“Despite rapid growth, the Haitao market is expected to peak soon within China’s overall online retail market. More foreign brands are establishing local online presence, while Haitao is more important for market newcomers to make a name for themselves. As more foreign brands crowd the market, retailers and brands have to get more creative in how they market to shoppers, using video, online games and special events to create more of an experience for consumers.”

– Matthew Crabbe, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific

This report examines the following areas: