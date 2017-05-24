Healthy Lifestyles - US - October 2017
"The majority of adults (90%) consider their overall lifestyle to be somewhat or very healthy. However, perceptions differ from reality as few hold themselves to strict health standards while weight-related health issues, such as obesity and diabetes, continue to rise. Though many adults say they have made drastic changes and have taken a more proactive approach to their health in the last year, consumers confront a slew of obstacles, such as lack of motivation and time, to live a healthier lifestyle. While technology can help to monitor progress toward better health, it may also be leading to more confused and skeptical consumers."
- Gina Cavato, Lifestyles & Leisure Analyst
This report will look at the following areas:
- Most Americans think they live a healthy lifestyle…but most probably don’t
- Motivation is a challenge, cost and time follow
- Consumers are inundated with health information
- Physical health prioritized over mental health; data culture may be contributing
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Most Americans think they live a healthy lifestyle…but most probably don’t
- Figure 1: Perceptions of overall lifestyle health, August 2017
- Motivation is a challenge, cost and time follow
- Figure 2: Obstacles to healthy eating and staying active – Motivation, cost, and time items, August 2017
- Consumers are inundated with health information
- Figure 3: Attitudes toward health information, by perceptions of overall lifestyle health, August 2017
- Physical health prioritized over mental health; data culture may be contributing
- Figure 4: Meaning of a healthy lifestyle – select items, August 2017
- The opportunities
- Consumers are interested in high-protein, low-sugar diets
- Figure 5: Interest in diet options – Protein and meat items, August 2017
- Changing the perception that healthy foods are expensive can improve eating habits
- Figure 6: Obstacles to healthy eating – Healthy foods are too expensive, by gender and by age, August 2017
- Seasonality of exercise opens opportunity for brands to increase engagement
- Figure 7: Exercise frequency and average daily time spent on sports, exercise, and recreation, July 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- 90% of adults consider their overall lifestyle to be “healthy”
- Growing older adult population points to more health issues
- Sugar and soda and everything (not) nice
- Most say they exercise, day of week and time of year impact likelihood
- Food choices are getting healthier, but consumers lack time to cook
- Travel has a place in health and wellness
- 90% of adults consider their overall lifestyle to be “healthy”
Perceptions of Overall Lifestyle Health
- 90% of US adults consider their lifestyle to be “healthy”
- Figure 8: Perceptions of overall lifestyle health, August 2017
- Those who think they live “very healthy” lifestyles tend to be men, married…
- Figure 9: Perceptions of overall lifestyle health, by gender, age, and marital status, August 2017
- …who are parents (primarily dads), higher income earners…
- Figure 10: Perceptions of overall lifestyle health, by parental status and gender, and household income, August 2017
- …Hispanic, employed, and to have a higher level of education
- Figure 11: Perceptions of overall lifestyle health, by race and Hispanic origin, education, and employment, August 2017
Market Factors
- An aging population points to a greater focus on health issues
- Figure 12: Share of US population, by age, 2000-40
- Healthy lifestyles benefit from growing DPI
- Figure 13: Disposable Personal Income change from previous period, January 2007-July 2017
- Americans continue to battle the bulge
- Figure 14: Prevalence of obesity among US Adults aged 20 and over, 1997-2016
- Want a soda? It’ll cost you (extra)
- Sugar, ah honey honey…consumers (and brands) say no thanks
- Figure 15: Share of new product launches in the US with a low/no/reduced sugar claim, 2012-16
- Figure 16: New product launches with a low/no/reduced sugar claim, 2017
- An aging population points to a greater focus on health issues
Market Perspective
- Most adults say they are regular exercisers, but habits fluctuate
- Figure 17: Exercise Frequency, July 2016
- Number of gyms grows more quickly than memberships
- Figure 18: Number of US health and fitness clubs and memberships, 2011-16
- Less concerned about skills and tools, adults need more time to cook
- Figure 19: Cooking attitudes – Select items, by all cooks, August 2016
- Half of consumers are shopping for healthier foods
- Figure 20: Food purchasing habits – Healthy foods, July 2017
- Vitamins and supplements: a part of a healthy lifestyle
- Figure 21: New product launches – Vitamins and dietary supplements, US, 2015-16
- Travel brands help consumers by providing wellness services
- Most adults say they are regular exercisers, but habits fluctuate
Key Trends – What You Need to Know
- Access to healthy products is becoming easier and cheaper
- For some, exercise is life
- Brands nudge consumers to take better care of their mental health
- Brands give consumers more ways to remain health-conscious
- Access to healthy products is becoming easier and cheaper
What’s Trending?
- Diet and nutrition
- Ingredients, claims, and transparency
- Amazon-Whole Foods deal makes access to healthy foods easier and cheaper
- Fitness
- Boutique classes with a massive following
- Exercise at fitness club/gyms grows while at-home declines
- Figure 22: Location adults exercise, 2012-17
- Overall well-being
- Being healthy also means catching your zzz’s
- Figure 23: Under Armour Athlete Recovery Sleepwear: REST. WIN. REPEAT., January 5, 2017
- Figure 24: Apple – Health App – Sleep, September 7, 2016
- Bridging the physical and mental health gap
- Body acceptance may damage idea of what “healthy” looks like
- Diet and nutrition
What’s Next?
- Wearable tech for more than tracking steps and workouts
- Dynamic pricing for boutique fitness classes
- Fast-casual can be healthy, delicious, and at your door
- Wearable tech for more than tracking steps and workouts
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- One in 10 maintain strict healthy lifestyles habits
- Physical health prioritized over emotional health
- Most face barriers to healthy eating and regular exercise
- Consumers are interested in eating less meat but still over-consume it
- Roughly four in 10 consumers are interested in new exercise options
- Good health is something to be proud of, but may feel out of reach
- Knowledge is power, but too much information leads to confusion
- Encouragement from personal connections beats social media
- Small indulgences are part of a healthy lifestyle
- There are five unique perspectives about healthy living
- One in 10 maintain strict healthy lifestyles habits
Approach to Healthy Living
- 61% of adults say they follow healthy habits at least most of the time
- Figure 25: Approach to healthy living, August 2017
- Men are more strict with health habits, but are more relaxed with age
- Figure 26: Approach to healthy living, by age and gender, August 2017
- Commitment to healthy habits correlates with household income
- Figure 27: Approach to healthy living, by household income, August 2017
Meaning of a Healthy Lifestyle
- Adults know how to live healthily, but that doesn’t mean they’re doing it
- Figure 28: Meaning of a healthy lifestyle and actions taken to be healthy, October 2015 and August 2017
- Women associate more actions with healthy living, but struggle with motivation
- Figure 29: Meaning of a healthy lifestyle, by gender, August 2017
- Older adults see health benefits across many lifestyles choices
- Figure 30: Meaning of a healthy lifestyle – Select items, by age, August 2017
Obstacles to Healthy Habits
- Motivation is biggest obstacle to healthy habits
- Cost impacts healthy eating more than exercise habits
- Time is more of a barrier to exercise than to healthy eating
- Figure 31: Obstacles to healthy eating and staying active – Motivation, cost, and time items, August 2017
- One in five dislike healthy foods, one in three dislike exercise
- Figure 32: Obstacles to healthy eating and staying active – dislike and disinterest items, August 2017
- Women struggle with motivation while men aren’t sold on healthy habits
- Figure 33: Obstacles to healthy eating, by gender, August 2017
- 18-24 year olds struggle with motivation, fatigue, and time
- Figure 34: Obstacles to staying active, by age, August 2017
Interest in Diet Options
- Americans interested in more protein, less meat – but aren’t there yet
- Figure 35: Interest in diet options – Protein and meat items, August 2017
- Protein-enhanced product launches increase
- Figure 36: New product launches with a high/added protein claim, 2016-17
- 41% are interested in gluten-free diets, 47% in meal kits
- Figure 37: Interest in diet options, by gluten-free and meal kit items, August 2017
- Young adults are most open to changing their diet
- Figure 38: Interest in diet options, by age, August 2017
Interest in Exercise Options
- Consumers are interested in using tech to quantify their health…
- Figure 39: Interest in exercise options – Fitness trackers and apps, August 2017
- …but aren’t as sold on new forms of exercise classes and programs
- Figure 40: Interest in exercise options – Classes and programs, August 2017
- Figure 41: Peloton | Hello. Let's Go., May 24, 2017
- Women likely value the privacy of fitness trackers and at-home exercise
- Figure 42: Interest in exercise options – Select items, by gender, August 2017
- Interest in new types of fitness options declines with age
- Figure 43: Interest in exercise options – Select items, by age, August 2017
Attitudes toward Self-Perceptions
- Most adults consider being healthy as something to be proud of
- Figure 44: Attitudes toward self-perceptions, August 2017
- Guilt over unhealthy choices corresponds and declines with age
- Figure 45: Attitudes toward self-perceptions – Unhealthy choices, by age and gender, August 2017
- Parents, namely dads, are taking a more serious approach to their health
- Figure 46: Attitudes toward self-perceptions – Healthier than a year ago, by parental status and gender, August 2017
Attitudes toward Health Information
- Consumers are informed, but more skeptical of health information
- Figure 47: Attitudes toward health information, August 2017
- Young men are most skeptical of what to believe
- Figure 48: Attitudes toward health information, by age and gender, August 2017
- Differences in perceived lifestyle health likely fueled by knowledge gap
- Figure 49: Attitudes toward health information, by perceptions of overall lifestyle health, August 2017
Attitudes toward Health Inspiration
- For health change, friends/family are more influential than social media
- Figure 50: Attitudes toward health inspiration, August 2017
- Health-related posts on social media most inspirational for young men
- Figure 51: Attitudes toward health inspiration, by age and gender, August 2017
- Figure 52: Aerie email/digital marketing, May-August 2017
- Multicultural adults are most affected by familial pressure to be healthier
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward health inspiration, by race and Hispanic origin, August 2017
Attitudes toward Healthy Intentions
- Majority of consumers agree that being healthy requires balance
- Figure 54: Attitudes toward healthy intentions, August 2017
- Higher earners consider small indulgences a part of healthy living
- Figure 55: Attitudes toward healthy intentions, by household income, August 2017
Healthy Lifestyles Segmentation
- Not all consumers are interested in living a healthy lifestyle
- Figure 56: Healthy lifestyle segments, August 2017
- Figure 57: Attitudes toward health, by healthy lifestyle segments, August 2017
- Health Nuts (23%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 58: Profile of Health Nuts, August 2017
- Educated Enthusiasts (21%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 59: Profile of Educated Enthusiasts, August 2017
- Balance Believers (20%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 60: Profile of Balance Believers, August 2017
- Discouraged Disinterests (18%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 61: Profile of Discouraged Disinterests, August 2017
- Unaffected Youth (18%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 62: Profile of Unaffected Youth, August 2017
- Cluster methodology
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- Data sources
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 63: Location adults engage in regular exercise, 2012-17
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 64: Percent of food group consumer, based on daily recommended amounts, 2014
- Figure 65: Percent of new product launches – By high/added protein and gluten-free claims, 2006-16
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.