“2017 promises to be a year of significant change for garden retailing. Bunnings, B&M and Wilko will emphasise everyday low prices, while B&Q will play to its strengths as a place where novice gardeners can get something to cheer up their plots easily. Meanwhile the garden centres will continue to raise their game as leisure destinations, while maintaining a specialist presence as a destination for good choice and quality. The popularity of garden leisure will continue to encourage home and general retailers to intensify competition for market share of furniture, barbecues and garden décor goods.”

– Jane Westgarth, Senior Retail Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: