Frozen Snacks - US - April 2017
"Frozen snacks’ market size has remained remarkably consistent at just under the $5 billion mark for several years and is forecast to maintain that level for the foreseeable future. Whether that is stability or stagnation, the category continues to resonate with young consumers and families, but these consumers may well turn to more convenient items with healthful attributes among other snack options and leave frozen snack brands looking for an audience."
Senior Food & Drink Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- Sales remain at just under $5 billion
- Snack competition from foodservice
- Growth of grazing
- Number of households with children continues to shrink
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Sales remain at just under $5 billion
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of frozen snacks, at current prices, 2010-20
- Snack competition from foodservice
- Figure 2: Food sales at home and away from home, January 2003-December 2016
- Growth of grazing
- Figure 3: Daily snacking frequency, by generation, March 2017
- Number of households with children continues to shrink
- Figure 4: Households, by presence of own children, 2006-16
- The opportunities
- Hispanic consumers likely to turn to trusted brands
- Figure 5: Purchase factors, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Potential among growing Hispanic, Asian demographics
- Figure 6: Population by race and Hispanic origin, in millions, 2012-22
- Shifting notions of convenience bring new demands – and opportunities
- Figure 7: Purchase factors, February 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Frozen snack sales remain largely frozen
- Value options stealing share from brands
- Restaurants add snackable options
- Competition strong in the snacking space
- Frozen snack sales remain largely frozen
Market Size and Forecast
- Historic and projected sales performance
- Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of frozen snacks, at current prices, 2010-20
- Figure 9: Total US sales and forecast of frozen snacks, at current prices, 2011-21
- Historic and projected sales performance
Market Breakdown
- Frozen snack segments largely stagnant
- Figure 10: Sales of frozen snacks, by segment, current year, 2011-21
- Consumer attention shifts to other channels
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of frozen snacks, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Frozen snack segments largely stagnant
Market Perspective
- Diversity of snack options impact frozen
- Figure 12: Total US sales of various snack categories, at current prices, 2010-15
- Foodservice operators focus on snack opportunities
- Figure 13: Food sales at home and away from home, January 2003-December 2016
- Diversity of snack options impact frozen
Market Factors
- Grazing grows
- Figure 14: Daily snacking frequency, by generation, March 2017
- Households with children more likely to consume frozen snacks
- Figure 15: Households, by presence of own children, 2006-16
- Grazing grows
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Few success stories in a category steeped in stagnation
- Free-from rings
- Food truck appeal doesn’t transcend to frozen
- Genetic modification labels appear
- Few success stories in a category steeped in stagnation
Company and Brand Sales of Frozen Snacks
- Pockets of brand growth in a largely stagnant category
- Sales of frozen snacks by company
- Figure 16: MULO sales of frozen snacks, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Pockets of brand growth in a largely stagnant category
What's Working?
- Flavorful, free-from
- Figure 17: Frozen snack launches with free-from claims, 2016
- Figure 18: Frozen snack launches, by claim, 2014-17*
- Restaurant inspiration fuels apps and handheld options
- Figure 19: Frozen snack launches with foodservice inspiration, 2016
- Private label frozen snacks surge
- Novel ingredients/flavors in store-brand frozen snacks
- Private label options embrace packaging innovation
- Figure 20: Branded versus private label frozen snack launches, 2013-17
- Figure 21: Frozen snack launches under private label brands, 2016
- Flavorful, free-from
What's Struggling?
- TGI Friday’s focus shifts from frozen
- Figure 22: TGI Friday’s sole frozen snack launch, 2016
- Food truck appreciation far from universal
- Figure 23: Hot Pockets inspired by food truck brands, 2016
- Figure 24: Purchase intent, Hot Pockets sandwiches, versus Hot Pockets Food Truck Bites
- TGI Friday’s focus shifts from frozen
What's Next?
- Genetically modified labels begin to appear
- Figure 25: Genetic modification and frozen snack launches, 2016
- Figure 26: GMO-free claims among frozen snack launches, 2013-16
- Genetically modified labels begin to appear
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Frozen snack consumption strong among young men
- Handhelds fall short of frozen snack penetration
- Kid friendly could be a blessing and a curse
- Snacking in place of a meal
- More-convenient snacks may encroach on frozen snack’s consumer base
- Flavor, not health, the route to category growth
- Fathers factoring quality into their frozen snack purchase
- Frozen stigma tough to overcome
- Frozen snack consumption strong among young men
Frozen Snack Consumption
- Internationally inspired options failing to resonate
- Figure 27: Consumption, February 2017
- Consumption lags among women and older demographics
- Figure 28: Consumption of frozen snacks, any eaten, by gender and age, February 2017
- Dads likely to turn to frozen snacks
- Figure 29: Consumption of frozen snacks, any eaten, by parental status by gender, February 2017
- Consumption stronger among urban consumers, particularly parents
- Figure 30: Consumption of frozen snacks, any eaten, by area, February 2017
- Figure 31: Consumption of frozen snacks, any eaten, by area and presence of children in household, February 2017
- Strong consumption among Hispanic Millennials
- Figure 32: Consumption of frozen snacks, any eaten, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Internationally inspired options failing to resonate
Frozen Handheld Sandwich Purchase
- Handhelds underperform snacks
- Figure 33: Purchase of frozen handheld snacks, February 2017
- Handheld consumption largely among the young
- Figure 34: Purchase of frozen handheld snacks, by gender and age, February 2017
- Regardless of income, handheld consumption skews younger
- Figure 35: Purchase of frozen handheld snacks, by household income, February 2017
- Hispanic Millennials more likely to eat frozen handhelds
- Figure 36: Purchase of frozen handheld snacks, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Handhelds underperform snacks
Occasions for Consumption
- Snacking all the time
- Figure 37: Occasions for eating frozen snacks, February 2017
- Most frequent snackers more likely to eat frozen snacks in the morning
- Figure 38: Consumption frequency, by occasions for eating frozen snacks, February 2017
- Parents and the morning snack
- Figure 39: Occasions for eating frozen snacks, by parental status, February 2017
- Frozen snack party
- Figure 40: Occasions for eating frozen snacks, by gender and age, February 2017
- Snacking all the time
Attributes of Frozen Snacks
- Convenience leads among consumer descriptions
- Figure 41: Attributes of frozen snacks, February 2017
- Frozen snacks largely regarded as kid friendly
- Figure 42: Attributes of frozen snacks, by parental status, February 2017
- Convenience, taste matter strongly to urban consumers of frozen snacks
- Figure 43: Attributes of frozen snacks, by area, February 2017
- Convenience leads among consumer descriptions
Purchase Factors for Frozen Snacks
- Brand, satiety factor strongly in purchase behavior
- Figure 44: Frozen snack brand consumption, by age, Spring 2016
- Figure 45: Purchase factors, February 2017
- Parents seeking variety
- Figure 46: Purchase factors, by parental status, February 2017
- Brand weighs more heavily on Hispanic purchase
- Figure 47: Purchase factors, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Meal replacers seeking satiety
- Figure 48: Consumption occasions, by purchase factors, February 2017
- Brand factors for party appetizers
- Figure 49: Consumption occasions, by purchase factors, February 2017
- Brand, satiety factor strongly in purchase behavior
Usage of Frozen Snacks
- Frozen snacks may lose ground to more-convenient options
- Figure 50: Opinions of usage of frozen snacks, February 2017
- Frozen snacks not easy to prepare, say young consumers
- Figure 51: Opinions of usage of frozen snacks, by gender and age, February 2017
- Parents appear to be seeking easier snacks
- Figure 52: Opinions of usage of frozen snacks, by parental status (presence of children under 18) by gender, February 2017
- Other snacks may be easier, even for frequent frozen snackers
- Figure 53: Consumption frequency, by opinions of usage of frozen snacks, February 2017
- Parties of opportunity for frozen snacks
- Figure 54: Consumption occasions, by opinions of usage of frozen snacks, February 2017
- Shifting notions of convenience bring new demands
- Figure 55: Consumption occasions, by opinions of usage of frozen snacks, February 2017
- Frozen snacks may lose ground to more-convenient options
Opinions of Health and Frozen Snacks
- Healthful challenges for frozen snacks
- Figure 56: Opinions of health and frozen snacks, by generation, February 2017
- Healthier options not likely to lure more consumers
- Figure 57: Consumption frequency, by opinions of health and frozen snacks, February 2017
- Healthful challenges for frozen snacks
Frozen Snack Quality
- Snacking in place of meals
- Figure 58: Opinions of frozen snack quality, February 2017
- High-quality options of greater importance to fathers
- Figure 59: Opinions of frozen snack quality, by parental status (presence of children under 18) by gender, February 2017
- Income strongly impacts quality, brand choices
- Figure 60: Opinions of frozen snack quality, by household income, February 2017
- Snacking in place of meals
Deterrents to Purchasing Frozen Snacks
- Health, freshness deterring frozen snack consumption
- Figure 61: Purchase deterrents, February 2017
- Sodium levels deterring even younger consumers
- Figure 62: Purchase deterrents, by gender and age, February 2017
- Hispanic Millennials favor homemade over frozen
- Figure 63: Purchase deterrents, by Hispanic origin, February 2017
- Sodium factoring even into party appetizer choice
- Figure 64: Occasions, by purchase deterrents, February 2017
- Health, freshness deterring frozen snack consumption
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 65: Total US sales and forecast of market, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 66: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen snacks, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 67: Total US retail sales of frozen snacks, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 68: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen appetizers/snack rolls/pretzels, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 69: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen appetizers/snack rolls/pretzels, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 70: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen handheld entrees, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 71: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen handheld entrees, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 72: Total US retail sales of frozen snacks, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 73: US supermarket sales of frozen snacks, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 74: US sales of frozen snacks through other retail channels, at current prices, 2011-16
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 75: MULO sales of frozen appetizers/snack rolls/pretzels, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 76: MULO sales of frozen handheld entrees, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 77: Frozen snack brand consumption, by gender, spring 2016
- Figure 78: Frozen snack brand consumption, by Hispanic origin, spring 2016
- Figure 79: Frozen snack brand consumption, by household income, spring 2016
- Figure 80: Frozen snack brand consumption, by region, spring 2016
- Figure 81: Frozen snack statement agreement, any agree, by gender, spring 2016
- Figure 82: Frozen snack statement agreement, any agree, by age, spring 2016
- Figure 83: Frozen snack statement agreement, any agree, by race, spring 2016
- Figure 84: Frozen snack statement agreement, any agree, by Hispanic origin, spring 2016
- Figure 85: Frozen snack statement agreement, any agree, by household income, spring 2016
- Figure 86: Frozen snack statement agreement, any agree, by education, spring 2016
- Figure 87: Frozen snack statement agreement, any agree, by region, spring 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)