Hard Surface Cleaning and Care - UK - April 2017
“The dominance of multipurpose cleaners, a lack of product development and reduced advertising spend have created a perfect storm for the hard surface cleaners category, which continues to struggle to show growth despite the rising population and number of households. However, with discounting and product promotions reaching a plateau, growing concern about the impact of household cleaners on health could result in buying decisions being as guided by ingredient transparency and safety profile as by efficacy, convenience and low prices.”
– Lucy Cornford, Category Director – Household Care
This report will cover the following areas:
- Popularity of multipurpose cleaners is fostering a trade-down mentality
- The benefits of injecting ‘fun’ into advertising
- Raising interest in natural cleaners
- What you need to know
- The market
- A return to growth expected
- Figure 1: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of hard surface cleaners, 2011-21
- Companies and brands
- Flash and Dettol lead for multipurpose cleaners
- Figure 2: Brand shares in the UK multipurpose kitchen and floor market, year ending November 2016
- Flash gains momentum in bath and shower cleaners
- Figure 3: Brand shares in the UK bath and shower cleaners market, year ending November 2016
- Reduced NPD provides little incentive to trade up
- Figure 4: New product development in the hard surface care category, by sub-category, January 2014-February 2017
- The consumer
- Trigger spray maintains its popularity
- Figure 5: Usage of hard surfacing cleaning products, November 2015 and November 2016
- Sprays preferred for most cleaning tasks, excluding floors
- Figure 6: Preference for cleaner type, by area of the home, November 2016
- Parents with young children cleaning more
- Figure 7: Changes in frequency of surface cleaning, November 2016
- Young men using more product
- Figure 8: Changes in cleaning product usage, November 2016
- Price and convenience are dominant factors
- Figure 9: Changes in frequency of buying hard surface cleaning products, November 2016
- Universal results are crucial, but transparency is also important
- Figure 10: Attitudes towards hard surface cleaning products, November 2016
- Familiarity breeds positive brand perceptions
- Figure 11: Hard surface cleaning and care correspondence analysis, November 2016
- What we think
- Popularity of multipurpose cleaners is fostering a trade-down mentality
- The facts
- The implications
- The benefits of injecting ‘fun’ into advertising
- The facts
- The implications
- Raising interest in natural cleaners
- The facts
- The implications
- Popularity of multipurpose cleaners is fostering a trade-down mentality
- Antibacterial multipurpose products leave their mark
- Grocery channels are first point of call
- Potential for more of a design focus
- Leveraging on the emotional aspect of cleaning
- A fluctuating market
- Figure 12: UK retail value sales of hard surface cleaners*, at current and constant prices, 2011-21
- Market expected to return to growth
- Figure 13: Best- and worst-case forecast for UK retail value sales of hard surface cleaners, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Antibacterial multipurpose cleaners buck downward trend
- Figure 14: Retail value sales of the UK hard surface cleaners*, by segment, 2015 and 2016 (est)
- Value of specialised cleaners under threat
- Supermarket remains the strongest channel
- Figure 15: UK retail value sales of hard surface, cleaning and care products*, by retail channel, 2015 and 2016 (est)
- Potential for new retail services to make an impact
- Population growth means more cleaning
- Figure 16: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
- Potential for more focus on product design
- Figure 17: UK households, by size, 2011-21
- The impact of rising rentals
- Figure 18: Renters’ attitudes, April 2016
- The emotional impact of a clean home
- Figure 19: Attitudes towards cleaning the home, May 2016
- Implications of Brexit on product regulations
- Clean in a Flash
- Value of Method and Cillit Bang may be impacted by health concerns
- Reduced NPD provides little incentive for trading up
- Recorded adspend slips back into decline
- Flash and Dettol lead for multipurpose kitchen and floor cleaners…
- Figure 20: Brand shares in the UK multipurpose kitchen and floor market, years ending November 2015 and 2016
- …but own-label has a strong year
- Flash gains momentum in bath and shower cleaners
- Figure 21: Brand shares in the UK bath and shower cleaners market, years ending November 2015 and 2016
- Are health concerns impacting brand choice for bathroom cleaners?
- Reduced NPD provides little incentive to trade up
- Figure 22: New product development in the hard surface care category, by sub-category, January 2014-February 2017
- True innovation lacking
- Figure 23: New product development in the hard surface care category, by launch type, January 2014-February 2017
- Figure 24: New products and new varieties/range extensions in the hard surface care category, 2016-17
- Own-label development continues to struggle
- Figure 25: New product development in the hard surface care category, own-label vs branded, January 2014-February 2017
- Figure 26: Examples of own-label hard surface cleaning products with new product or new variety/range extension launch type, 2016
- Waitrose and Ecozone focus on eco-friendly innovations
- Figure 27: New product development in the hard surface, cleaning and care category, top 7 ultimate companies plus other, 2016
- Figure 28: Examples of new product development in the hard surface care category from Waitrose and Ecozone, 2016
- Environmental claims a big focus
- Figure 29: New product development in the hard surface, cleaning and care category, by top 10 claims for 2016, 2015 and 2016
- Total adspend decreases
- Figure 30: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on hard surface cleaners*, 2014-16
- P&G and RB dominate advertising spend
- Figure 31: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on hard surface cleaners*, by leading companies based on 2016, 2014-16
- Digital advertising spend sees a rise
- Figure 32: Recorded above-the-line, online display and direct mail total advertising expenditure on hard surface cleaners*, by media type, 2014-16
- Figure 33: P&G #FlashDog advert, March 2017
- Nielsen Ad Intel coverage
- Trigger sprays most popular cleaning format…
- …but not for floors
- Parents with young children cleaning more
- Young men using more product
- The dominant factors of price and convenience
- Universal results are crucial, but transparency is also important
- Familiarity breeds positive brand perceptions
- Trigger spray maintains its popularity
- Figure 34: Usage of hard surfacing cleaning products, November 2015 and November 2016
- Majority of adults use three or fewer types
- Figure 35: Repertoire of hard surface cleaning products used in the last 6 months, November 2016
- Women more likely to use and buy products
- Figure 36: Buyers of hard surface cleaning products, by gender, November 2016
- Spray products the dominant choice…
- Figure 37: Preference for cleaner type, by area of the home, November 2016
- …but not for cleaning floors
- Older cleaners show preference for traditional formats
- Parents of under-5s are cleaning more
- Figure 38: Changes in frequency of surface cleaning, November 2016
- Younger men using more product to clean
- Figure 39: Changes in cleaning product usage, November 2016
- The dominant factors of price and convenience
- Figure 40: Changes in frequency of buying hard surface cleaning products, November 2016
- Specialist cleaners struggle
- Boosting the profile of natural cleaners
- Universal results are important
- Figure 41: Attitudes towards hard surface cleaning products, November 2016
- Transparency is crucial
- An alternative approach to safety
- Figure 42: pHur Water, November 2016
- Familiarity breeds positive perceptions
- Figure 43: Perceptions of selected hard surface cleaning brands, November 2016
- Core brand messages risk getting lost
- Figure 44: Associations of selected hard surface cleaning brands, November 2016
- Innovation needs a helping hand
- Data sources
- Abbreviations
- Fan chart forecast
- Correspondence analysis methodology
