Haircare - Brazil - April 2017
“The natural hair trend does not seem to be significant among Brazilians. The hairstyle most often used is still straight: many of the people interviewed agree with that. Hair that falls out a lot, hair without shine, and hair with a lot of volume are some of the problems mentioned by the interviewees.”
– Juliana Martins, Beauty and Personal Care Specialist
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- How to create opportunities for women to accept their grey hair
- The possibilities created by bigger haircare packages
- How to boost consumption of cleansing conditioners
- Abbreviations
