“Resistant to the growing threat of digital alternatives, the UK greetings card and personal stationery market has continued to grow. Growth in consumer spending on greetings cards has outpaced stationery. However, a number of trend-driven retailers have proven that demand for both well-made and well-designed stationery remains robust. Looking forward, the major trends that will drive growth in the market will be product personalisation and in-store experience.”

– Samantha Dover, Retail Analyst

This report answers the following: