"Frozen snacks’ market size has remained remarkably consistent at just under the $5 billion mark for several years and is forecast to maintain that level for the foreseeable future. Whether that is stability or stagnation, the category continues to resonate with young consumers and families, but these consumers may well turn to more convenient items with healthful attributes among other snack options and leave frozen snack brands looking for an audience."



- William Roberts, Jr, Senior Food & Drink Analyst

This report will cover the following areas: