Health Insurance - US - October 2017
"The health insurance industry is facing many challenges due to questions about the future of the Affordable Care Act (ACA). In addition, consumers’ satisfaction with their coverage is not very high, and the influx of technology into health care is forcing insurers to rethink their definition of “insurability.” As the debate about health care continues, the environment will continue to be in flux, and is not likely to settle down until these many challenges are met and overcome."
- Robyn Kaiserman, Senior Financial Services Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Uncertainty about the ACA
- Fewer than half are satisfied with their plan
- Most don’t know what their plan covers
- Few research their options
Table of contents
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Uncertainty about the ACA
- Fewer than half are satisfied with their plan
- Figure 1: Satisfaction with coverage, by generation, July 2017
- Most don’t know what their plan covers
- Figure 2: Knowledge of plan, by generation, July 2017
- Few research their options
- Figure 3: Health plan behaviors, by type of insurance owned, July 2017
- The opportunities
- Women want incentives to stay healthy
- Figure 4: Attitudes toward health insurance, by gender, July 2017
- Range of benefits and cost are major concerns
- Figure 5: Most important features of health care plan, July 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Fewer are uninsured
- Private insurance and Medicaid enrollments are increasing
- The US is aging
- Unemployment continues to fall
- The uncertainty about the ACA
Market Size
- Percentage of uninsured continues to fall
- Figure 6: Percentage of US uninsured, 2005-15
Market Breakdown
- Private insurance and Medicaid enrollments are increasing
- Figure 7: Type of health insurance owned, 2013-15
Market Factors
- The US is aging
- Figure 8: Percent of US population aged 18+, by age, 2012-22
- Unemployment continues to fall
- Figure 9: US unemployment rate, August 2012-August 2017
- The uncertainty about the ACA
- Figure 10: ACA enrollment, 2014-17
- Figure 11: ACA enrollment, by age, 2016-17
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Telehealth is growing
- Mobile apps are not being used
- Incentives are not working
- HSAs are a growing part of retirement planning
What’s Working?
- Telehealth is growing
- Figure 12: Anthem LiveHealth email, 2016
What’s Struggling?
- ACA Exchanges
- Mobile apps are not being used
- Figure 13: Health plan behaviors, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Incentives are not working
- Figure 14: Existence and use of incentives, by generation, July 2017
What’s Next?
- HSAs are a growing part of retirement planning
- Figure 15: Optum HSA email, 2017
- Wearables and health insurance
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Young consumers more likely to own individual insurance
- Hispanics less likely to have major types of insurance
- Benefits and premiums are equally important
- Women are more influenced by incentives
- Most feel their health plan can do more
- Medical costs are a challenge
- Opportunities for technology-based start-ups
- Health care costs in retirement a major concern for 55+
Health Insurance Owned
- Young consumers more likely to own individual insurance
- Figure 16: Type of insurance owned, by generation, July 2017
- Hispanics more likely than non-Hispanics to buy individual insurance
- Figure 17: Type of insurance owned, by Hispanic origin, July 2017
- Men more likely than women to buy individual insurance online
- Figure 18: How insurance was purchased, by gender, July 2017
Type of Coverage
- Hispanics less likely to have major types of insurance
- Figure 19: Type of insurance owned, by Hispanic origin, July 2016
- Urban dwellers least likely to have coverage
- Figure 20: Type of insurance owned, by location, July 2016
Important Factors in Purchase
- Benefits and premiums are equally important
- Figure 21: Important factors in purchase, July 2017
- Importance of premiums increases with age
- Figure 22: Important factors in purchase, by generation, July 2017
Incentives
- Women are more influenced by incentives
- Figure 23: Incentives, by gender, July 2017
- Figure 24: AARP At Your Best email, 2016
- Figure 25: Kaiser Permanents Wellbeing Dollars email, 2016
- Income affects incentive preferences
- Figure 26: Incentives, by household income, July 2017
Health Plan Behaviors
- Most feel their health plan can do more
- Figure 27: Health plan behaviors, by generation, July 2017
- Medical costs are a challenge
- Figure 28: Health plan behaviors, by race and Hispanic origin, July 2017
Attitudes toward Health Insurance
- Opportunities for technology-based start-ups
- Figure 29: Attitudes toward health insurance, parental status, July 2017
- Health care costs in retirement a major concern for 55+
- Figure 30: Attitudes toward health insurance, by gender and age, July 2017
CHAID Analysis
- Wealthy pre-retirees most concerned about healthcare costs in retirement
- Figure 31: Attitudes toward health insurance – CHAID – Tree output, June 2017
- Figure 32: Attitudes toward health insurance – CHAID – Table output, June 2017
- Methodology
Turf Analysis – Which Incentives Help Most?
- Cash incentives likely to be most influential
- Figure 33: TURF analysis – Incentives, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 34: Type of health insurance owned, by generation
- Figure 35: Type of health insurance owned, by generation
- Figure 36: Type of health insurance owned, by household income
- Figure 37: Type of health insurance owned, by Hispanic origin
- Figure 38: Health account ownership, by generation
