Hispanic Lifestyles and Entertainment - US - January 2017
"Hispanics feel life is to be enjoyed, although most agree they are generally simple people who don’t need much to be satisfied. In many cases, larger household sizes and a lower median household income forces Hispanics to prioritize their expenses, particularly those that are discretionary, such as leisure and entertainment. However, while Hispanics feel that their budgets limit their options, they don’t feel they overspend on entertainment, even as they over index for participating in a wider set of activities, which creates opportunities for brands willing to invest time and resources getting to know this market."
- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Financial constraints can limit entertainment options
- Satisfaction with life is about having realistic expectations
- Children influence the leisure time of Hispanics aged 25-44
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Financial constraints can limit entertainment options
- Figure 1: Hispanics’ attitudes toward entertainment, by household income, October 2016; median household income*, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Satisfaction with life is about having realistic expectations
- Figure 2: Hispanics’ perception of satisfaction with life, by age, October 2016
- Children influence the leisure time of Hispanics aged 25-44
- Figure 3: Hispanics’ opinions about leisure and entertainment, by age, October 2016
- The opportunities
- Hispanics’ level of enjoyment for a variety of activities at home creates opportunities to connect
- Figure 4: Hispanics’ preferred activities at home, indexed to all, October 2016
- Increases in household income promotes sophistication
- Figure 5: Hispanics’ preferred activities outside home – Select items, by household income, October 2016
- Coupling trends
- Figure 6: Trends Hispanics are interested in, October 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- There are four attitudinal segments for lifestyles and entertainment
- Hispanics want to be seen as responsible
- Income doesn’t affect satisfaction with life
- Hispanics’ youth, their household size, and household income influence lifestyles
Hispanic Lifestyles and Entertainment Segmentation
Hispanic Lifestyles and Entertainment Segmentation
- Four unique segments were identified
- Figure 7: Hispanic lifestyles and entertainment segments, October 2016
- Basic Controllers (21%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 8: Profile of Hispanic Basic Controllers, October 2016
- Family Oriented (34%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 9: Profile of Family Oriented Hispanics, October 2016
- Passive Unengaged (21%)
- Who they are?
- Verdict
- Figure 10: Profile of Passive Unengaged Hispanics, March 2016
- Accompanied Doers (24%)
- Who are they?
- Verdict
- Figure 11: Profile of Hispanic Accompanied Doers, October 2016
- Cluster methodology
Market Perspective
Market Perspective
- Emphasis on enjoyment increases with acculturation
- Figure 12: Attitudes toward work, by language spoken at home and Hispanic origin, July 2015-August 2016
- Hispanics’ satisfaction with their standard of living is not related to their household income
- Figure 13: Attitudes toward standard of living, by Hispanic origin and household income, July 2015-August 2016
Market Factors
Market Factors
- Hispanic market is young and bicultural
- Figure 14: Population by Hispanic origin and generation share, 2017
- Hispanic market is young, but it is also aging
- Figure 15: Hispanic population by age, 2012-22
- Hispanics live in larger households
- Figure 16: Average household size, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- Lower median household income can hinder discretionary spending
- Median household income for Hispanics significantly below national median
- Figure 17: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Figure 18: Median household income, by race/Hispanic origin of householder, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
- Figure 19: Household income distribution, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
Entertainment Trends – What You Need to Know
Entertainment Trends – What You Need to Know
- Hispanics embrace movies in 3D
- Digital music services as an example of the appeal of personalization
- Increasing pressure to enhance the shopping experience
What's Happening?
What’s Happening?
- There are so many options to choose from
- Hispanics’ love for movies
- Hispanics more likely to watch movies in 3D
- There might be opportunities with virtual reality
- Figure 20: Movie theater attendance in the last six months, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 21: Preference of 3D movies – % usually watch, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, July 2015-August 2016
- Hispanics’ love for music
- The power of personalization
- Figure 22: Use of digital music services in the last 30 days, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, July 2015-August 2016
- Hispanics’ love for shopping
- Making shopping entertaining
- Figure 23: Visited a mall in the past four weeks, by Hispanic origin and gender and age, July 2015-August 2016
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Families and budgets influence entertainment options
- Hispanics are satisfied with their work-life balance
- Hard work makes Hispanics value their time with family
- Younger and more-acculturated Hispanics’ lives are more hectic
- Children more likely to influence Hispanics 25-44
- Watching videos and movies (online or broadcast) is the preferred at-home activity
- There are four types of activities Hispanics rather do outside home
- Hispanics are interested in trends related to the activities they enjoy the most
Hispanics' Attitudes toward Lifestyles
Hispanics’ Attitudes toward Lifestyles
- There is consensus – Life is to be enjoyed
- Figure 24: Hispanics’ attitudes toward lifestyles, October 2016
- FOMO decreases with age
- Figure 25: Hispanics’ attitudes toward enjoying life, by age, October 2016
- Feeling of loneliness among younger Hispanics as they look for their own identity
- Figure 26: Hispanics’ inward look, by age, October 2016
- Level of acculturation changes the support network
- Figure 27: Hispanics’ inward look, by acculturation level, October 2016
- Family and budget influence entertainment options
- Figure 28: Hispanics’ attitudes toward entertainment, by household income, October 2016
How’s Life? Enjoyable
- Hispanics are pleased with their lives
- Figure 29: Hispanics’ perception of satisfaction with life, October 2016
- Younger Hispanics less satisfied with work-life balance
- Figure 30: Hispanics’ perception of satisfaction with life, by key demographics, October 2016
How’s Life? Family Oriented
- Hispanics would rather not spend their leisure time alone
- Figure 31: Hispanics’ time with friends and family, October 2016
- With acculturation comes individualism
- Figure 32: Hispanics’ time with friends and family, by key demographics, October 2016
How’s Life? Under Control
- Hispanics feel they are in control of their time
- Figure 33: Hispanics’ perceived control of their time, October 2016
- Younger Hispanics less likely to know where to spend their time
- Figure 34: Hispanics’ perceived control of their time, by key demographics, October 2016
How’s Life? Socially Active, But Not Overwhelming
- Hispanics find their leisure time rewarding
- Figure 35: Hispanics’ perceived quality of life, October 2016
- Hispanics’ perception of a calm life decreases with acculturation
- Figure 36: Hispanics’ perceived quality of life, by key demographics, October 2016
Hispanics’ Opinions about Lifestyles
- Hispanics tend to have down-to-earth lifestyles
- Figure 37: Hispanics’ opinions about lifestyles, by gender, October 2016
- Younger Hispanics more likely to be hungry for time
- Figure 38: Hispanics’ opinions about lifestyles, by age, October 2016
- Lifestyles increase in complexity with acculturation
- Figure 39: Hispanics’ opinions about lifestyles, by level of acculturation, October 2016
Hispanics’ Opinions about Entertainment
- Hispanics are fine with the time and resources they spend on entertainment
- Children influence the leisure time of Hispanics 25-44
- Figure 40: Hispanics’ opinions about leisure and entertainment, by age, October 2016
- Less-affluent Hispanics rather spend their leisure time at home
- Figure 41: Hispanics’ opinions about leisure and entertainment, by household income, October 2016
Preferred At-Home Activities
- Content consumption is the preferred activity at home
- Figure 42: Hispanics’ preferred at-home activities, indexed to all, October 2016
- Younger Hispanics more individualistic in their preferences
- Figure 43: Hispanics’ preferred at-home activities, by age, October 2016
- Less-acculturated Hispanics create a leisure atmosphere for others
- Figure 44: Hispanics’ preferred at-home activities, by level of acculturation, October 2016
Preferred Out-of-Home Activities
- Hispanics over index for going to the movies and shopping for fun
- Figure 45: Hispanics’ preferred out-of-home activities, indexed to all, October 2016
- The main activities Hispanics enjoy are not affected by age
- Figure 46: Hispanics’ preferred out-of-home activities, by age, October 2016
- Household income has a larger influence when activities are more niche
- Figure 47: Hispanics’ preferred out-of-home activities, by household income, October 2016
Trends Hispanics Are Interested In
- Top trends are content related
- Figure 48: Trends Hispanics are interested in, October 2016
- Top trends differ by gender and age
- Figure 49: Trends Hispanics are interested in, by gender and age, October 2016
- Higher household incomes enable interest in categories that require an out-of-pocket investment
- Figure 50: Trends Hispanics are interested in, by household income, October 2016
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- A note on acculturation
Appendix – Consumer
Appendix – Consumer
- Attitudes toward work
- Figure 51: Attitudes toward work, by gender, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 52: Attitudes toward work, by age, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 53: Attitudes toward work, by household income, July 2015-August 2016
- Attitudes toward standard of living
- Figure 54: Attitudes toward standard of living, by gender, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 55: Attitudes toward standard of living, by age, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 56: Attitudes toward standard of living, by language spoken at home, July 2015-August 2016
- Movie theater attendance
- Figure 57: Movie theater attendance in the last six months, by gender, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 58: Movie theater attendance in the last six months, by age, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 59: Movie theater attendance in the last six months, by household income, July 2015-August 2016
- Preference of 3D movies
- Figure 60: Preference of 3D movies – % usually watch, by gender, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 61: Preference of 3D movies – % usually watch, by age, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 62: Preference of 3D movies – % usually watch, by household income, July 2015-August 2016
- Use of digital music services
- Figure 63: Use of digital music services in the last 30 days, by gender, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 64: Use of digital music services in the last 30 days, by age, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 65: Use of digital music services in the last 30 days, by household income, July 2015-August 2016
Companies Covered
Companies Covered
