2016 for FSRs (full service restaurants) was characterized by rising prices, same-store traffic decreases, competition from LSRs (limited service restaurants), and the bankruptcy of some high-profile restaurant groups. Despite these challenges, FSRs continue to shape what and even how consumers eat. The future may not be clear for many large FSR chains; however, focusing on the basics, such as great food and great service, and making meaningful changes, such as implementing a loyalty program, may help turn around declining or stagnant sales.

This report examines the following issues: