Hispanics and Alcoholic Beverages - US - December 2016
"Hispanics’ expenditures on alcoholic beverages have experienced significant growth over the past five years due to improving economic conditions that allow for increasing expenditures on discretionary items. Despite this, Hispanics’ share of expenditures on alcoholic beverages under index relative to Hispanics’ share of the US population, in part because Hispanics gravitate toward consuming products they are familiar with such as beer and tequila, and lag for the rest. As Hispanics gradually become more sophisticated consumers due to acculturation, the Hispanic market offers a significant upside potential to brands willing to connect with them."
Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights
This report looks at the following areas:
- Hispanics' consumption of alcoholic beverages is below average
- Not all alcoholic beverages are seen equally
- Fun trumps taste
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Hispanics spend $22.1 billion on alcoholic beverages
- Hispanics gravitate toward biculturalism
- Alcoholic beverages are discretionary
- Other factors affecting how Hispanics consume alcoholic beverages
- Hispanics spend $22.1 billion on alcoholic beverages
Market Size and Forecast
- Hispanics’ expenditures on alcoholic beverages show healthy growth
- Figure 9: Total expenditures and fan chart forecast of Hispanic consumers on alcoholic beverages, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 10: Total expenditures and forecast of Hispanic consumers on alcoholic beverages, at current prices, 2011-21
- Hispanics’ expenditures on alcoholic beverages show healthy growth
Market Factors
- Hispanic market is young and bicultural
- Figure 11: Population by Hispanic origin and generation share, 2017
- Low unemployment can give Hispanics confidence to spend
- Figure 12: Hispanic unemployment (seasonally adjusted), January 2007-October 2016
- Lower median household income can hinder discretionary spending
- Median household income for Hispanics significantly below national median
- Figure 13: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Figure 14: Median household income, by race/Hispanic origin of householder, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
- Figure 15: Household income distribution, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Hispanic market is young and bicultural
Market Perspective
- Hispanics are very social
- Figure 16: Frequency of family gatherings among Hispanics, by level of acculturation, November 2014
- Hispanics are less likely to consume alcoholic beverages when dining out
- Figure 17: Hispanics’ consumption of alcoholic beverages at restaurants, by language spoken at home, April 2015-June 2016
- Hispanics are very social
Strategic Moves – What You Need to Know
- Knowing your target
- Making moments of truth count
- Competition is all around
- Knowing your target
Strategic Moves
- Segmenting the market
- Figure 18: Tecate “#TecateBeerWall” TV ad, September, 2016
- Figure 19: Dos Equis “Meet the new most interesting man in the world” TV ad, September, 2016
- Going beyond Mexican brands
- Connecting with Hispanics on premise
- Figure 20: Where Hispanics consumed beer in the past 30 days, indexed to all, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 21: Where Hispanics consumed spirits in the past 30 days, indexed to all, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 22: Where Hispanics consumed wine in the past 30 days, indexed to all, April 2015-June 2016
- Standing out in a very fragmented market
- Segmenting the market
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Hispanics are less likely to consume most alcoholic beverages
- Hispanics associate different alcoholic beverages with different attributes
- Imported beer is a big hit among Hispanics
- In spirits, Hispanics gravitate toward tequila
- Hispanics lack “wine culture”
- Taste is secondary for Hispanics; relaxation, fun and refreshment come first
- Enthusiasm for drinking fades with age
- The alcoholic beverages Hispanics choose communicate how much they care
- Hispanics are less likely to consume most alcoholic beverages
Hispanic Consumption of Alcoholic Beverages
- Hispanics under index for consuming alcoholic beverages
- Figure 23: Hispanics’ consumption of alcoholic beverages, indexed to all, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 24: Hispanics’ consumption of alcoholic beverages, by language spoken at home, April 2015-June 2016
- Hispanics under index for consuming alcoholic beverages
Hispanics’ Perception of Alcoholic Beverages
- Different alcoholic beverages mean different things for Hispanics
- Figure 25: Hispanics’ perception of different alcoholic beverages, October 2016
- Hispanics have a positive perception of beer
- Figure 26: Hispanics’ perception of beer, indexed to all, October 2016
- Spirits/liquors can be fun
- Figure 27: Hispanics’ perception of spirits, indexed to all, October 2016
- Wine goes well with food
- Figure 28: Hispanics’ perception of wine, indexed to all, October 2016
- Different alcoholic beverages mean different things for Hispanics
Beer
- Hispanic over index for imported beer
- Figure 29: Hispanics’ consumption of beer, indexed to all, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 30: Hispanics’ consumption of beer, by language spoken at home, April 2015-June 2016
- Imported beer resonates with unacculturated Hispanics, but…
- Figure 31: Hispanics’ attitudes toward imported beer, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- Hispanics may be unaware of craft/microbrewed beer
- Figure 32: Hispanics’ attitudes toward craft/microbrewed beer, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- Hispanics may welcome familiar flavors
- Figure 33: Hispanics’ attitudes toward special flavors in beer, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- Hispanic over index for imported beer
Spirits/Liquor
- With exception of tequila, Hispanics under index for most spirits
- Figure 34: Hispanics’ consumption of spirits, indexed to all, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 35: Hispanics’ consumption of spirits, by language spoken at home, June 2016
- Spirits and the connection to country of origin
- Figure 36: Hispanics’ attitudes toward spirits and their country of origin, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- Hispanics may welcome direction about how to mix/prepare spirits
- Figure 37: Hispanics’ attitudes toward mixing spirits, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- Hispanics don’t feel spirits have too much alcohol
- Figure 38: Hispanics’ attitudes toward spirits and alcohol, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- With exception of tequila, Hispanics under index for most spirits
Wine
- Hispanics under index for wine consumption
- Hispanic women more likely than men to consume wine
- Wine consumption increases with acculturation
- Figure 39: Hispanics’ consumption of wine, indexed to all, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 40: Hispanics’ consumption of wine, by gender, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 41: Hispanics’ consumption of wine, by language spoken at home, April 2015-June 2016
- Hispanics perceive wine as being healthy
- Figure 42: Hispanics’ attitudes toward wine as healthy, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- Wine may be good with certain dishes only
- Figure 43: Hispanics’ attitudes toward wine and food, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- Younger Hispanics more likely to know which brand of wine is good
- Figure 44: Hispanics’ attitudes toward wine brands, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- Hispanics under index for wine consumption
Drinking Motivations
- Hispanics more likely to value the “fun factor”
- Figure 45: Hispanics’ motivations for consuming alcoholic beverages, indexed to all, October 2016
- With acculturation, the focus turn to oneself
- Figure 46: Hispanics’ motivations for consuming alcoholic beverages, by level of acculturation, October 2016
- Younger Hispanics drink for the fun of it
- Figure 47: Hispanics’ motivations for consuming alcoholic beverages, by age, October 2016
- Hispanics more likely to value the “fun factor”
The Joy of Drinking Alcoholic Beverages
- Hispanics like variety
- Drinking beyond the social context
- Figure 48: Hispanics’ attitudes toward drinking alcoholic beverages - likes, October 2016
- Enthusiasm for drinking decreases with age
- Figure 49: Hispanics’ attitudes toward drinking alcoholic beverages Likes, by age, October 2016
- Lower disposable income can hinder enjoyment
- Figure 50: Hispanics’ attitudes toward drinking alcoholic beverages Likes, by household income, October 2016
- Hispanics like variety
Alcoholic Beverages in a Social Context
- Hispanics show appreciation through alcoholic beverages
- Figure 51: Hispanics’ attitudes toward socially drinking alcoholic beverages, October 2016
- Hispanics decide what to serve with their guests in mind
- Figure 52: Hispanics’ attitudes toward socially drinking alcoholic beverages, by age, October 2016
- More-affluent Hispanics have higher expectations
- Figure 53: Hispanics’ attitudes toward socially drinking alcoholic beverages, by household income, October 2016
- Hispanics show appreciation through alcoholic beverages
Alcoholic Beverages and Health
- Drinking in moderation is good
- Figure 54: Hispanics’ perception of alcoholic beverages and health, by gender, age, level of acculturation, and household income, October 2016
- Drinking in moderation is good
Alcoholic Beverages Shopping Location
- Hispanics buy alcoholic beverages in multiple places
- How Hispanics shop for alcoholic beverages may mirror how Hispanics shop for groceries
- Figure 55: Places where Hispanics buy alcoholic beverages, October 2016
- Not all Hispanics shop at the same stores
- Figure 56: Places where Hispanics buy alcoholic beverages, by level of acculturation, October 2016
- Hispanics buy alcoholic beverages in multiple places
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Expenditures data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Definitions of terms
- A note on acculturation
- Data sources
Appendix – Consumer Data
- Consumption alcoholic beverages
- Figure 57: Hispanics’ consumption of beer, by gender, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 58: Hispanics’ consumption of beer, by age, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 59: Hispanics’ consumption of beer, by household income, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 60: Hispanics’ consumption of spirits, by age, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 61: Hispanics’ consumption of spirits, by age, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 62: Hispanics’ consumption of spirits, by household income, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 63: Hispanics’ consumption of wine, by age, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 64: Hispanics’ consumption of wine, by household income, April 2015-June 2016
- Place of consumption
- Figure 65: Where Hispanics consumed beer in the past 30 days, by age, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 66: Where Hispanics consumed beer in the past 30 days, by household income, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 67: Where Hispanics consumed beer in the past 30 days, by language spoken at home, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 68: Where Hispanics consumed spirits in the past 30 days, by age, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 69: Where Hispanics consumed spirits in the past 30 days, by household income, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 70: Where Hispanics consumed spirits in the past 30 days, by language spoken at home, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 71: Where Hispanics consumed wine in the past 30 days, by age, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 72: Where Hispanics consumed wine in the past 30 days, by household income, April 2015-June 2016
- Figure 73: Where Hispanics consumed wine in the past 30 days, by language spoken at home, April 2015-June 2016
- Consumption alcoholic beverages
