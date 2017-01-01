Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Accept & Close
  • My Account
  • My Cart
  • Log In

Healthy Eating Trends - Brazil - December 2016

“Brazilians already seem aware that healthy eating contributes not only to weight loss, but also to good general health. There is an interest in products that contribute to both physical health (such as those that help with muscle development) and mental wellbeing (such as stress relief). In addition, healthy eating seems to be perceived as an option for adding nutrients to their diets, as well as a way to improve physical appearance from the inside out.”
– Naira Sato, Food and Drinks Specialist

This report examines the following issues:

  • AB consumers can maintain their healthy habits and still save money
  • Gluten-free and lactose-free products can be positioned as heathy food options
  • Exploring healthful alternatives without compromising taste

£3,239.54 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents See what's included Our Methodology
My Cart

You have no items in your shopping cart.

Go to my cart
Questions?

Can I purchase a specific section?
Can I receive a sample report?
Why buy syndicated research?

Visit FAQ Section

What you get

What's included

Why buy from us?

Succeed

Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.

Instant Access

Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.

Opportunities

Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.

Trusted

A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.

Table of contents

  1. Overview

      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

          • Companies, brands, and innovations
            • Women need specific nutrients for different lifestages
              • Protein and fiber as sources of energy
                • The consumer
                  • Women believe that healthy eating means eating everything in small portions
                    • Figure 1: Attitude “Healthy eating means having everything in small quantities,” by gender, June 2016
                  • Men exercise more than women do to maintain a healthy lifestyle
                    • Figure 2: Attribute “I prefer to combine eating what I want with regular exercise rather than dieting alone,” by gender, June 2016
                  • Consumers in socioeconomic group AB look for products that promise to improve physical appearance
                    • Figure 3: Interest in innovation “Improves physical appearance (eg skin, nails, hair),” by socioeconomic group, June 2016
                  • Young consumers want more discounts on healthy food and drinks
                    • Figure 4: Healthy eating spending habit “I have bought healthy food when it was on promotion,” by age group, June 2016
                  • What we think

                  • Issues and Insights

                    • AB consumers can maintain their healthy habits and still save money
                      • The facts
                        • The implications
                          • Gluten-free and lactose-free products can be positioned as heathy food options
                            • The facts
                              • The implications
                                • Exploring healthful alternatives without compromising taste
                                  • The facts
                                    • The implications

                                    • The Market – What You Need to Know

                                      • Unemployment levels increase in Brazil
                                        • Opportunities to focus on mature consumers
                                          • Brazilians have more health problems

                                          • Market Drivers

                                            • Higher unemployment can affect sales of healthy foods
                                              • Aging population increases demand for healthful products
                                                • Diabetes and hypertension affect Brazilians’ health

                                                • Companies, Brands, and Innovation – What You Need to Know

                                                  • Women need specific nutrients at different stages of life
                                                    • Protein and fiber as sources of energy

                                                    • Who’s Innovating?

                                                      • Women are interested in products for different stages of their lives
                                                        • Figure 5: Percentage of launches of food and drink products with claims targeted at women, within the total number of launches of this type of products in the world, by top 10 countries, 2016*
                                                      • Fiber and protein can also be used to boost energy

                                                      • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                                        • Women take care of their health by eating less
                                                          • Men see exercise as part of a healthy lifestyle
                                                            • Benefits related to physical appearance appeal to AB consumers
                                                              • Young, unemployed consumers are attracted to promotions

                                                              • Attitudes toward Healthy Food/Products

                                                                • Due to inflation, the healthy food/drinks category is perceived as becoming increasingly expensive
                                                                  • Figure 6: Attitudes toward healthy food/products, June 2016
                                                                • Fortified and natural products could appeal more to AB consumers
                                                                  • Figure 7: Attitude “It’s better to eat food fortified with vitamins than to take vitamin supplements,” by socioeconomic group, June 2016
                                                                • Women believe that healthy eating is eating everything in small portions
                                                                  • Figure 8: Attitude “Healthy eating means having everything in small quantities,” by gender, June 2016

                                                              • Attributes of Healthy Food/Products

                                                                • Products for light exercise/active lifestyle have the potential to grow
                                                                  • Figure 9: Attributes of healthy food/products, June 2016
                                                                • Healthier cooking shortcuts can appeal to female consumers
                                                                  • Figure 10: Attribute “I’d like to learn how to cook in a healthier manner,” by gender, June 2016
                                                                • Men exercise more than women to maintain a healthy life
                                                                  • Figure 11: Attribute “I prefer to combine eating what I want with regular exercise rather than dieting alone,” by gender, June 2016

                                                              • Interest in Innovation

                                                                • Brazilians are interested in benefits related to their mental wellbeing
                                                                  • Figure 12: Interest in innovation, June 2016
                                                                • Products could deliver more benefits related to quality of sleep
                                                                  • Figure 13: Interest in innovation “Enhances sleep quality,” by age group, June 2016
                                                                • Benefits related to physical appearance appeal to AB consumers
                                                                  • Figure 14: Interest in innovation “Improves physical appearance (eg skin, nails, hair),” by socioeconomic group, June 2016
                                                                • Healthy Eating Spending Habits
                                                                  • Opportunity for wholesalers to promote the habit of cooking at home
                                                                    • Figure 15: Healthy eating spending habits, June 2016
                                                                  • Young consumers look for more discounts in healthy food and drinks
                                                                    • Figure 16: Healthy eating spending habit “I have bought healthy food when it was on promotion,” by age group, June 2016
                                                                  • DE consumers are the least loyal to brands of healthy products
                                                                    • Figure 17: Healthy eating spending habit “I have switched to cheaper brands of the same types of healthy food,” by socioeconomic group, June 2016

                                                                • Appendix – Abbreviations

                                                                  • Abbreviations

                                                                  Companies Covered

                                                                  To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                                  Healthy Eating Trends - Brazil - December 2016

                                                                  £3,239.54 (Excl.Tax)

                                                                  Reports by region

                                                                  About us

                                                                  Registered office

                                                                  Mintel Group Ltd.
                                                                  11 Pilgrim Street, London, EC4V 6RN
                                                                  Registered in England:
                                                                  Number 1475918.

                                                                  Contact us

                                                                  MRS Evidence Matters Official Mintel Store
                                                                  • © 2017 Mintel Group Ltd