Hair Colourants - UK - April 2017
“The hair colourants category has fluctuated in value in recent years as temporary colour products, which are typically priced lower than permanent products, continue to boom in popularity. Consumers are also showing a more relaxed approach to colouring, with colourant users extending the longevity of their colour as well as only targeting specific areas of their hair, such as the roots or areas of grey. With consumer attitudes showing an acceptability of some grey hair, there may be NPD opportunities in shade formulations for different levels of colour coverage to encourage users back into the permanent sector.”
– Roshida Khanom, Associate Director BPC
This report examines the following issues:
- Temporary products continue to boom
- Changing behaviours impacting colouring frequency
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Products covered in this Report
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- A fluctuating market
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of hair colourants, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Bright shades spark sales of vibrant brands
- Figure 2: Brand shares in hair colourants, year ending February 2017
- Launch activity sees a rise
- Figure 3: New product launches in hair colourants, by launch type, January 2014-March 2017
- The consumer
- Home colouring sees a rise
- Figure 4: Usage of hair colourants in the past 12 months, October 2015 and January 2017
- Usage of permanent colour products sees little change
- Figure 5: Trends in usage of hair colourants compared with 12 months ago, January 2017
- Hair colourers are extending their colour
- Figure 6: Hair colouring behaviours in the last 12 months, January 2017
- Ammonia and peroxide are associated with damage
- Figure 7: Factors indicating a hair colourant product is less damaging, January 2017
- Some grey is acceptable
- Figure 8: Attitudes towards colouring hair, January 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Temporary products continue to boom
- The facts
- The implications
- Changing behaviours impacting colouring frequency
- The facts
- The implications
- Temporary products continue to boom
The Market – What You Need to Know
- A fluctuating market
- Temporary colour continues to grow in value
- Savvy shopping behaviours drive where people buy
- Positioning part colouring techniques to a greying population
- Damage concern may be impacting colouring frequency
- Using ingredients to drive value
- A fluctuating market
Market Size and Forecast
- A fluctuating market
- Figure 9: UK retail value sales of hair colourants, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Slow growth predicted
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast of UK value sales of hair colourants, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- A fluctuating market
Market Segmentation
- Temporary colour continues to boom
- Figure 11: UK retail value sales of hair colours by segment, 2015-16
- Permanent products fall in favour
- Temporary colour continues to boom
Channels to Market
- Savvy shopping drives groceries and discounters
- Figure 12: UK retail value sales of hair colourants, by retail channel, 2015-16
- Boosting frequency of purchase via the online channel
- Savvy shopping drives groceries and discounters
Market Drivers
- A greying population
- Figure 13: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Damage concern is high
- Figure 14: Reasons for changes to haircare/styling routines, December 2016
- Men want specific solutions
- Figure 15: Attitudes towards haircare, November 2016
- Relaxing routines
- Figure 16: Attitudes towards appearance, December 2016
- Using ingredients to drive value
- A greying population
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Bright colours favour some brands
- 2016 sees rise in NPD
- Own-label sees innovation
- Promoting fun through colour
- Advertising spend declines
- L’Oréal maintains an engaging image
- Bright colours favour some brands
Market Share
- Creative colour sparks value sales
- Figure 17: Brand shares in hair colourants, years ending February, 2016 and 2017
- Creative colour sparks value sales
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Permanent colour brands focus on relaunches
- Figure 18: New product launches in hair colourants, by launch type, January 2014-March 2017
- Own-label NPD in 2016
- Figure 19: New product launches in hair colourants, by top ultimate companies, 2016
- Colour touch-ups see innovation in 2016
- Figure 20: Examples of colour touch-up launches, 2016
- Appealing to the fun side of colouring
- Colour gets technical
- Environmentally-friendly packaging claims see the biggest rise
- Figure 21: Top ten fastest growing claims in the hair colourants sector, 2015-16
- Promoting a playful image with social media claims
- Allaying damage concerns with ingredients
- Permanent colour brands focus on relaunches
Advertising and Marketing Activity
- Advertising spend shows decline
- Figure 22: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on hair colourants by media type, January 2014-March 2017
- Coty leads advertising spend
- Figure 23: Total above-the line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on hair colourants by top spending companies in 2016, 2015-16
- L’Oréal uses influencers
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Advertising spend shows decline
Brand Research
- Brand map
- Figure 24: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, February 2017
- Key brand metrics
- Figure 25: Key metrics for selected brands, February 2017
- Brand attitudes: Nice’n Easy lacks a clear brand positioning
- Figure 26: Attitudes, by brand, February 2017
- Brand personality: L’Oréal Magic Retouch has a fun image
- Figure 27: Brand personality – macro image, February 2017
- Garnier Olia is youthful
- Figure 28: Brand personality – micro image, February 2017
- L’Oréal Excellence has an engaging image
- Figure 29: User profile of L’Oréal Excellence, February 2017
- Garnier Olia has a strong brand positioning
- Figure 30: User profile of Garnier Olia, February 2017
- Clairol Nice’n Easy lacks differentiation
- Figure 31: User profile of Clairol Nice ‘n Easy, February 2017
- L’Oréal Magic Retouch is innovative
- Figure 32: User profile of L’Oréal Magic Retouch, February 2017
- Vidal Sassoon is associated with quality
- Figure 33: User profile of Vidal Sassoon, February 2017
- Product recalls impact Bigen brand image
- Figure 34: User profile of Bigen, February 2017
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Colouring is on the rise
- Usage of colour boosting products is on the rise
- Experimentation is high
- Colouring is on the rise
Usage of Hair Colourants
- Colouring is on the rise
- Figure 35: Usage of hair colourants in the past 12 months, October 2015 and January 2017
- Higher engagement amongst men
- Figure 36: Home hair colouring in the past 12 months by gender, October 2015 and January 2017
- Permanent colour usage shows little change
- Figure 37: Trends in usage of hair colourants compared with 12 months ago, January 2017
- Men are entering the temporary colour segment
- Figure 38: Any usage of selected colourant products amongst men, October 2015 and January 2016
- Extending colour longevity
- Figure 39: Increased usage of colour boosting methods compared with 12 months ago, October 2015 and January 2017
- Colouring is on the rise
Hair Colouring Behaviours
- Extending colour for longer
- Figure 40: Hair colouring behaviours in the last 12 months, January 2017
- Experimentation is high
- Figure 41: Change in hair colour and using bright/vibrant shades last 12 months, by age, January 2017
- 25-34s have experimented more with format
- Figure 42: Trial of different format types and alternatives to colouring last 12 months, by age, January 2017
- All-over colour not that important
- Extending colour for longer
Indicators of Low Damage
- Ammonia and peroxide cause damage
- Figure 43: Factors indicating a hair colourant product is less damaging, January 2017
- Natural oils are a higher indicator than botanical/herbal ingredients
- Older people look for expert approval
- Ammonia and peroxide cause damage
Attitudes towards Hair Colouring
- Grey is OK
- Figure 44: Attitudes towards colouring hair, January 2017
- Regular hair colour usage is damaging
- Figure 45: Attitudes towards colouring hair, by gender, January 2017
- Some products are more damaging than others
- Grey is OK
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Forecast methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.