"Hispanics’ expenditures on household products such as household surface cleaners, dishwashing products, and laundry detergent showed moderate growth from 2012 to 2017. These are mature categories in which Hispanics exhibit high levels of satisfaction and limited motivation to change. As functional factors are the foundation in these categories, brands may have to look beyond these attributes for ways to stand out."

- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights

This Report looks at the following areas: