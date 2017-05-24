Healthy Lifestyles - US - October 2017

"The majority of adults (90%) consider their overall lifestyle to be somewhat or very healthy. However, perceptions differ from reality as few hold themselves to strict health standards while weight-related health issues, such as obesity and diabetes, continue to rise. Though many adults say they have made drastic changes and have taken a more proactive approach to their health in the last year, consumers confront a slew of obstacles, such as lack of motivation and time, to live a healthier lifestyle. While technology can help to monitor progress toward better health, it may also be leading to more confused and skeptical consumers."

- Gina Cavato, Lifestyles & Leisure Analyst

This report will look at the following areas: