Frozen ready meals as a plus
- The facts
- The implications
- Good story telling has potential to warm up the frozen category
- The facts
- The implications
- Figure 11: Examples of adopting vintage packaging, Global, 2015-16
- How Western frozen ready meals can seize the day
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Subdued growth rate
- More nutritionally savvy consumers
- Potential growth from frozen snacks and Western-style recipes
- Subdued growth rate
Market Size and Forecast
- Growth rate slows
- Figure 12: Retail market forecast of frozen ready meals market in China, 2012-17
- Figure 13: Retail value sales forecast of frozen ready meals market in China, 2012-22
- Figure 14: Retail volume sales forecast of frozen ready meals market in China, 2012-22
- Growth rate slows
Market Factors
- Excess capacity leads to fierce price wars
- Figure 15: Average price (RMB/kg) of frozen real meals new launches in china, 2014-16
- Chinese consumers are growing more nutritionally savvy
- Food basket trade up forced by safety concerns
- Kitchen appliance upgrades satisfy curious appetites
- New retail brings both challenges and opportunities
- Excess capacity leads to fierce price wars
Market Segmentation
- Dumplings and wontons dominate the frozen space
- Frozen rice dumplings need to address health needs
- Figure 16: Flavour breakdown of frozen rice dumpling launched 2014-16, China
- Other frozen snacks and Western-style recipes have potential to grow
- Dumplings and wontons dominate the frozen space
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Highly fragmented market
- Better-for-you options
- Introducing new occasions
- Highly fragmented market
Market Share
- Highly fragmented market
- Figure 17: Companies’ value market share in the China frozen ready meals market, 2015 and 2016
- Regional powers struggle to move online for national coverage
- Dim sum restaurants expand distribution of their packaged frozen food
- Figure 18: Examples of frozen dim sum sold in supermarkets, China, 2015-16
- Anjoy Foods goes public
- Highly fragmented market
Competitive Strategies
- Sanquan redirects its cross-category attempts
- Figure 19: Sanquan’s new product launches in 2016
- Synear invests in multiple media and content campaigns
- Figure 20: Synear’s lantern festival packaging giving out WeChat lucky money
- Wufangzhai targets young consumers
- Figure 21: Wufangzhai’s co-branded products
- Ms. Wu Food challenges with premiumisation and customisation attempts
- Figure 22: Ms. Wu Health and Ecological Dumplings with Chinese Seer Fish Filing, China, 2016
- Sanquan redirects its cross-category attempts
Who’s Innovating?
- Better-for-you options
- Figure 23: Change of major flavours of frozen ready meals in China, 2013-16
- Figure 24: example of targeting fitness enthusiasts, China, 2017
- Colours coming from natural sources
- Figure 25: Frozen ready meals with natural colouring
- Introducing new occasions
- Figure 26: Sanquan and Synear positioning rice dumplings as desserts, 2017
- Figure 27: Frozen crawfish new to the market, China, 2017
- Adding sensory experiences to warm up interest
- Figure 28: McCain’s aroma marketing with its ready baked jacket potato, UK, 2013
- Cold food served hot
- Developing a taste for Western food among children
- Figure 29: Ranking of meat ingredient in frozen ready meals launched 2013-16, China
- Figure 30: Western frozen ready meals targeting children in China, 2016
- Better-for-you options
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Values diversity yet flavour loyal
- Consumption occasion shifts during the day
- Nutrition moves up as top priority
- Localisation and education needed with Western frozen food
- Values diversity yet flavour loyal
Usage of Frozen Ready Meals
- Consumers value diversity
- Figure 31: Types of frozen ready meals consumed, April 2017
- Figure 32: Types of frozen ready meals consumed in the past six months, April 2017
- Potential for encouraging more regular consumption
- Figure 33: Frozen ready meals consumption frequency by type, April 2017
- More children, more frozen ready meals
- Figure 34: percentage of consumers claiming to be eating more frozen ready meals, by family structure, April 2017
- Leading brands gain strong loyalty
- Figure 35: Brands of frozen ready meals often consumed, April 2017
- Figure 36: Top three brands consumed most often in the last six months by demographics, April 2017
- Figure 37: general attitudes towards frozen ready meals, April 2017
- Consumers value diversity
Consumption Occasions
- Me moments during the wee hours
- Figure 38: Consumption of frozen ready meals on different occasions, April 2017
- Breakfast consumption missing out on singles
- Figure 39: Type of food eaten most often for breakfast, by marital status, April 2017
- Potential new occasion: a warm in-home snack
- Figure 40: Type of food eaten most often between meals, April 2017
- Figure 41: Type of food eaten most often, by accompaniment, April 2017
- Figure 42: Chocolate dessert pizza from Chicago Town, UK 2016
- Me moments during the wee hours
Desired Product Features
- Nutrition is the top priority
- Figure 43: Product related features expected from an ideal frozen ready meal product, April 2017
- Open attitude towards flavour
- Figure 44: Flavour preference of frozen ready meals, by demographics, April 2017
- Non-traditional heating processes remain barrier for consuming Western-style frozen ready meal
- Figure 45: Heating process related features expected from an ideal frozen ready meal product, by regions, April 2017
- Nutrition is the top priority
Purchase Channels
- Rise of new retail channels
- Figure 46: Purchase channel of frozen ready meals, April 2017
- Figure 47: Purchase channel repertoire of frozen ready meals, April 2017
- Online retailers favoured by younger consumers and those with high education
- Figure 48: Percentage of buying frozen ready meals online by demographics, April 2017
- Booming convenience stores embraced by young Chinese shoppers
- Figure 49: Percentage of consumers buying frozen ready meals from convenience stores, by age groups, April 2017
- Rise of new retail channels
Opportunities for Reaching More Consumers
- Consumers tend to stick to familiar flavours
- Figure 50: Preference between familiar flavour and new flavour, April 2017
- Figure 51: Preference between familiar flavour and new flavour, by demographics, April 2017
- Localised Western ready meals are likely to thrive
- Figure 52: General attitudes towards Western frozen ready meals, April 2017
- Education on unfamiliar heating process is needed
- Figure 53: Familiarity with how to heat up a frozen pizza, by city tier and region, April 2017
- Consumers tend to stick to familiar flavours
Meet the Mintropolitans
- Experienced with Western food
- Figure 54: Penetration of frozen ready meals, by consumer classification, April 2017
- Still craving for more
- Figure 55: Percentage of people interested in seeing more Western frozen ready meals available, by consumer segmentation, April 2017
- Most active in seeking convenient solutions to their needs
- Figure 56: Purchase channel of frozen ready meals, by consumer classification, April 2017
- More engagement helps to alleviate safety concerns
- Figure 57: Percentage of people who have some food safety concerns about frozen ready meals, by consumer segmentation, April 2017
- Figure 58: Percentage of consumers who chose any of the top three brands as the brand they eat most often, by consumer segmentation, April 2017
- Experienced with Western food
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 59: Retail market forecast of frozen ready meals market in China, 2012-22
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.