Haitao Shopping - China - February 2017
“Despite rapid growth, the Haitao market is expected to peak soon within China’s overall online retail market. More foreign brands are establishing local online presence, while Haitao is more important for market newcomers to make a name for themselves. As more foreign brands crowd the market, retailers and brands have to get more creative in how they market to shoppers, using video, online games and special events to create more of an experience for consumers.”
– Matthew Crabbe, Director of Research, Asia-Pacific
This report examines the following areas:
- Citizens of the Global Village
- Shoppertainment
- Making it easier for Chinese shoppers
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this report
- Definitions
- Excluded
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast value of combined cross-border B2B and B2C e-commerce, China 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Figure 2: Value market share of B2C online retail among all B2C shopping websites, 2016
- The consumer
- Imported products shopping location
- Figure 3: Channels of buying imported products in the past 6 months, November 2016
- Countries products bought from
- Figure 4: Countries consumers have bought imported products from, November 2016
- Factors influencing haitao shopping
- Figure 5: Factors important to consumers when buying imported products online, November 2016
- Overseas versus domestic websites
- Figure 6: Consumer perceptions of online shopping website performance when buying imported products, November 2016
- Consumer experience
- Figure 7: Key levels of trust, interest and service in consumer experience when buying imported products online, November 2016
- Consumer attitudes
- Figure 8: Consumer attitudes to shopping for imported products online, November 2016
- Key consumer groups
- Figure 9: Key consumer group attitudes to shopping for imported products online, November 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Citizens of the Global Village
- The facts
- The implications
- Shoppertainment
- The facts
- The implications
- Making it easier for Chinese shoppers
- The facts
- The implications
- Citizens of the Global Village
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Cross-border e-commerce set to double
- Is Haitao reaching peak penetration?
- New sector, mobile and travel opportunities
- Cross-border e-commerce set to double
Market Size and Forecast
- Introduction
- Figure 10: Best- and worst-case forecast value of combined cross-border B2B and B2C e-commerce, China, 2011-21
- Introduction
Market Segmentation
- B2B cross-border e-commerce peaked already
- Figure 11: Best- and worst-case forecast value of cross-border B2B e-commerce, China 2011-21
- Figure 12: China – Cross-border and domestic B2B e-commerce, 2011-21
- B2C cross-border e-commerce to peak soon
- Figure 13: China – Cross-border B2C e-commerce, 2011-21
- Figure 14: China – Cross-border and domestic B2C e-commerce, 2011-21
- B2B cross-border e-commerce peaked already
Market Drivers
- Reaching peak Haitao?
- Figure 15: China – Total and B2C cross-border online retail compared with total retail sales, 2012-17
- Key growth online sectors
- Figure 16: China – Total online retail sales value by key sectors, 2012-17
- “Hot” new Haitao products
- Smartphone penetration
- Figure 17: China – Mobile online users and revenues within total online retail, 2012-20
- Online payment systems
- Overseas travel and duty-free shopping
- Figure 18: China – Outbound tourism % of total person times by country travelled to, first three quarters 2016
- Regulation
- Reaching peak Haitao?
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Tmall still dominates the Haitao market
- Foreign websites becoming more local
- More mobile, more entertaining and more premium
- Tmall still dominates the Haitao market
Market Share
- China’s leading B2C online shopping portals
- Figure 19: Value market share of B2C online retail among all B2C shopping websites, 2015/16
- China’s leading B2C online shopping portals
Competitive Strategies
- Foreign retailers joining domestic portals
- Live streaming
- Building on online events
- Foreign retailers joining domestic portals
Who’s Innovating?
- Gamifying retail
- Online Shopping – the mini series
- Going “prime”
- Gamifying retail
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Domestic outshines overseas retailers
- Different countries renowned for different products
- Quality and convenience are key choice factors
- Foreign websites lag domestic ones on service
- Building quality image through WOM recommendation
- Over half of consumers are Haitao or overseas travel advocates
- Domestic outshines overseas retailers
Channels of Shopping Imported Products
- Domestic sales still trump Haitao
- Figure 20: Channels of buying imported products in the past 6 months, November 2016
- Evidence that “peak Haitao” is coming
- Figure 21: Channels of buying imported products in the past 6 months, November 2015 & November 2016
- Older men more Haitao-prone
- Figure 22: Changes in channels of buying imported products in the past 6 months, by marital status, November 2015 & November 2016
- Figure 23: Changes in channels of buying imported products in the past 6 months, by gender and age group, November 2015 & November 2016
- Domestic sales still trump Haitao
Countries Products Bought From
- Adjacent territories dominate Haitao
- Figure 24: Countries consumers have bought imported products from, November 2016
- French products and food see strongest growth
- Figure 25: Average across countries and imported products consumers have bought, November 2015 & November 2016
- Food
- Figure 26: Countries consumers have bought imported food products from, November 2016
- Alcoholic drinks
- Figure 27: Countries consumers have bought imported alcoholic drinks products from, November 2016
- Clothing and footwear
- Figure 28: Countries consumers have bought imported clothing and footwear products from, November 2016
- Beauty and personal care products
- Figure 29: Countries consumers have bought imported beauty and personal care products from, November 2016
- Personal electronics
- Figure 30: Countries consumers have bought imported personal electronics products from, November 2016
- Household electronic appliances
- Figure 31: Countries consumers have bought imported household electronic appliances from, November 2016
- Baby food and products
- Figure 32: Countries consumers have bought imported baby food and products from, November 2016
- Adjacent territories dominate Haitao
Factors Influencing Haitao Shopping
- Quality, ease of payment and information key influencers
- Figure 33: Factors important to consumers when buying imported products online, November 2016
- Importance of factors by channel
- Figure 34: Factors important to consumers when buying imported products online, by location imported products bought by consumers in the past 6 months, November 2016
- Importance of factors by demographic
- Figure 35: Factors important to consumers when buying imported products online, by gender and age group, November 2016
- Quality, ease of payment and information key influencers
Overseas Versus Domestic Websites
- Overseas = quality of products; domestic = delivery of service
- Figure 36: Consumer perceptions of online shopping website performance when buying imported products, November 2016
- How foreign/domestic site performance has changed since 2015
- Figure 37: Consumer perceptions of overseas online shopping websites performing better when buying imported products, November 2015 & November 2016
- Figure 38: Consumer perceptions of domestic online shopping websites performing better when buying imported products, November 2015 & November 2016
- Perceived performance by gender and age
- Overseas = quality of products; domestic = delivery of service
Consumer Experience
- Building trust, offering convenience
- Figure 39: Levels of trust in consumer experience when buying imported products online, November 2016
- Figure 40: Levels of interest in consumer experience when buying imported products online, November 2016
- Figure 41: Levels of service in consumer experience when buying imported products online, November 2016
- Consumer experience differences by gender and age group
- The Mintropolitan consumer experience
- Figure 42: Consumer experience when buying imported products online, by consumer classification, November 2016
- Building trust, offering convenience
Attitudes towards Haitao
- Focus on country specialities
- Figure 43: Consumer attitudes to shopping for imported products online, November 2016
- Consumer attitude differences by age group
- Figure 44: Consumer attitudes to shopping for imported products online, by age group, November 2016
- Mintropolitan consumer attitudes
- Figure 45: Consumer attitudes to shopping for imported products online, by consumer classification, November 2016
- Focus on country specialities
Key Consumer Groups
- The key consumer groups
- The Overseas Travel Advocates
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- The Haitao Detractors
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- The Localisers
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- The Haitao Advocates
- Who they are
- What they like
- How to market to them
- The key consumer groups
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Figure 46: China – Combined cross-border B2B and B2C e-commerce, 2011-21
Appendix – Market Segmentation
- Figure 47: China – Cross-border e-commerce by B2B and B2C sector, 2011-21
Appendix – Methodology and Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
- Fan chart forecast
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.