"The fruit market continues to experience sustained growth due to its near universal consumption and an increased interest in healthy fresh snacks among consumers. Though the fruit market as a whole is growing, the canned/jarred fruit segment faces year-over-year declines as consumers perceive these products as too processed and too high in sugar. Fruit brands can grow sales by identifying what needs specific fruit types satisfy and developing products for those occasions."

Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst

This report looks at the following areas: