Haircare - China - January 2017
“International brands are continuously investing in consumer education while Chinese brands are making less effort in this aspect. But education is what Chinese consumers need as they are not as sophisticated as manufacturers think. The popularity of imported products from South Korea and Japan also demonstrates the importance of telling a compelling story.”
– Jessica Jin, Associate Director of Research
This report examines the following issues:
- A manufacturer-driven rather than a consumer-driven market?
- What you need to know about targeting post 80s and 90s?
- Players in China are facing a fierce battle against imported products
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- Excluded
- Definition used in this Report
- Product definitions
- Subgroup definitions
Executive Summary
- The market
- Steady moderate growth for the highly penetrated category
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of haircare market, China 2011-21
- Conditioner/treatment lead the growth of haircare category
- Figure 2: Annual growth rate by segment, China, 2014-16
- Key players
- Figure 3: Leading companies in haircare market by value share, China 2015-16
- The consumer
- Deep cleansing is still a basic need
- Figure 4: Hair concerns, November 2016
- Leave-on products almost catch up the penetration of conditioners
- Figure 5: Product usage, November, 2016
- Chinese consumers need guidance
- Figure 6: Barriers to using conditioner/treatment products, November, 2016
- Ingredients are more important for shampoo
- Figure 7: Important claims of shampoo and conditioner, November 2016
- Strong competition from imported products
- Figure 8: Country of purchased products, November 2016
- Advanced technology and premium image are key strengths for South Korea & Japan haircare products
- Figure 9: Reasons for purchasing from various countries, by China, South Korea and Japan, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- The facts
- The implications
- What you need to know about targeting post 80s and 90s?
- The facts
- The implications
- Players in China are facing a fierce battle against imported products
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Slightly slow but sustained growth in the next five years
- Premiumisation brings momentum to the market
- Conditioners and treatments are driving growth
Market Size and Forecast
- Gradual growth for a highly penetrated category
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast of total value sales of haircare market, China 2011-21
Market Factors
- Premiumisation across segments
- Figure 11: Average price in RMB of new haircare products, China, 2015-16
- Segmented markets are trying to create more needs
- Figure 12: Counter of Rene Furterer in department store in Shanghai, 2016
- Failure to boost penetration of niche products
- Figure 13: Education of haircare routine by Seeyoung and Rene Furterer, 2016
Market Segmentation
- Conditioner and Treatment lead growth in the haircare category
- Figure 14: Market size and annual growth rate, by segment, China, 2011-16
- Figure 15: New product launches in haircare category, by launch type, China, 2016
- Figure 16: Top ten claims in new haircare product launches, by segment, China, 2016
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- New players challenging market leaders
- Brands regard acquisition as a shortcut to extending consumer groups
- Natural and free-from claims becoming a ‘given’
- Marketing to post 80s and 90s becomes a brand focus
Market Share
- International brands dominate the market but challenges ahead
- Figure 17: Leading companies in haircare market by value share, China 2015-16
- Facing more competition from overseas
- Figure 18: Custom data of imported haircare value sales, 2014-16
- Nova in the market
- Figure 19: Ginger variant of Seeyoung, China, 2016
- Figure 20: Luise variant of Nattitude, China, 2016
- What are the big players doing?
- Innovations around hot topics
- Figure 21: New shampoos with silicon-free claim, China, 2016
- Targeting young consumers via creative marketing
- Enrich product offerings by acquisition
- Figure 22: New shampoo of Ultra Doux, China, 2016
Competitive Strategies
- New product lines to promote natural/free-from concepts
- Continuous consumer education
Who’s Innovating?
- China vs mature markets
- Figure 23: Top claims in new haircare product launches, by China, Japan, South Korea, US and UK, 2016
- Trends in China market
- Figure 24: Top claims in new haircare product launches in China, 2015-16
- Innovations worth knowing in 2016
- Scalp care in hair treatment sees trend of premiumisation
- Figure 25: Price index of new haircare product launches with scalp care claim against all new haircare products, by segment, China, 2015-16
- Figure 26: New haircare products for scalp care, France and Japan, 2016
- Deep cleansing through detoxing
- Figure 27: New haircare products with detoxing claim, Germany and France, 2016
- Leave-on oil delivers good moisturising impression
- Figure 28: New haircare products with oil, China and France, 2016
- DIY kit is suitable for Millennials
- Figure 29: New haircare products in DIY kit, China and France, 2016
- Innovative packaging of leave-on products
- Figure 30: New haircare products for night, Indonesia and Singapore, 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Itchy scalp and greasy hair are becoming top hair issues
- Dandruff is less of a concern, but anti-dandruff is still the top benefit sought for shampoo
- Females adopting conditioner/treatment products while males focus on hair cleaning
- Potential for leave-on products
- External damage gains awareness, and highlights scalp care opportunities
- Twentysomethings are key targets of conditioners/treatments, but more education is needed
- Imported products from South Korea and Japan offer advanced technology and premium image
Hair Concerns
- Top hair problems suggest demand for deep cleaning
- Figure 31: Hair concerns, November 2016
- Recognising hair damage from environmental pollution
- Figure 32: Hair concerns of ‘damage from the environment’, by consumers with top five air concerns, November 2016
- Anti-dandruff no longer a priority among females
- Figure 33: Hair concerns, November 2016 vs October 2015
- Needs on haircare are quite different by demographics
- Figure 34: Hair concerns, by gender, November 2016
- Consumers in tier one cities are suffering more hair issues
- Figure 35: Number of hair concerns, by city tier and monthly household income, November 2016
Product Usage
- Leave-on products almost equal the penetration of conditioners
- Figure 36: Haircare product usage in the last six months, November, 2016
- No significant growth in penetration in tier one cities
- Figure 37: Hair product usage in the last six months in tier one cities, November, 2016 vs October 2015
- The gender divide in conditioners/treatments
- Figure 38: Hair product usage in the last six months, by gender, November, 2016
- Younger consumers adopting more product types
- Figure 39: Number of hair product used in the last six months, by gender and age, November 2016
- External damage highlights scalp protection opportunity
- Figure 40: Hair product usage in the last six months, by hair concerns, November, 2016
Barriers to Using Conditioner/Treatment Products
- Chinese consumers are not as sophisticated as you think
- Figure 41: Barriers to using conditioner/treatment products, November, 2016
- Twentysomethings are more patient in conditioners/treatments but less knowledgeable
- Figure 42: Barriers to using conditioner/treatment products, by age, November, 2016
Important Claims
- Different focuses for shampoo and conditioner
- Figure 43: Important claims of shampoo and conditioner, November 2016
- Silicon-free lacks impetus among males
- Figure 44: Important claims of shampoo, by demographic, November 2016
- Anti-dandruff is a still basic need for hair cleaning
- Figure 45: Important claims of shampoo and other hair cleaning products, November 2016
- Moisturising/hydrating is the top claim for conditioners/treatments
- Figure 46: Important claims of conditioner and other conditioner/treatment products, November 2016
Country of Purchased Products
- South Korea and Japan are the biggest countries for imported haircare products
- Figure 47: Countries of purchased products, November 2016
- Superior conditioner/treatment products are strengths for South Korea and Japan
- Figure 48: Country of purchased product, by users of different product types, November 2016
- Imported products from South Korea and Japan appeal to 20s most
- Figure 49: Country of purchased product, by demographic, November 2016
Reasons for Purchasing Imported Products from Different Countries
- South Korean & Japanese products win by advanced technology and premium perception
- Figure 50: Reasons for purchasing from various countries, by China, South Korea and Japan, November 2016
- South Korea products benefit from K-Pop
- Figure 51: Top five differentiating reasons for purchasing from various countries, by South Korea and Japan, November 2016
Meet the Mintropolitans
- MinTs have higher awareness of hair issues
- Figure 52: Hair concerns, by consumer segmentation, November 2016
- MinTs are more willing to use conditioner/treatment products
- Figure 53: Product usage, by consumer segmentation, November, 2016
- MinTs look into ingredients when selecting treatment products
- Figure 54: Important claims of treatment products, November 2016
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
Appendix – Market Size, Segmentation and Forecast
- Figure 55: Total value sales of haircare market, China 2011-20
- Figure 56: Value sales of haircare market, by segment, China 2011-21
