Healthy Eating Trends - Brazil - December 2016
“Brazilians already seem aware that healthy eating contributes not only to weight loss, but also to good general health. There is an interest in products that contribute to both physical health (such as those that help with muscle development) and mental wellbeing (such as stress relief). In addition, healthy eating seems to be perceived as an option for adding nutrients to their diets, as well as a way to improve physical appearance from the inside out.”
– Naira Sato, Food and Drinks Specialist
This report examines the following issues:
- AB consumers can maintain their healthy habits and still save money
- Gluten-free and lactose-free products can be positioned as heathy food options
- Exploring healthful alternatives without compromising taste
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- Definition
Executive Summary
- Companies, brands, and innovations
- Women need specific nutrients for different lifestages
- Protein and fiber as sources of energy
- The consumer
- Women believe that healthy eating means eating everything in small portions
- Figure 1: Attitude “Healthy eating means having everything in small quantities,” by gender, June 2016
- Men exercise more than women do to maintain a healthy lifestyle
- Figure 2: Attribute “I prefer to combine eating what I want with regular exercise rather than dieting alone,” by gender, June 2016
- Consumers in socioeconomic group AB look for products that promise to improve physical appearance
- Figure 3: Interest in innovation “Improves physical appearance (eg skin, nails, hair),” by socioeconomic group, June 2016
- Young consumers want more discounts on healthy food and drinks
- Figure 4: Healthy eating spending habit “I have bought healthy food when it was on promotion,” by age group, June 2016
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- AB consumers can maintain their healthy habits and still save money
- The facts
- The implications
- Gluten-free and lactose-free products can be positioned as heathy food options
- The facts
- The implications
- Exploring healthful alternatives without compromising taste
- The facts
- The implications
- AB consumers can maintain their healthy habits and still save money
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Unemployment levels increase in Brazil
- Opportunities to focus on mature consumers
- Brazilians have more health problems
- Unemployment levels increase in Brazil
Market Drivers
- Higher unemployment can affect sales of healthy foods
- Aging population increases demand for healthful products
- Diabetes and hypertension affect Brazilians’ health
- Higher unemployment can affect sales of healthy foods
Companies, Brands, and Innovation – What You Need to Know
- Women need specific nutrients at different stages of life
- Protein and fiber as sources of energy
- Women need specific nutrients at different stages of life
Who’s Innovating?
- Women are interested in products for different stages of their lives
- Figure 5: Percentage of launches of food and drink products with claims targeted at women, within the total number of launches of this type of products in the world, by top 10 countries, 2016*
- Fiber and protein can also be used to boost energy
- Women are interested in products for different stages of their lives
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Women take care of their health by eating less
- Men see exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle
- Benefits related to physical appearance appeal to AB consumers
- Young, unemployed consumers are attracted to promotions
- Women take care of their health by eating less
Attitudes toward Healthy Food/Products
- Due to inflation, the healthy food/drinks category is perceived as becoming increasingly expensive
- Figure 6: Attitudes toward healthy food/products, June 2016
- Fortified and natural products could appeal more to AB consumers
- Figure 7: Attitude “It’s better to eat food fortified with vitamins than to take vitamin supplements,” by socioeconomic group, June 2016
- Women believe that healthy eating is eating everything in small portions
- Figure 8: Attitude “Healthy eating means having everything in small quantities,” by gender, June 2016
- Due to inflation, the healthy food/drinks category is perceived as becoming increasingly expensive
Attributes of Healthy Food/Products
- Products for light exercise/active lifestyle have the potential to grow
- Figure 9: Attributes of healthy food/products, June 2016
- Healthier cooking shortcuts can appeal to female consumers
- Figure 10: Attribute “I’d like to learn how to cook in a healthier manner,” by gender, June 2016
- Men exercise more than women to maintain a healthy life
- Figure 11: Attribute “I prefer to combine eating what I want with regular exercise rather than dieting alone,” by gender, June 2016
- Products for light exercise/active lifestyle have the potential to grow
Interest in Innovation
- Brazilians are interested in benefits related to their mental wellbeing
- Figure 12: Interest in innovation, June 2016
- Products could deliver more benefits related to quality of sleep
- Figure 13: Interest in innovation “Enhances sleep quality,” by age group, June 2016
- Benefits related to physical appearance appeal to AB consumers
- Figure 14: Interest in innovation “Improves physical appearance (eg skin, nails, hair),” by socioeconomic group, June 2016
- Healthy Eating Spending Habits
- Opportunity for wholesalers to promote the habit of cooking at home
- Figure 15: Healthy eating spending habits, June 2016
- Young consumers look for more discounts in healthy food and drinks
- Figure 16: Healthy eating spending habit “I have bought healthy food when it was on promotion,” by age group, June 2016
- DE consumers are the least loyal to brands of healthy products
- Figure 17: Healthy eating spending habit “I have switched to cheaper brands of the same types of healthy food,” by socioeconomic group, June 2016
- Brazilians are interested in benefits related to their mental wellbeing
Appendix – Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.