Haircare - Brazil - April 2017

“The natural hair trend does not seem to be significant among Brazilians. The hairstyle most often used is still straight: many of the people interviewed agree with that. Hair that falls out a lot, hair without shine, and hair with a lot of volume are some of the problems mentioned by the interviewees.”
– Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Specialist

This Report discusses the following key topics:

  • How to create opportunities for women to accept their grey hair 
  • The possibilities created by bigger haircare packages
  • How to boost consumption of cleansing conditioners

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
Table of contents

  1. Overview

      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

          • The market
            • Haircare products retail sales will recover growth rate in 2017
              • Figure 1: Forecast of retail sales of haircare products, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
            • Market share
              • Unilever leads sales of shampoos and conditioners
                • Figure 2: Leading companies’ retail sales share in the shampoo and conditioner segment*, by value, Brazil, 2015-16
              • Coty leads sales of hairstyling products thanks to Bozzano
                • Figure 3: Leading companies’ retail sales shares in the hairstyling segment*, by value, Brazil, 2015-16
              • The consumer
                • Despite natural hair trend, many Brazilians still prefer straight hair
                  • Figure 4: Hair types of Brazilians, Brazil, January 2017
                • Haircuts and hair cuticle repairs are done mainly in salons
                  • Figure 5: Beauty treatments at home and in a salon, Brazil, January 2017
                • Hair loss products can benefit from the hairceuticals trend
                  • Figure 6: Hair characteristics, Brazil, January 2017
                • Brands need to educate Brazilians on how to use preshampoos
                  • Figure 7: Consumer behavior, Brazil, January 2017
                • What we think

                • Issues and Insights

                  • How to create opportunities for women to accept their grey hair
                    • The facts
                      • The implications
                        • The possibilities created by bigger haircare packages
                          • The facts
                            • The implications
                              • How to boost consumption of cleansing conditioners
                                • The facts
                                  • The implications

                                  • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                    • Search for cheaper products may have affected the market
                                      • Shampoos and conditioners are the main drivers in the industry
                                        • Companies invest in new innovation centers in Brazil

                                        • Market Size and Forecast

                                          • Sales of haircare products will start to recover in 2017
                                            • Figure 8: Retail sales of haircare products, total market, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
                                            • Figure 9: Forecast of retail sales of haircare products, total market, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
                                          • Innovations boost sales of shampoos and conditioners
                                            • Figure 10: Retail sales of shampoos and conditioners*, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
                                            • Figure 11: Forecast of retail sales of shampoos and conditioners*, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
                                          • Sales of hairstyling products have been affected by austerity measures
                                            • Figure 12: Retail sales of hairstyling products*, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
                                            • Figure 13: Forecast of retail sales of hairstyling products*, by value, Brazil, 2011-21

                                        • Market Drivers

                                          • Companies have invested in innovation in Brazil
                                            • Beauty salons are reinventing themselves

                                            • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                                              • Unilever leads sales of shampoos and conditioners
                                                • Coty buys Bozzano hairstyling and secures leadership
                                                  • Brazilians are interested in natural and antipollution products

                                                  • Market Share

                                                    • Unilever maintains leadership in sales of shampoos and conditioners
                                                      • Figure 14: Leading companies’ retails sales share of shampoos and conditioners*, by value, Brazil, 2015-16
                                                    • Coty has almost half of hairstyling market share in Brazil
                                                      • Figure 15: Leading companies’ retails sales share of hairstyling products*, by value, Brazil, 2015-16

                                                  • Who’s Innovating?

                                                    • Charcoal and micellar water can be used in antipollution formulas
                                                      • Natural haircare products can benefit from food and drinks
                                                        • Figure 16: Launches of haircare products with “botanical/herbal,” “no paraben,” “100% natural,” and “no silicone” claims, by five selected countries, January 2014-December 2016

                                                    • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                      • Many women still wear their hair straight most of the time
                                                        • Many Brazilians haven’t done hair treatments in salons in the last year
                                                          • Hair loss is the most cited characteristic by Brazilians
                                                            • Interest in preshampoo brings opportunities for the market

                                                            • Hair Types

                                                              • Despite the natural hair trend, many Brazilians prefer it straight
                                                                • Figure 17: Hair types of Brazilians, by women, Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • There are opportunities to attract C12 clients with products for wavy hair
                                                                • Figure 18: Hair types of Brazilians, by C12 consumers, Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • People from the five regions of the country have different perceptions
                                                                • Figure 19: Hair types of Brazilians, by region, Brazil, January 2017

                                                            • Hair Treatments

                                                              • Haircuts and hair cuticle repairs are done more often in salons
                                                                • Figure 20: Hair treatments at home and in the beauty salon, Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Economic recession may have affected beauty salons
                                                                • Figure 21: Hair treatments, by hair type and selected phrases, Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Natural ingredients may attract Brazilians with wavy hair
                                                                • Figure 22: Hair treatments, by wavy hair, Brazil, January 2017

                                                            • Hair Characteristics

                                                              • Hair loss products can benefit from the hairceuticals trend
                                                                • Figure 23: Hair characteristics, Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Products for split and dry ends can attract Brazilians with curly hair
                                                                • Figure 24: Hair characteristics, by straight and curly hair, Brazil, January 2017
                                                              • Some consumers with Afro hair complain about lack of shine
                                                                • Figure 25: Hair characteristics, by phrase and type of hair selected, Brazil, January 2017

                                                            • Consumer Behavior

                                                              • Brands should educate Brazilians about the use of preshampoos
                                                                  • Figure 26: Consumer behavior, Brazil, January 2017
                                                                • There is lack of blogs aimed at Afro hair
                                                                    • Figure 27: Selected phrase “I look for opinions on new hair products from bloggers,” by type of hair, Brazil, January 2017

                                                                • Appendix – Market Size and Forecast

                                                                    • Figure 28: Retail sales of haircare products, total market, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
                                                                    • Figure 29: Forecast of retail sales of haircare products, total market, by value, Brazil, 2011-21
                                                                    • Figure 30: Leading companies’ retails sales share of shampoos and conditioners*, by value, Brazil, 2015-16
                                                                    • Figure 31: Leading companies’ retails sales share of hairstyling products*, by value, Brazil, 2015-16
                                                                  • Abbreviations

                                                                  Companies Covered

                                                                  To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                  Reports by region

