Healthy Lifestyles (Sugar & smoking focus) - Ireland - September 2017
“Almost half of Irish consumers believe they are healthier than they were a year ago, indicating the trend towards healthier lifestyles across Ireland. However, obesity rates remain high and physical activity is low among Irish consumers. This reflects that healthy habits are hard to adopt and even harder to maintain. Brands that can inspire consumers to continue their healthy habits for longer will create positive brand associations among consumers.”
– James Wilson, Research Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Physical health – Including both an examination of diet and exercise/activities undertaken, as well as looking at motivations that lead to a healthy lifestyle. This Report places a focus on sugar when examining Irish consumers’ diets and looking at how they maintain a healthy lifestyle. A focus is also placed on the usage of tobacco and tobacco substitute products, and their impact on Irish consumers’ health.
- Mental health – This looks at the state of positive well-being with respect to how consumers feel, and how they cope with how they feel. The scope of mental health includes, but is not limited to, eating disorders, substance abuse, schizophrenia, depression, self-harm and suicide.
- Financial health – As financial health can act as a trigger for mental health issues such as stress, this Report will examine the current state of Irish consumers’ finances and the steps that they could take to improve their financial health.
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- Issues covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- Examining Irish consumers’ physical health
- Obesity remains a major health issue across Ireland
- Fewer Irish consumers taking regular exercise
- Irish consumers taking steps to improve their diets
- Smoking levels in Ireland continue to fall
- Examining Irish consumers’ financial health
- Personal finances improving in RoI, mixed picture remains in NI
- RoI consumers think economy will improve, economic decline expected in NI
- Prices increasing as wages start to fall
- Examining Irish consumers’ mental health
- NI has highest suicide rate in UK and Ireland
- RoI consumers generally positive toward mental health sufferers
- Irish consumers missing out on vital sleep
- Companies, brands and innovations
- The consumer
- Consumers see themselves as healthier than a year ago
- Figure 1: Changes in perceptions of consumer health over the last 12 months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- RoI consumers mostly following healthy habits, NI consumers go through phases
- Figure 2: Amount of effort consumers put into staying healthy, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Irish consumers most concerned about sugar
- Figure 3: Ingredients in food and drink products consumers are concerned about, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Low sugar alternatives and checking labels is how consumers manage sugar intake
- Figure 4: How consumers manage their sugar intake, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Scratched cooked meals considered important in maintaining healthy lifestyles
- Figure 5: How consumers maintain healthy lifestyles, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Smokers are in the minority
- Figure 6: Smoking status, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Smokers looking to quit in the future
- Figure 7: Quit status, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Willpower the main method consumers using to quit smoking in RoI
- Figure 8: Methods used to quit smoking, NI and RoI, June 2017
- What we think
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Irish consumers are improving their diets
- Strong need to increase physical activity levels
- Smoking declines, but associated costs remain high
- RoI consumers positive on future, NI consumers less optimistic
- NI has highest levels of mental illness
- Irish consumers are improving their diets
Examining Irish Consumers’ Physical Health
- Weight issues continue to affect adults…
- Figure 9: Obesity levels in adults aged 16+, NI, 2010-16
- Figure 10: Body mass index, by gender, RoI, 2015
- Most consumers don’t think they are overweight
- Figure 11: How consumers would describe their current body type/weight, NI and RoI, August 2016
- Irish consumers taking less exercise
- Figure 12: How often consumers exercise or play sport, UK and RoI, 2009 and 2013
- Diet is important for healthy lifestyles
- Figure 13: How consumers describe their typical eating habits and diet, NI and RoI, August 2016
- Figure 14: Diet and eating habits that consumers claim to typically do, NI and RoI, August 2016
- Irish consumers limit sugar intake
- Figure 15: Consumers who limit the amount of sugar they use (eg in baking, adding to tea/coffee), NI and RoI, August 2016
- Consumption of sugar sweetened drinks falling
- Figure 16: Consumers who drink sugar sweetened drinks daily, RoI, 2015 and 2016
- Sugar taxes to be introduced in Ireland
- Figure 17: If consumers would change their buying behaviour of soft drinks if a 24p/30c per litre sugar tax were introduced, NI and RoI, August 2016
- Alcohol consumption increases in RoI during 2016
- Figure 18: Alcohol consumption per capita, RoI, 2011-16
- Long-term decline in smoking…
- Figure 19: Prevalence of smoking, NI and RoI, 2008-16
- …but costs are still high
- Figure 20: Economic impact of smoking, NI and RoI, 2016
- Figure 21: Economic impact of smoking, by type, RoI, 2016
- Smoking causes over 8,200 deaths a year in Ireland
- Figure 22: Smoking related deaths, NI and RoI, 2016
- Figure 23: Smoking related deaths, by condition, RoI, 2013
- UK government launches new smoking initiative
- Weight issues continue to affect adults…
Examining Irish Consumer’s Financial Health
- Consumers expecting economic growth to continue in RoI
- Figure 24: How consumers think the general economic condition of the country will change over the next 12 months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- RoI consumers expect to finances to improve, NI consumers more pessimistic
- Figure 25: How consumers think their own personal financial situation shall change over the next 12 months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Consumer prices are rising faster than wages in the UK
- Figure 26: Annualised consumer price index versus average weekly earnings, UK (including NI), 2011-17
- Inflation also taking hold in RoI
- Figure 27: Annualised consumer price index, RoI, 2011-17
- Figure 28: Average weekly earnings, RoI, Q4 2012-Q1 2017
- Consumer debt remains high
- Figure 29: Ratio of household debt to disposable income, RoI, Q4 2012-Q4 2016
- Economic output flat in NI, RoI economy remains strong
- Figure 30: Comparison of NICEI with UK and RoI GDP, Q1 2010-Q1 2017
- RoI consumers’ finances improve, mixed picture in NI
- Figure 31: Financial health of Irish consumers, RoI, June 2016-June 2017
- Figure 32: Financial health of Irish consumers, NI, June 2016-June 2017
- Consumers expecting economic growth to continue in RoI
Examining Irish Consumers’ Mental Health
- Mental health continues to be an issue for Irish consumers
- Figure 33: Consumers who indicate a probable mental health problem, NI and RoI, 2015/16
- A third of RoI consumers have a friend with mental health issues
- Figure 34: Experience of mental health, RoI, 2016
- RoI consumers show positivity towards mental health sufferers
- Figure 35: Attitudes towards mental health, RoI, 2016
- NI suicide rate highest in UK and RoI
- Figure 36: Suicide rate per 100,000, UK (including NI) and RoI, 2014
- Figure 37: Number of suicides in NI during the Troubles (1969-97) versus post Good Friday Agreement (1998-2014)
- UK/NI and RoI among highest sleepers, but still missing recommended eight hours
- Figure 38: Top 10 countries that slept most on average, global, 2016
- Sleeplessness causing mental health issues in RoI
- Figure 39: Causes of sleeplessness, RoI, 2016
- Lack of sleep also linked to obesity
- Mental health continues to be an issue for Irish consumers
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Brands tapping into demand for natural ingredients
- More food and drink products claim to have less sugar
- Brands continue removing ‘bad fats’ from their products
- Brands tapping into demand for natural ingredients
Who’s Innovating?
- Almost one in five food and drink products makes natural claim
- Figure 40: New food and drink products claiming to be natural, UK and Ireland, 2012-17
- Bakery driving natural NPD
- Figure 41: New food and drink products claiming to be natural, by category, UK and Ireland, 2016
- Brands continue to reduce sugar content
- Figure 42: Food and drink products claiming to be low, no or reduced sugar, UK and Ireland, 2012-17
- Juice drinks and snacks leading reduced sugar claims
- Figure 43: New food and drink products claiming to be low, no or reduced sugar, by category, UK and Ireland, 2016
- Brands reducing saturated and trans fats in product ranges
- Figure 44: Food products claiming low, no or reduced saturated and trans fats, UK and Ireland, 2012-17
- Demand for ‘good fats’ sees nuts and seeds drive NPD
- Figure 45: Food products claiming nuts, seeds and nut and seed products as ingredients, UK and Ireland, 2012-17
- Almost one in five food and drink products makes natural claim
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Irish consumers say they are healthier than a year ago
- Sugar the main ingredient Irish consumers are worried about
- Checking and switching helping consumers to reduce sugar intake
- Cooking from scratch an important part of maintaining healthy lifestyle
- Smokers in the minority
- Irish consumers say they are healthier than a year ago
State of the Nation’s Health
- Almost half of Irish consumers believe they are healthier than a year ago
- Figure 46: Changes in perceptions of consumer health over the last 12 months, NI and RoI, June 2017
- NI women see themselves as healthiest
- Figure 47: Consumers who consider themselves to be somewhat healthier compared to 12 months ago, by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Health more likely to stay the same as consumers get older
- Figure 48: Consumers who consider their health to be the same compared to 12 months ago, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
Effort Put into Staying Healthy
- NI consumers go through phases of healthy habits
- Figure 49: Amount of effort consumers put into staying healthy, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Irish women go through healthy phases
- Figure 50: Consumers who go through phases of being healthy and get into bad habits (eg not exercising, eating a poor diet), by gender, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Affluent consumers follow healthy habits most of the time
- Figure 51: Consumers who follow healthy habits most of the time, by social class, NI and RoI, June 2017
Concerns about Ingredients in Food and Drink
- Irish consumers most concerned about sugar
- Figure 52: Ingredients in food and drink products consumers are concerned about, NI and RoI, June 2017
- NI Millennials and over-55s in RoI most concerned about sugar
- Figure 53: Consumers who are concerned about sugar within food and drink products, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Half of 16-24-year-olds in NI and over-55s in RoI concerned about fat
- Figure 54: Consumers who are concerned about the overall fat content within food and drink products, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Older consumers more concerned about saturated fat
- Figure 55: Consumers who are concerned about saturated fat within food and drink products, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
Managing Sugar Intake
- Irish consumers eating less sugar
- Figure 56: How consumers manage their sugar intake, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Young Irish consumers drinking more sugar-free/diet drinks
- Figure 57: Consumers who are drinking more sugar-free/diet soft drinks in the last 12 months, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Early Gen Xers in NI checking food and drink labels for sugar
- Figure 58: Agreement with statements relating to how consumers manage their sugar intake, by age, NI, June 2017
- Figure 59: Agreement with statements relating to how consumers manage their sugar intake, by age, RoI, June 2017
How Consumers Maintain Healthy Lifestyles
- Scratch cooking the main way consumers maintain healthy lifestyles
- Figure 60: How consumers maintain healthy lifestyles, NI and RoI, June 2017
- RoI consumers more likely to eat ‘five-a-day’
- Figure 61: Consumers who eat five (or more) fruits and vegetables each day, by gender and social class, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Older consumers most likely to eat meals from scratch
- Figure 62: Consumers who eat meals cooked from scratch, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
Usage of Tobacco Products
- Most Irish consumers don’t smoke
- Figure 63: Smoking status, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Younger consumers most likely to be non-smokers
- Figure 64: Consumers who have never smoked, by age, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Smoking highest among less affluent consumers
- Figure 65: Consumers who currently smoke, by social class, NI and RoI, June 2017
Usage of Tobacco Substitutes
- E-cigarettes lack mass appeal
- Figure 66: Vaping status, NI and RoI, June 2017
- Vaping not popular among rural consumers
- Figure 67: Consumers who have never vaped, by location, NI, June 2017
- Figure 68: Consumers who have never vaped, by location, RoI, June 2017
Quit Smoking Status
- Most smokers looking to quit in the future
- Figure 69: Quit Smoking Status, NI and RoI, June 2017
Methods Used to Quit Smoking
- Willpower the main method used to quit smoking
- Figure 70: Methods used to quit smoking, NI and RoI, June 2017
- RoI men more likely than women to use willpower alone
- Figure 71: Consumers using willpower alone to quit smoking, by gender, RoI, June 2017
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Data sources
- Generational cohort definitions
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.