Fruit - US - June 2017
"The fruit market continues to experience sustained growth due to its near universal consumption and an increased interest in healthy fresh snacks among consumers. Though the fruit market as a whole is growing, the canned/jarred fruit segment faces year-over-year declines as consumers perceive these products as too processed and too high in sugar. Fruit brands can grow sales by identifying what needs specific fruit types satisfy and developing products for those occasions."
Caleb Bryant, Senior Foodservice Analyst
This report looks at the following areas:
- Sales of canned/jarred fruit fall year-over-year
- Consumers view canned fruit/fruit cups as too sugary and processed
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- Fruit sales surpass $50 billion
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of fruit, at current prices, 2012-22
- The issues
- Figure 2: Total US retail sales and forecast of canned/jarred fruit, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 3: Reasons for not buying canned/fruit cups, March 2017
- The opportunities
- Consumers want to fit more fruit in their diets
- Figure 4: Fruit statement agreement, March 2017
- Opportunity exists for new fruit products
- Figure 5: Fruit product interest, March 2017
- Different fruits satisfy unique occasions
- Figure 6: Fruit usage by fruit type, by fruit type buyers, March 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Fresh fruit drives total market sales
- Chefs are using fruits in new and interesting ways
- Consumers want healthful snacks
Market Size and Forecast
- Fruit continues to experience consistent growth
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of fruit, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of fruit, at current prices, 2012-22
Market Breakdown
- Fresh fruit commands more than 90% of the total fruit market
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales of fruit by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Sales of frozen and dried fruit grow while canned/jarred continues to decline
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales and forecast of fruit, by segment, at current prices, 2012-22
- Other channel fruit sales growth is outpacing supermarkets
- Figure 11: Total US retail sales of fruit, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
Market Perspective
- Fruits are trending at restaurants
- Figure 12: Incidence of the top 10 fruits used as an ingredient on menus, Q1 2015- Q1 2017
- Figure 13: Ingredient Matrix, top 10 fruits (excluding avocados) used as an ingredient, Q1 2015- Q1 2017
- Figure 14: Ingredient Matrix, top 11-20 fruits used as an ingredient, Q1 2015- Q1 2017
- Fruits are most often used in salads/desserts
- Figure 15: Change in the incidence of the top 10 dishes on menus that use fruit as an ingredient, Q1 2015-Q12017
- Figure 16: Change in the incidence of the top 10 dishes on menus that use fruit as an ingredient (excluding avocados), Q1 2015-Q12017
- Claims offer insight on how fruit is marketed at restaurants
- Figure 17: Change in the incidence of the top 10 fruit claims used on menus, Q1 2015-Q12017
- Preparation methods indicate innovation opportunities
- Figure 18: Menu examples of grilled fruits
- Figure 19: Menu examples of pickled fruits
Market Factors
- Fresh fruit prices down slightly
- Figure 20: Consumer Price Index, percent change in fruit prices
- More than half of Americans are dieting
- Figure 21: Share of respondents who diet, June 2016
- Figure 22: Daily snacking frequency, 2015-17
- Figure 23: Snacking behaviors, March 2017
- Organics become more common
- Figure 24: HH organic fruit consumption
- The Arctic Apple and Pink Pineapple are litmus tests for GMOs
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Small brands thrive
- Fruit chips and dates are trendy dried fruits
- Dole and Del Monte innovate the fruit cup
- Ugly fruit is an attractive opportunity
Company and Brand Sales of Fruit
- Smaller brands grow as main players see declines
- Figure 25: MULO sales of fruit*, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
What’s Working?
- The crunch consumers want
- Figure 26: MULO sales of dried fruit chips, 2012-16
- It’s a date
- Brands give their packaging a facelift
- Figure 27: Fruit product launch type, new packaging, 2012-17
- Figure 28: Food packaging statement agreement, March 2017
- Fruit cups grow up
- Figure 29: Fruit comparison: Dole Mixations and Del Monte Refreshers, Purchase intent score, April 2016-April 2017
What’s Struggling?
- Decline of canned/jarred fruit continues
- Figure 30: Total US retail sales and forecast of canned/jarred fruit, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 31: New fruit product introductions by packaging type, 2012-16
- Figure 32: Grocery department associations, October 2016
- Figure 33: Grocery department associations, October 2016
- Raisins and cranberries lose share of dried fruit sales
- Figure 34: MULO sales distribution of dried fruit by fruit type, 2012-16
What’s Next?
- Freeze-dried fruits could be the next fruit chips
- Smoothie bowls offer new opportunities for frozen fruit
- Making “ugly” fruit beautiful
- Value-added produce appeals to time-crunched consumers
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Fruit is a staple product
- Consumers have negative perceptions of canned fruit/fruit cups
- Most fruit is eaten as a snack
- Consumers want to eat more fruit
- Consumers have varying perceptions of organic fruit
Fruit Purchases
- Fruit purchases are nearly universal
- Figure 35: fruit purchases, March 2017
- Types of fruit purchased varies by generation
- Figure 36: Fruit purchases, by generation, March 2017
- Women are fresh and dried fruit buyers; men are canned buyers
- Figure 37: Fruit purchases, by gender, March 2017
- Figure 38: Fruit purchases, by gender and age, March 2017
- Frozen fruit is primarily purchased by young, affluent consumers
- Figure 39: Fruit purchases, by HH income, March 2017
- Figure 40: Fruit purchases, by HH income and age, March 2017
- Parents are key fruit buyers
- Figure 41: Fruit purchases, by age and parental status, March 2017
- Figure 42: Fruit purchases, by age and parental status, March 2017
- 75% of consumers purchase up to four types of fruit
- Figure 43: Repertoire analysis – fruit purchases, March 2017
Canned/Fruit Cup Non-purchasers
- Canned fruit and fruit cups face an uphill battle
- Figure 44: Reasons for not buying canned/fruit cups, March 2017
- Young consumers may prove hard to attract
- Figure 45: Reasons for not buying canned/fruit cups, by age, March 2017
- Figure 46: Reasons for not buying canned/fruit cups, by age and gender, March 2017
- Dried fruit buyers have negative views of the canned/jarred segment
- Figure 47: Reasons for not buying canned/fruit cups, by fruit type buyers, March 2017
- Organic-buying consumers think canned/fruit cups are too processed
- Figure 48: Reasons for not buying canned/fruit cups, by organic segmentation, March 2017
Fruit Usage by All Fruits
- Fruit is most often consumed as a snack
- Figure 49: Fruit usage, any fruit type, March 2017
- Fruit usage varies by generation
- Figure 50: Fruit usage, any fruit type, by generation, March 2017
- Figure 51: Fruit usage, any fruit type, by age and HH income, March 2017
Fruit Usage by Fruit Type
- Different fruits fulfil different occasions
- Figure 52: Fruit usage by fruit type, by fruit type buyers, March 2017
- Figure 53: Fruit usage by fruit type, by fruit type buyers, March 2017
- Figure 54: Top five uses of each fruit type, among fruit type users, March 2017
Fruit Attitudes
- Over a quarter of consumers struggle to eat enough fruit
- Figure 55: Fruit statement agreement, March 2017
- Millennials are looking to eat more fruit
- Figure 56: Fruit statement agreement, by generation, March 2017
- Figure 57: Fruit statement agreement, by age and gender, March 2017
- Parents look for fruit value
- Figure 58: Fruit statement agreement, by parental status and age, March 2017
- Misshapen fruit is ripe for canned and frozen products
- Figure 59: Fruit statement agreement, by fruit type buyers, March 2017
- Organic Enthusiasts are least likely to waste fruit
- Figure 60: Fruit statement agreement, by organic segmentation, March 2017
Fruit Product Interest
- Interest in new fruit products is high
- Figure 61: Fruit product interest, March 2017
- Women are relatively disinterested in canned fruit innovations
- Figure 62: Fruit product interest, any interest, by gender, March 2017
- Figure 63: Interest in organic canned fruit, any interest, by age and gender, March 2017
- Younger consumers are open to trying new fruits
- Figure 64: Fruit product interest, any interest, by generation, March 2017
- Figure 65: Fruit product interest, any interest, by Hispanic origin and generation, March 2017
- Suburbanites and rural consumers are less open to trying new fruit products
- Figure 66: Fruit product interest, any interest, by area, March 2017
- Parents are more interested in new fruit products than non-parents
- Figure 67: Fruit product interest, any interest, by parental status and age, March 2017
- Interest in fruit segment products is high among segment buyers
- Figure 68: Fruit product interest, any interest, by fruit type buyers, March 2017
Organic Attitudes
- Consumers believe in the environmental benefits of organic fruits
- Figure 69: Organic fruit attitudes, March 2017
- Figure 70: Organic segmentation index against all fruit buyers, March 2017
- Dried/frozen fruit buyers are organic champions
- Figure 71: Organic fruit attitudes, by fruit type buyers, March 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Mintel Menu Insights
Appendix – Market
- Figure 72: Total US retail sales and forecast of fruit, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 73: Total US retail sales and forecast of fresh fruit, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 74: Total US retail sales and forecast of canned/jarred fruit, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 75: Total US retail sales and forecast of frozen fruit, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Figure 76: Total US retail sales and forecast of dried fruit, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 77: MULO sales of canned/jarred fruit, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 78: MULO sales of frozen fruit, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 79: MULO sales of dried fruit, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Appendix – Correspondence Analysis
- Methodology
- Figure 80: Correspondence analysis – Fruit type usage
Appendix – Consumer
- Figure 81: Organic fruit attitudes, by generation, March 2017
- Figure 82: Organic fruit attitudes, by area, March 2017
