"Hispanics feel life is to be enjoyed, although most agree they are generally simple people who don’t need much to be satisfied. In many cases, larger household sizes and a lower median household income forces Hispanics to prioritize their expenses, particularly those that are discretionary, such as leisure and entertainment. However, while Hispanics feel that their budgets limit their options, they don’t feel they overspend on entertainment, even as they over index for participating in a wider set of activities, which creates opportunities for brands willing to invest time and resources getting to know this market."

- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights

This Report discusses the following key topics: