Gaming - Ireland - September 2017

“While mobile gaming is an increasingly profitable sector of the market, possible issues lie in the increased proliferation of ‘clone’ games, leaving three quarters of Irish consumers feeling many mobile games are similar, while consumers are more inclined to note they don’t enjoy mobile games as much as those on traditional game platforms.”

– Brian O’Connor, Senior Consumer Analyst

This report looks at the following areas:

  • Stronger internet access increases
  • Brexit could affect in-game spending
  • Device ownership high

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Issues covered in this Report
        • Traditional games platforms
          • Mobile gaming

          • Executive Summary

              • The market
                • Figure 1: Estimated total value of the video game hardware vs. software, NI and RoI, 2012-17
                • Figure 2: Estimated value of mobile games market, NI and RoI, 2013-17
              • Forecast
                • Figure 3: Indexed estimated total value of traditional video games (software & hardware) vs mobile game software, NI and RoI, 2013-22
              • Market factors
                • Stronger internet access increases
                  • Brexit could affect in-game spending
                    • Device ownership high
                      • Innovations
                        • The consumer
                          • PC most popular device for gaming
                            • Figure 4: Ownership of home games consoles and devices used to play video games, NI and RoI, June 2017
                          • NI consumers game on smartphones and tablets
                            • Figure 5: Types of devices that consumers use to play video games and how recently they have used them to play games, NI and RoI, April 2017
                          • Mobile games more frequently played
                            • Figure 6: How often consumers play video games, by device used, NI and RoI, June 2017
                          • Half of Irish consumers prefer gaming on consoles over PC
                            • Figure 7: Agreement with statements relating to video games, NI and RoI, June 2017
                          • Strong belief some games are not suited to mobile platforms
                            • Figure 8: Agreement with statements relating to mobile games, NI and RoI, June 2017

                        • The Market – What You Need to Know

                          • Game sales bounce back in 2017
                            • Internet connectivity and faster broadband boost online play
                              • Brexit leads to price rises for in-game items in UK/NI

                              • Market Drivers

                                • Improving internet connectivity and broadband speed encouraging more online play
                                  • Figure 9: Households with internet access, RoI and NI, 2010-17
                                  • Figure 10: Average broadband speeds, UK and NI, 2011-17
                                  • Figure 11: Percentage of residential subscriptions to different fixed broadband speed offers, Q2 2017
                                • Faster broadband affecting how consumers buy video games
                                  • Figure 12: Physical and streamed/downloaded media bought online via laptop/desktop computer, smartphone and tablet in the last 12 months, NI and RoI, January 2017
                                  • Figure 13: If consumers bought video games as Christmas presents in 2016 and where they bought them, NI and RoI, January 2017
                                • Brexit fallout sees price of in-game items increase for NI/UK consumers
                                  • Figure 14: Historical exchange rates, UK Sterling (£) compared to euro (€) and US Dollar ($), 2012-17
                                • Brexit leading to lower NI consumer confidence
                                  • Figure 15: How consumers think their own personal financial situation will change over the next 12 months, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                • Cross-border game buying
                                  • Device ownership high
                                    • Figure 16: Ownership of devices, NI and RoI, October 2016 and September 2017
                                  • Mobile data usage improving also
                                    • Figure 17: Average monthly data usage, UK (including NI), 2012-16
                                    • Figure 18: Average mobile data usage, RoI, 2013 and 2016

                                • Market Size and Forecast

                                    • Game sales bounce back in 2017 due to new hardware launches
                                      • Figure 19: Estimated total value of the video game hardware and software market, NI and RoI, 2012-22
                                    • Software sales declining
                                      • Figure 20: Estimated value of the video games software market, NI and RoI, 2012-22
                                    • 2016 game chart dominated by sequels
                                      • Figure 21: Top-selling video game titles, UK, 2016
                                    • Hardware sales improve in 2017
                                      • Figure 22: Estimated value of the video game hardware market, NI and RoI, 2012-22
                                    • Mobile game apps seeing strong year-on-year gains
                                      • Figure 23: Estimated value of mobile games market, NI and RoI, 2013-22
                                    • Augmented reality and novelty to help boost future market value

                                    • Who’s Innovating? – What You Need to Know

                                      • Xbox One X to launch soon
                                        • Mobile gaming set to be more immersive thanks to innovation in gameplay and hardware
                                          • eSports starting to penetrate the mainstream

                                          • Who’s Innovating?

                                            • Next-generation VR Hardware
                                              • Figure 24: VicoVR full body tracker, 2017
                                            • eSports and real-world crossover
                                              • Mobile games provide greater opportunities to innovate
                                                • Xbox One X set to launch in November

                                                • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                  • PCs most popular platform for video gaming
                                                    • NI consumers game on smartphones
                                                      • Mobile gaming on the rise
                                                        • Half of consumers prefer gaming on consoles over PC
                                                          • Strong belief some games are not suited to mobile platforms

                                                          • Types of Devices Used to Play Video Games

                                                              • PC top platform for gaming
                                                                • Figure 25: Ownership of home games consoles and devices used to play video games, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                              • High PC ownership levels driving gaming
                                                                • Figure 26: Consumers who own a desktop or laptop PC and use it to play video games, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                              • PS4 ownership higher than Xbox
                                                                • Figure 27: Consumers who own an Xbox One or PS4, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                • Figure 28: Consumers who own a PC (used for gaming), Xbox One or PS4, over-55s vs all, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                              • Quarter of NI and fifth of RoI consumers still own last-generation consoles
                                                                • Figure 29: Consumers who own last-generation games console, by work status, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                              • Nintendo 2DS/ 3DS sees strong ownership among parents
                                                                • Figure 30: Consumers who have Nintendo 3DS / 2DS and/or last-generation handheld consoles (eg Nintendo DS, PSP), by presence and age of children in household, NI and RoI, June 2017

                                                            • Usage of Smartphones and Tablets for Gaming

                                                                • NI consumers more likely than RoI to game on smartphones and tablets
                                                                  • Figure 31: Types of devices that consumers use to play video games and how recently they have used them to play games, NI and RoI, April 2017
                                                                • Smartphone gaming highest among heavy internet users
                                                                  • Figure 32: Consumers who have played games via their smartphone in the last three months, by daily internet usage, NI and RoI, April 2017
                                                                • Women more engaged with mobile gaming compared to men
                                                                  • Figure 33: Consumers who have played games via their smartphone or tablet in the last three months, by gender, NI and RoI, April 2017

                                                              • How Regularly Consumers Play Games

                                                                  • Mobile games more frequently played
                                                                    • Figure 34: How often consumers play video games, by device used, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                    • Figure 35: Consumers who play mobile/tablet games every day, by work status, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                  • Quarter of NI consumers play on home consoles each week
                                                                    • Figure 36: Consumers who play home console games every day, by work status, NI and RoI, June 2017

                                                                • Attitudes towards In-home Gaming

                                                                    • Half of consumers prefer gaming on consoles over PC
                                                                      • Figure 37: Agreement with statements relating to video games, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                    • Young NI consumers prefer console over PC gaming
                                                                      • Figure 38: Agreement with the statement ‘Consoles offer a better gaming experience than PCs’, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                    • Irish gamers cost-conscious
                                                                      • Figure 39: Agreement with statements relating to buying games, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                    • Men and heavy net users key new release buyers
                                                                      • Figure 40: Agreement with the statement ‘If I am interested in a game I will buy it when it first comes out’, by gender and internet usage, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                      • Figure 41: Agreement with the statement ‘Video games are marketed and produced for people like me (eg of my age, gender)’, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                    • Four in 10 interested in VR
                                                                      • Figure 42: Agreement with the statement ‘I would be interested in playing games with a virtual reality headset (eg PlayStation VR, Oculus Rift)’, by social class, NI and RoI, June 2017

                                                                  • Attitudes towards Mobile Gaming

                                                                      • Strong belief some games are not suited to mobile platforms
                                                                        • Figure 43: Agreement with statements relating to mobile games, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                      • Incompatible control schemes a barrier to some games
                                                                        • Figure 44: Agreement with the statement ‘Some games are not suitable for a mobile platform (eg Grand Theft Auto, Call of Duty)’, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                      • Two thirds prefer mobile games to be simple
                                                                        • Figure 45: Agreement with the statement ‘Mobile games should be simple (eg have simple controls, do not require you to concentrate too much)’, by work status, NI and RoI, June 2017
                                                                      • Irish consumers feel many mobile games are similar
                                                                        • Figure 46: Agreement with the statement ‘A lot of mobile games are very similar’, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017

                                                                    • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                      • Data sources
                                                                        • Generational cohort definitions
                                                                          • Abbreviations

                                                                          Companies Covered

                                                                          To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                          Reports by region

