Hispanics and Household Products - US - August 2017
"Hispanics’ expenditures on household products such as household surface cleaners, dishwashing products, and laundry detergent showed moderate growth from 2012 to 2017. These are mature categories in which Hispanics exhibit high levels of satisfaction and limited motivation to change. As functional factors are the foundation in these categories, brands may have to look beyond these attributes for ways to stand out."
- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Hispanics lack engagement with household product categories
- Hispanics are satisfied with the household product brands they use
- Environmentally friendly claims may have limited impact
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
What you need to know
Executive Summary
- Hispanics categorized into four segments based on attitudes toward household products
- The issues
- Hispanics lack engagement with household product categories
- Figure 1: Hispanics’ shopping behaviors – Select behaviors, by type of household product, April 2017
- Hispanics are satisfied with the household product brands they use
- Figure 2: Hispanics’ attitudes toward household product satisfaction and purchases, April 2017
- Environmentally friendly claims may have limited impact
- Figure 3: Hispanics’ attitudes toward household products and the environment, April 2017
- The opportunities
- Do not ignore functional factors
- Figure 4: TURF analysis – Dishwashing products purchase influencers, April 2017
- Do not ignore scent or aroma
- Figure 5: The influence of scent on Hispanics’ purchases of household products, indexed to all, April 2017
- Don’t ignore children
- Figure 6: Hispanics’ attitudes toward laundry, by presence of children in the household, April 2017
- What it means
- Hispanics categorized into four segments based on attitudes toward household products
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Hispanics’ expenditures on household products show moderate growth
- Four unique attitudinal segments for household products
- Women are still in charge
- The importance of environmentally friendly claims
- Other considerations to keep in mind:
Hispanics' expenditures on household products show moderate growth
Market Size
- Hispanics’ expenditures on household products show moderate growth
- Figure 7: Hispanic consumer expenditures for household products, at current prices, 2012-17
Hispanics' expenditures on household products show moderate growth
Household Products Attitudinal Segments
- There are four Hispanic attitudinal segments for household products
- Figure 8: Hispanics’ household products attitudinal segments, April 2017
- Environmental Loyalist Hispanics (21%)
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 9: Profile of Environmental Loyalist Hispanics, April 2017
- Hispanic Unengaged Users (21%)
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 10: Profile of Hispanic Unengaged Users, April 2017
- Hispanic Unsatisfied Users (25%)
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 11: Profile of Hispanic Unsatisfied Users, April 2017
- Hispanic Unorganized Seekers (32%)
- Characteristics
- Opportunities
- Figure 12: Profile of Hispanic Unorganized Seekers, April 2017
There are four Hispanic attitudinal segments for household products
Market Perspective
- Traditional gender roles still prevalent in Hispanic households
- Environmentally conscious Hispanics
- Figure 13: Incidence of consumers wanting to be seen as environmentally conscious, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Figure 14: Incidence of consumers considering eco-friendly products of higher quality, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
Traditional gender roles still prevalent in Hispanic households
Market Factors
- The Hispanic market is young
- Figure 15: Population distribution, by Hispanic origin and generation share, 2017
- Larger families, larger messes
- Figure 16: Average number of people per household, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- Lower median household income forces Hispanics to prioritize spending
- Figure 17: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Figure 18: Household income distribution, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Improving labor market may inspire Hispanics to increase discretionary spending
- Figure 19: Unemployment rate (seasonally adjusted), by Hispanic origin, January 2007-May 2017
The Hispanic market is young
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Surface cleaners – Increasing focus on scent
- Dishwashing products – Removing food residue
- Laundry detergent – Also about scent and aromas
- Looking ahead
Surface cleaners – Increasing focus on scent
What’s Happening with Surface Cleaners
- Hispanics’ consumption of surface cleaners is widespread
- Figure 20: Surface cleaners households use, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- There are differences in how products are used most often
- Figure 21: Types of surface cleaners households use the most, by Hispanic origin, January 2016-March 2017
- The focus is on scent
- Figure 22: Clorox Cleaning Bleach with Lemon Fresh Pine-Sol Scent, June 2017
- Figure 23: Fabuloso Multi-Purpose Cleaner with Bleach Alternative, November 2016
- Figure 24: Brands of surface cleaners households use the most, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
Hispanics' consumption of surface cleaners is widespread
What’s Happening with Dishwashing Detergent
- Hispanics less likely to rely on dishwashing machines
- Figure 25: Types of dishwashing detergent households use, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Leading brands are focusing on attributes important to Hispanics
- A note about innovation
- Figure 26: Cascade Complete Dishwasher Detergent with Dawn Fighting Power, July 2017
- Divide and conquer
- Figure 27: Brands of dishwashing liquid detergent households use the most, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Figure 28: Brands of automatic dishwashing detergent households use the most, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
Hispanics less likely to rely on dishwashing machines
What’s Happening with Laundry Products
- The laundry detergent category is mature
- Figure 29: Types of laundry products households use, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
- Highlighting what matters
- Figure 30: Tide Plus Febreze Freshness Spring Renewal Laundry Detergent, June 2017
- Figure 31: Brands of laundry products households use the most, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, January 2016-March 2017
The laundry detergent category is mature
What’s Happening with Other Household Products
- Mature categories with consistent overall use
- Figure 32: Other types of products Hispanic households use, indexed to all, January 2016-March 2017
Mature categories with consistent overall use
What’s Next
- Increasing opportunities for trial
- Increasing efforts to entice senses
- Increasing efforts to keep consumption within the brand portfolio
- Increasing support in the selection process
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Hispanics are lukewarm about household product categories
- For surface cleaners, Hispanics value multipurpose, scent, antibacterial
- Hispanics more likely to do dishwashing by hand
- Laundry detergent is all about the sense/aroma
- Children influence Hispanics’ attitudes toward laundry
Hispanics are lukewarm about household product categories
Household Products Shopping Behaviors
- Hispanics lack engagement with these categories
- Figure 33: Hispanics’ shopping behaviors, by type of household product, April 2017
- Less-affluent Hispanics more likely to be reactive when purchasing household products
- Figure 34: Likelihood of Hispanics purchasing household products when they run out, by household income, April 2017
- Figure 35: Likelihood of Hispanics purchasing household products on sale, by household income, April 2017
- Brands need to prove themselves
- Figure 36: Likelihood of Hispanics purchasing household products to pay a quality premium, by level of acculturation, April 2017
- Figure 37: Likelihood of Hispanics to spend more for better quality, by household income, April 2017
Surface Cleaners Purchase Influencers
- Multipurpose, scent, antibacterial are key
- Multipurpose’s appeal increases with acculturation
- It’s not clean unless it smells clean
- The importance of brand
- Figure 38: Factors influencing Hispanics’ surface cleaners purchases, indexed to all, April 2017
- Figure 39: Select factors influencing Hispanics’ surface cleaners purchases, by level of acculturation, April 2017
- Hispanics look for different attributes depending on their segment
- Figure 40: Factors influencing Hispanics’ surface cleaners purchases, by household products attitudinal segments, April 2017
Dishwashing Products Purchase Influencers
- Hispanics more involved in dishwashing
- Figure 41: Factors influencing Hispanics’ dishwashing products purchases, indexed to all, April 2017
- Grease cutting power and scent matter
- Figure 42: TURF analysis – Dishwashing products purchase influencers, April 2017
- Figure 43: Table – TURF analysis – Dishwashing products purchase influencers, April 2017
- The concept of clean dishes changes with acculturation
- Figure 44: Select factors influencing Hispanics’ dishwashing products purchases, by level of acculturation, April 2017
Laundry Products Purchase Influencers
- For Hispanics, it’s all about the senses
- Figure 45: Factors influencing Hispanics’ laundry product purchases, indexed to all, April 2017
- Hispanic men play it safe
- Figure 46: Factors influencing Hispanics’ laundry products purchases, by gender and age, April 2017
- Laundry needs change with acculturation
- Figure 47: Select factors influencing Hispanics’ laundry products purchases, by level of acculturation, April 2017
Attitudes toward Laundry
- Hispanics value laundry products that address multiple needs
- Figure 48: Hispanics’ attitudes toward laundry, indexed to all, April 2017
- Figure 49: Hispanics’ attitudes toward laundry, by presence of children in the household, April 2017
- Laundry for Hispanic women is an art; it’s mechanical for Hispanic men
- Figure 50: Hispanics’ attitudes toward laundry, by gender and age, April 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Expenditures data
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- TURF analysis – Methodology
- A note on acculturation
Data sources
Companies Covered
