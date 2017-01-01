Healthy Eating Trends - Brazil - December 2016

“Brazilians already seem aware that healthy eating contributes not only to weight loss, but also to good general health. There is an interest in products that contribute to both physical health (such as those that help with muscle development) and mental wellbeing (such as stress relief). In addition, healthy eating seems to be perceived as an option for adding nutrients to their diets, as well as a way to improve physical appearance from the inside out.”

– Naira Sato, Food and Drinks Specialist

This report examines the following issues: