Hand, Body and Footcare - UK - April 2017

“Consumers are growing bored due to less innovation and advertising spend in hand, body and footcare. The prestige sector should copy professional treatments as the trade down from premium to mass brands accelerates, or partner with fashion and social media. Basic consumers care about skin comfort and relief. Brands can win by talking up simple claims and offering greater transparency.”

–    Alex Fisher, Senior Beauty Analyst

This report will cover the following areas:

  • No need for prestige
  • Footcare too functional

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Products covered in this Report
        • Excluded

        • Executive Summary

            • The market
              • Modest growth predicted for the category
                • Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of hand. body, and footcare, 2011-21
              • Companies and brands
                • E45 appeals to comfort concerns in bodycare
                  • Figure 2: UK brand shares in value sales of mass-market bodycare, year ending January 2017
                • Irritation pushes handcare brands forward
                  • Figure 3: UK brand shares in value sales of mass-market handcare, year ending January 2017
                • Footcare takes a step back
                  • Figure 4: UK brand shares in value sales of mass-market footcare, year ending January 2017
                • Decline in true innovation
                  • Figure 5: New product development in the hand, body and footcare category, by launch type, January 2014–February 2017
                • The consumer
                  • Comfort before beauty
                    • Figure 6: Skin concerns, by body part, January 2017
                  • Category advancement is in our hands
                    • Figure 7: Change in product usage in the last 12 months, January 2017
                  • Bring in the professionals
                    • Figure 8: Behavioural changes over the last 12 months (“yes” responses only), all vs youngest demographics, January 2017
                  • Special offers no longer enough
                    • Figure 9: Reasons for purchasing new products, January 2017
                  • Keep it simple, keep it safe
                    • Figure 10: Attitudes towards hand/body/footcare products, January 2017
                  • What we think

                  • Issues and Insights

                    • No need for prestige
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • Footcare too functional
                            • The facts
                              • The implications

                              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                • Prestige grows, but not enough
                                  • Footcare limping behind
                                    • A hands-on approach to hydration

                                    • Market Size and Forecast

                                      • Category indifference could create trouble for prestige
                                        • Figure 11: UK retail value sales of hand, body and footcare, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
                                      • Modest growth predicted for the category
                                        • Figure 12: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of hand, body and footcare, 2011-21
                                      • Forecast methodology

                                      • Market Segmentation

                                        • Step change needed in footcare
                                          • Figure 13: UK retail sales value of hand, body and footcare, by segment, 2015-16
                                        • Basic bodycare reigns
                                          • Figure 14: UK retail sales value of bodycare, by segment, 2015-16
                                        • Mass market poised for growth
                                          • Figure 15: UK retail value sales of hand, body and footcare, mass vs prestige, 2015-16

                                      • Channels to Market

                                        • Less traditional channels seizing value
                                          • Figure 16: UK retail value sales of hand, body and footcare, by outlet type, 2015-16

                                      • Market Drivers

                                        • Population growth amongst youngest and oldest
                                          • Figure 17: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
                                        • Needs of the next generation
                                          • Figure 18: Children’s usage of BPC Products, by gender, August 2016
                                        • Confidence in personal finance under question
                                          • Figure 19: GFK NOP Consumer Confidence Index, Jan 2013-Jan 2017
                                        • A struggle for prestige
                                          • Figure 20: Brand types of beauty products most commonly used, October 2016
                                        • The cycle of indifference
                                          • Figure 21: Time spent on maintaining/enhancing face, hair and body, December 2016
                                        • Social media pressure
                                          • Figure 22: Usage of select social and media networks in the last three months, by age, March 2016

                                      • Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know

                                        • Bodycare gets intensive
                                          • Handcare users need soothing relief
                                            • Footcare takes a step back
                                              • Innovation decline driven by bodycare
                                                • Spend in TV advertising slides

                                                • Market Share

                                                  • Specialist dry skin brands doing well in bodycare
                                                    • Figure 23: UK retail value sales of mass-market bodycare, by brand, years ending January, 2016 and 2017
                                                  • Handcare market experiencing the most growth overall
                                                    • Figure 24: UK retail value sales of mass-market handcare, by brand, years ending January, 2016 and 2017
                                                  • Footcare remains medicinal as Scholl sees large losses
                                                    • Figure 25: UK retail value sales of mass-market footcare, by brand, years ending January, 2016 and 2017

                                                • Launch Activity and Innovation

                                                  • Hands get increased attention
                                                    • Figure 26: New product development in the hand, body and footcare category, by sub-category, January 2014–February 2017
                                                    • Figure 27: Examples of range extensions through spray formats and larger packs, 2016-17
                                                    • Figure 28: New product development in the hand, body and footcare category, by launch type, January 2014–February 2017
                                                  • Growth of mass market
                                                    • Figure 29: New product development in the hand, body and footcare category, by price positioning, January 2014–February 2017
                                                    • Figure 30: New product development in the hand, body and footcare category, by branded vs own-label, January 2014–February 2017
                                                  • All to play for
                                                    • Figure 31: New product development in the hand, body and footcare category, by ultimate company, 2016
                                                    • Figure 32: Range extensions in the hand, body and footcare category, 2016-17
                                                  • Demanding the facts
                                                    • Figure 33: Percentage change in biggest hand, body and footcare product launch claims, 2015-16
                                                    • Figure 34: Hand and bodycare NPD featuring direct claims, 2016-17

                                                • Advertising and Marketing Activity

                                                  • Advertising spend falls as traditional avenues receive less investment
                                                    • Figure 35: Total above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on hand, body and footcare, January 2014–February 2017
                                                  • Major players end their TV campaigns
                                                    • Figure 36: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on hand, body and footcare, by media type, January 2014-February 2017
                                                    • Figure 37: Share of recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail advertising expenditure on hand, body and footcare, by top advertisers, 2016
                                                    • Figure 38: NIVEA Body Q10 Firming Lotion advert, 2016
                                                  • Nielsen Ad Intel coverage

                                                  • Brand Research

                                                      • Brand map
                                                        • Figure 39: Attitudes towards and usage of selected brands, March 2017
                                                      • Key brand metrics
                                                        • Figure 40: Key metrics for selected brands, March 2017
                                                      • Brand attitudes: Dove’s body confidence campaigns strike a chord with users
                                                        • Figure 41: Attitudes, by brand, March 2017
                                                      • Brand personality: Intensive hydration brands seem lacklustre
                                                        • Figure 42: Brand personality – macro image, March 2017
                                                      • Garnier’s youthful status may affect perceived expertise and effectiveness
                                                        • Figure 43: Brand personality – micro image, March 2017
                                                      • Brand analysis
                                                        • Dove’s widening appeal helps brand image but not sales
                                                          • Figure 44: User profile of Dove, March 2017
                                                        • E45 benefits from interest in basic, hydrating formats
                                                          • Figure 45: User profile of E45, March 2017
                                                        • With positive user experiences, Aveeno invests in awareness
                                                          • Figure 46: User profile of Aveeno, March 2017
                                                        • Underwhelming consumer experience hampers trust in Garnier
                                                          • Figure 47: User profile of Garnier, March 2017
                                                        • Palmers lacks much identity
                                                          • Figure 48: User profile of Palmers, March 2017
                                                        • Nip+Fab falls victim to the dwindling interest in beauty claims
                                                          • Figure 49: User profile of Nip+Fab, March 2017

                                                      • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                        • Age before beauty
                                                          • Category advancement is in our hands
                                                            • Bring in the professionals
                                                              • The push and pull of social media
                                                                • Keep it simple

                                                                • Skin Concerns

                                                                  • Hands denote age while feet lack moisture
                                                                    • Figure 50: Skin concerns, by body part, January 2017
                                                                  • Older users go back to basics
                                                                    • Figure 51: Number of skin conditions, all vs oldest demographics, January 2017

                                                                • Product Usage

                                                                  • Hand usage is rising
                                                                    • Figure 52: Change in product usage in the last 12 months, January 2017
                                                                    • Figure 53: Selected behavioural changes among those using less of selected product formats, January 2017
                                                                  • Footcare signals an advanced repertoire
                                                                    • Figure 54: Usage of product formats (same usage as 12 months ago), by users of specific products, January 2017
                                                                    • Figure 55: VOESH’s Pedi in a Box, March 2017

                                                                • Behavioural Changes

                                                                  • Recessionary behaviour is on the rise
                                                                    • Figure 56: Behavioural changes over the last 12 months, January 2017
                                                                  • Professional treatments favoured over prestige
                                                                    • Figure 57: Selected behavioural changes over the last 12 months (‘yes’ reponses only), by age group, January 2017
                                                                    • Figure 58: Product launches incorporating professional techniques, 2015-17
                                                                  • Men need a helping hand
                                                                    • Figure 59: Selected behavioural changes over the last 12 months amongst men (‘yes’ responses only), by age, January 2017
                                                                    • Figure 60: AB Crew bodycare launches, 2015

                                                                • Attitudes towards Hand, Body and Footcare

                                                                  • Transparency garners trust
                                                                    • Figure 61: Attitudes towards hand/body/footcare products, January 2017
                                                                  • Simplicity could drive category growth
                                                                    • Figure 62: Selected attitudes towards hand/body/footcare products (any agree), by purchase type, January 2017

                                                                • Purchasing of Hand, Body and Footcare

                                                                  • Adults either try or don’t even buy
                                                                    • Figure 63: Purchasing behaviour in the last 12 months, January 2017
                                                                  • Lotion users are less experimental
                                                                    • Figure 64: Formats used, by purchase of new products in the last 12 months, January 2017
                                                                  • Special offers risk undermining interest
                                                                    • Figure 65: Reasons for purchasing new products, January 2017
                                                                  • Hand and footcare are more considered purchases
                                                                    • Figure 66: Selected reasons for purchasing new products, by product type, January 2017
                                                                  • New influencers may breathe life into bodycare
                                                                    • Figure 67: Personal care packaging collaborations with fashion designers, 2016

                                                                • Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information

                                                                    • Abbreviations
                                                                      • Consumer research methodology
                                                                        • Forecast methodology

                                                                        • Appendix – Companies and Brands

                                                                            • Figure 68: New product development in the bodycare segment by launch type, January 2014–February 2017
                                                                            • Figure 69: New product development in the handcare segment, by launch type, January 2014–February 2017
                                                                            • Figure 70: New product development in the footcare segment, by launch type, January 2014–February 2017
                                                                            • Figure 71: Percentage change in biggest bodycare product launch claims, 2015-16
                                                                            • Figure 72: Percentage change in biggest handcare product launch claims, 2015-16
                                                                            • Figure 73: Percentage change in biggest footcare product launch claims, 2015-16

