Grocery Retailing: Brand vs. Own-label - Ireland - December 2016
"Volatility of the economy post Brexit coupled with a competitive grocery retailing market will see consumers become more cautious with their spending over 2017. As a result, Mintel expects many consumers to switch their allegiance from branded to own-label food and drink when carrying out their grocery shopping. In order to compete in the own-label segment, retailers would be advised to keep up with evolving consumer needs including demand for better quality and added value".
Aisling Kearney, Research Analyst
This report answers the follwoing questions:
- Where are Irish consumers doing their grocery shopping?
- How much are Irish consumers spending on groceries?
- How is the own-label and branded market expected to perform in 2017?
- What are the key factors enticing Irish consumers to buy own-label instead of branded?
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Grocery sales estimated to fall to €14.1 billion in 2016
- Brexit expected to impact grocery retailing in 2017
- Inflation continues in 2016
- Average spend signals a return to ‘the big shop’
- Multiples show signs of recovery
- Grocery sales estimated to fall to €14.1 billion in 2016
Market Size and Forecast
- Grocery sales value improves in RoI, falls by 10.4% in NI
- Figure 12: Estimated total grocery retail sales, IoI, NI and RoI, 2011-21
- Own-label sales continue to improve
- Figure 13: Estimated own-label grocery retail sales, IoI, NI and RoI, 2011-21
- Figure 14: Estimated own-label grocery retail sales vs. branded sales, NI and RoI, 2016
- Branded grocery sales
- Figure 15: Estimated branded grocery retail sales, IoI, NI and RoI, 2011-21
Market Drivers
- Food price deflation persists in 2016
- Figure 16: Consumer price index vs food inflation, UK (including NI), 2011-16
- Figure 17: Consumer price index vs food inflation, RoI, 2011-16
- Brexit expected to impact grocery retailing in 2017
- Figure 18: Consumer sentiment index, NI, Q1 2012-Q3 2016
- Figure 19: Consumer confidence index, RoI, Oct 2015-Sept 2016
- Figure 20: If consumers feel that the UK/NI leaving the EU will have a positive or negative effect on the cost of living, NI and RoI, August 2016
- Multiples regain growth
- Cross-border shopping expected to increase
- Figure 21: exchange rate of sterling (£) vs euro (€), 2011-16
- Aldi’s move into the online channel could boost competition
- Figure 22: How consumers do their main grocery shop, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Average spend £61-100 in NI and €90-104 in RoI
- Figure 23: Average amount that consumers spend each week for household groceries, NI, November 2016
- Figure 24: Average amount that consumers spend each week for household groceries, RoI, November 2016
- Irish consumers expect to spend more on groceries this Christmas
- Food price deflation persists in 2016
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Aldi invests in own-label range
- Tesco Farm brands prove popular
- Dunnes set to launch online grocery service
- Prepared meals dominates own-label market
- Retailers tap into growing demand for European Food
- M&S targets health conscious consumers
- Aldi invests in own-label range
Who’s Innovating?
- Prepared meals category dominates own-label launches
- Figure 25: Own-label launches of food and drink, UK and Ireland, December 2011- 2016
- Cakes pastries and sweet goods
- Premium own-label experiences growth
- Figure 26: Share of own-label launches, by claim, UK and Ireland, November 2016
- M&S targets health conscious consumers
Competitive Strategies
- Asda
- Key facts
- Competitive strategy
- Latest developments
- Aldi
- Key facts
- Competitive strategy
- Latest development
- Lidl
- Key facts
- Competitive strategy
- Latest developments
- Sainsbury’s
- Key facts
- Competitive strategies
- Latest developments
- Marks and Spencer
- Key facts
- Competitive Strategy
- Latest developments
- Tesco
- Key facts
- Competitive strategy
- Latest developments
- Supervalu
- Key facts
- Competitive strategy
- Latest developments
- Dunnes
- Key facts
- Competitive strategy
- Latest developments
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Irish women are primary grocery shoppers
- Irish consumers favour online shopping
- Tesco dominates RoI market with discounters not far behind
- Lidl is the top-up store of choice
- Special offers entice consumers to buy own-label over branded
- Coupons appeal to parents
- Irish women are primary grocery shoppers
Who Shops for Groceries?
- Most consumers in IoI are wholly responsible for main grocery shop
- Figure 27: Who is responsible for the main grocery shop in in their household, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Irish women are primary grocery shoppers
- Figure 28: Who is responsible for the main grocery shop in in their household, by gender, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Younger Millennials less inclined to be in-charge of groceries.
- Figure 29: Who is responsible for the main grocery shop in their household, by age, NI and RoI, November 2016
How Do Irish Consumers Shop?
- Irish consumers favour in-store grocery shopping
- Figure 30: how consumers do their main grocery shop, NI and RoI, November 2016
- NI women more likely to shop online
- Figure 31: Consumers who shop for groceries online, by gender and age, UK and Ireland, November 2016
- Convenience of online retailing appeals to parents
- Figure 32: Consumers who purchase groceries online, by presence of children, NI and RoI, November 2016
Where Do Irish Consumers Do Their Main Grocery Shop
- Tesco leads grocery retailing in NI
- Figure 33: Stores that consumers do their main grocery shopping with (in-store), NI, November 2016
- ABC1 consumers favour Tesco
- Figure 34: Consumers who have visited Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s for their main grocery shop, by gender and social status, NI, November 2016
- Tesco dominates RoI market with discounters not far behind
- Figure 35: Stores that consumers do their main grocery shopping with (in-store), RoI, November 2016
- Older Millennials grocery shop at Tesco
- Figure 36: Consumers who have visited Tesco, Aldi and Lidl for their main grocery shop, by age, RoI, November 2016
Where Do Irish Consumers Do Their Top-up Shopping
- Lidl and Spar are most used for top-up shopping in NI
- Figure 37: Stores that consumers do their top-up grocery shopping with (in-store), NI, November 2016
- NI Gen-Xers favour Spar for top-up shopping
- Figure 38: Stores that consumers do their top-up shopping with (in-store), by gender, age and social class, NI, November 2016
- Lidl is also main top-up shop in RoI
- Figure 39: Stores that consumers do their top-up grocery shopping with (in-store), RoI, November 2016
Usage of Branded and Own-label Grocery Products
- Irish consumers favour branded
- Figure 40: Grocery products that consumers would typically buy, by branded and own-label, NI and RoI, November 2016
- NI consumers show strong preference for branded treats
- RoI consumers buy own-label dairy products
- Figure 41: Consumers who typically buy own-label dairy, RoI, November 2016
- Irish consumers buy own-label fruit and vegetables
- Figure 42: Consumers who typically buy own-label fruit and vegetables, by presence of children, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Irish consumers buy branded bread and baked goods
- Figure 43: Consumers who typically by branded bread and baked goods, by gender, age and social class, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Consumers in full-time work opt for branded alcohol
- Figure 44: Consumers who buy branded beer/cider, by work status and social class, NI and RoI, November 2016
Factors that Encourage Consumers to Buy Own-label Instead of Branded
- Special offers entice Irish consumers to buy own-label
- Figure 45: Factors (other than price) that are likely to encourage consumers to buy an own-label product instead of a branded product, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Special offers appeal most to students
- Figure 46: Consumers who agree that a special offer would encourage them to buy own-label instead of branded, by work status, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Taste encourages Irish women to buy own-label
- Figure 47: Consumers who say they would be encouraged to buy own-label if it had a better taste than branded, by gender, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Coupons appeal to parents
- Figure 48: Consumers who say they would be encouraged to buy own-label instead of branded if they had a coupon for own-label for own-label products, by presence of children, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Locally sourced bodes well with boomers
- Figure 49: consumers who would be encouraged to buy own-label instead of branded if the own-label product was guaranteed to be locally sourced, NI and RoI, November 2016
- Brand familiarity is important to male consumers
- Figure 50: Consumers who would be encouraged to buy own-label instead of branded if they have used it for years, by gender, NI and RoI, November 2016
Appendix
- NI Toluna data
