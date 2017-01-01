Healthy Dining Trends - US - March 2017
"Health is becoming less of a section on a menu and is gradually becoming an overarching lifestyle experience at restaurants. As restaurants continue to use claims focused on real, natural food the overall health message is becoming less about what you can’t have, and instead is focused on creating a craving for what’s in front of you. However, healthy dining is not without its challenges, and restaurants still face competition from the home kitchen where consumers feel more in control of what goes into their meal."
- Diana Kelter, Foodservice Analyst
This Report discusses the following key issues:
- Consumers value the at-home kitchen for health
- Millennial health trends are not cut and dry
- Health gets personal with the rise of wearable technology
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Consumers value the at-home kitchen for health
- Figure 1: Healthy dining attitudes, any rank, by gender, December 2016
- Millennial health trends are not cut and dry
- Figure 2: Healthy dining attitude, “I eat healthy when I can, but don’t make it a priority,” any rank, by urban and suburban Millennials, December 2016
- Health gets personal with the rise of wearable technology
- Figure 3: Ownership and intent to purchase wearable tech, September 2016
- The opportunities
- The menu is a blank canvas for inspiration
- Figure 4: Growth of ingredient claims on the menu, Q4 2015-Q4 2016
- Healthy food loses the bad rap it once had
- Figure 5: Healthy dining statement agreement “Healthy food can taste delicious,” by gender, December 2016
- Younger consumers have a curiosity for health
- Figure 6: Healthy dining statement agreement, by age, December 2016
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Wearable technology keeps health at your fingertips
- Calorie regulations get real
- The body positive movement
Market Perspective
- Healthy claims collide in retail and foodservice
- Figure 7: Avoiding in better-for-you foods, June 2016
- Health is no longer a one lane approach, but a cross-segment approach
Market Factors
- The digital health movement
- Figure 8: Ownership and intent to purchase wearable tech, September 2016
- The body positive movement and obesity rates
- Figure 9: Percent of people aged 20 and older who are overweight or obese, 2001-02, 2013-14
- Calorie regulations become a new reality for restaurants
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Health without limits
- A chic view of health
- Kombucha exposes consumers to new flavor palates
What’s Working?
- Vegetables on every plate
- Health: a restaurant theme
- Kombucha goes mainstream
What’s Struggling?
- Health without a purpose
What’s Next?
- Virtual Health Restaurants
- Plant-Based Proteins
MMI Data
- Diet-based menu claims on the rise
- Figure 10: Growth of menu item claims, Q4 2015-Q4 2016
- Figure 11: Growth of menu item claims, Q4 2015-Q4 2016
- Ingredient claims get granular
- Figure 12: Growth of ingredient claims, Q4 2015-Q4 2016
- The healthy and indulgent divide
- Figure 13: Growth of ingredient preparation methods, fried and grilled, Q4 2015-Q4 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- All-natural leads in consumer health claims
- Tea leads in healthy beverage interest
- A majority of consumers believe healthy food can taste delicious
Where Consumers are Dining
- Fast food remains a leader in overall visitation
- Figure 14: Restaurant visitation, December 2016
- Men dine out more frequently than women
- Figure 15: Restaurant visitation, by gender, December 2016
- Higher-income consumers driving fast casual visitation
- Figure 16: Restaurant visitation, by income, December 2016
- Black consumers are not a strong demographic for fast casual restaurants
- Figure 17: Restaurant visitation, by race and hispanic origin, December 2016
Restaurant Claims by Visitation
- Can bacon be healthy?
- Figure 18: Health claims, by restaurant segment visitation, December 2016
- Smoothie shops are pushing health trends forward
- Figure 19: Health claims, by smoothie/juice bar visitation, December 2016
Healthy Dining Claims
- Keep it simple
- Figure 20: Repertoire of healthy claim drivers, December 2016
- The superfood claim loses relevancy to all-natural
- Figure 21: Health claims, December 2016
- Men prefer direct health claims
- Figure 22: Health claims, by gender, December 2016
- Sugar-free divides generations
- Figure 23: Health claims, by generation, December 2016
- Hispanics value transparency
- Figure 24: Health claims, by generation, December 2016
Health versus Indulgence
- A dividing line between health and indulgence
- Figure 25: Healthy menu associations versus indulgent menu associations, December 2016
- Men are less health conscious than women
- Figure 26: Healthy menu associations, by gender, December 2016
- Millennials and iGens have different health expectations
- Figure 27: Any healthy menu associations, by generation, December 2016
- Figure 28: Any healthy menu associations, by generation, December 2016
Healthy Dining Attitudes
- Healthy food can taste good
- Figure 29: Healthy dining statement agreement, December 2016
- Hispanics value healthy beverage options
- Figure 30: Healthy dining statement agreement, by Hispanics and Non-Hispanics, December 2016
- The toast trend
- Figure 31: Healthy dining statement agreement “Healthy food can taste delicious,” by gender, December 2016
- A curiosity for health
- Figure 32: Healthy dining statement agreement, by age, December 2016
- Urban Millennials drive health trends
- Figure 33: Healthy dining statement agreement, by urban and suburban Millennials, December 2016
- Redefining the kids’ menu
- Figure 34: Healthy dining statement agreement, “I like when restaurants offer healthy items on kids’ menus,” by mothers and fathers, December 2016
Healthy Beverage Interest
- Tea leads in health preferences
- Figure 35: Healthy beverage interest, December 2016
- iGens showcase an interest in beverage diversity
- Figure 36: Healthy beverage interest, by generation, December 2016
- Women are more likely to experiment with different beverages
- Figure 37: Healthy beverage interest, by gender, December 2016
- Kombucha interest driven by health-focused consumers
- Figure 38: Interest in kombucha, by restaurant segment visitation, December 2016
Healthy Dining Behavior
- Consumers correlate healthy eating with cooking at home
- Figure 39: Healthy dining attitudes, any rank, December 2016
- Women cook at home more often than men
- Figure 40: Healthy dining attitudes, any rank, by gender, December 2016
- Asian consumers demonstrate the strongest interest in a healthy lifestyle
- Figure 41: Healthy dining attitudes, any rank, by race and Hispanic origin, December 2016
- Millennial dining habits expose them to healthier options
- Figure 42: Healthy dining attitudes, any rank, by iGens and Millennials, December 2016
- Figure 43: Healthy dining attitude, “I cook at home when I want to eat healthy,” any rank, by urban and suburban Millennials, December 2016
- Figure 44: Healthy dining attitude, “I eat healthy when I can, but don’t make it a priority,” any rank, by urban and suburban Millennials, December 2016
- Income plays a role in accessibility of healthy options
- Figure 45: Healthy dining attitudes, any rank, by income, December 2016
CHAID Analysis
- Parents seek health convenience
- Figure 46: Healthy dining statement agreement – CHAID – Tree output, December 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
Appendix – CHAID Analysis
- Methodology
- Figure 47: Healthy dining statement agreement – CHAID – Table output, December 2016
Appendix–Consumer
- Figure 48: Population by Hispanic origin and generation, 2017
Companies Covered
