Hispanics and Shopping for Groceries - US - October 2017
"In an increasingly competitive landscape, value-oriented Hispanics shop at a variety of store types in any given week. As each grocery retailer defends its turf, the challenge is to keep shoppers in the store longer and make them notice categories they typically associate with other stores. Creating product-store-value associations is important as growth will happen only if share is taken from somewhere else."
- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Hispanics make multiple weekly shopping trips
- A crowded landscape
- Reinforcing and breaking habits
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Hispanics make multiple weekly shopping trips
- Figure 1: Hispanics’ frequency of shopping, by location, July 2017
- A crowded landscape
- Figure 2: Correspondence analysis – Categories Hispanics shop, by channel, July 2017
- The opportunities
- Grocery retailers have control over main factors influencing where Hispanics shop for groceries
- Figure 3: Top factors influencing Hispanics’ grocery shopping location, July 2017
- Reinforcing and breaking habits
- Figure 4: Hispanics’ attitudes toward the grocery shopping experience, July 2017
- Private label and store brands are considered if certain conditions are met
- Figure 5: Hispanics’ attitudes toward private label and coupons, July 2017
- Sticking to basics
- Figure 6: Top desired innovations or improvements Hispanics want when grocery shopping, indexed to all, July 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Hispanics’ expenditures on groceries are estimated at $83.8 billion
- Food and drink account for the biggest slice
- Cultural differences affecting the market include…
- Factors affecting the market include…
Market Size
- Hispanics’ expenditures on groceries show restrained growth
- A note about rainy days
- Figure 7: Hispanic household spending on groceries*, at current prices, 2012-17
Market Breakdown
- The bulk of grocery expenditures are on food and drink
- Figure 8: Share of Hispanic households’ spending on groceries, by segment, indexed to all, 2017
- Food and drink
- Figure 9: Hispanic household spending on food and drink*, at current prices, 2012-17
- Household goods
- Figure 10: Hispanic household spending on household goods*, at current prices, 2012-17
- HBC products
- Figure 11: Hispanic household spending on HBC products*, at current prices, 2012-22
Market Perspective
- Hispanics less likely to want to change their eating habits
- Figure 12: Hispanics’ attitudes toward diet and health, indexed to all, April 2016-May 2017
- Need of fresh ingredients can drive the grocery shopping frequency up
- Figure 13: Hispanics’ attitudes and opinions about food, indexed to all, April 2016-May 2017
- Store environment less likely to make a difference for Hispanic shoppers
- Figure 14: Hispanics’ attitudes and opinions about shopping, indexed to all, April 2016-May 2017
- Pricing quality can be a challenge
- Figure 15: Hispanics’ attitudes and opinions about shopping behavior, indexed to all, April 2016-May 2017
Market Factors
- Larger families, more stuff
- Figure 16: Average household size, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- Figure 17: Households with related children, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2016
- Lower median household income forces Hispanics to search for value
- Figure 18: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Figure 19: Household income distribution, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Improving labor market may inspire Hispanics to increase discretionary spending
- Figure 20: Unemployment rate (seasonally adjusted), by Hispanic origin, January 2007-July 2017
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Connecting and standing out is the challenge
- Some changes may shake the market structure
What’s Happening?
- E-mail still makes sense
- A focus on price
- Figure 21: Jewel Osco red alert prices email, August 2017
- Making saving even more tangible
- Figure 22: Walmart’s savings catcher email, September 2017
- Introducing new products
- Figure 23: Target’s We picked some things just for you email, September 2017
- Providing inspiration
- Figure 24: Publix’ Recipes inspired by the street cuisine experience – email, September 2017
- Being part of the community
- The cultural connection
- Figure 25: Sedanos’ where is the sabor (flavor) mobile advertising, April 2017
What’s Next?
- Amazon + Whole Foods
- Walmart + Uber
- Walmart + Google
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Practically all Hispanics have some responsibility for purchasing groceries
- Hispanics visit a variety of store types
- The market for groceries is fragmented
- It’s all about price, location, and the right product mix
- Shopping habits are a blessing and a problem
- Private label of store brands need to prove their value
- Improvements should promote trial
Grocery Shopping Responsibility
- The vast majority of Hispanics are involved in grocery shopping
- Figure 26: Hispanics’ grocery shopping responsibility, July 2017
- Who takes sole responsibility?
- Are women in charge?
- Figure 27: Demographic profile of Hispanics who are solely responsible for grocery shopping, July 2017
- Who shares responsibility?
- Figure 28: Demographic profile of Hispanics who share responsibility for grocery shopping, July 2017
Shopping Location and Frequency
- Hispanics shop for groceries in multiple places
- Figure 29: Hispanics’ frequency of shopping, by location, July 2017
- The supermarket weekly shopper
- Figure 30: The supermarket Hispanic shopper demographic profile – Once a week or more often, July 2017
- The Walmart weekly shopper
- Figure 31: The Walmart Hispanic shopper demographic profile – Once a week or more often, July 2017
- The convenience store and local neighborhood store weekly shopper
- Figure 32: The convenience store and local neighborhood store Hispanic shopper demographic profile – Once a week or more often, July 2017
- The mass merchandiser (other than Walmart) weekly shopper
- Figure 33: The mass merchandiser (other than Walmart) Hispanic shopper demographic profile – Once a week or more often, July 2017
- Weekly shoppers at other store types
Categories Shopped By Channel
- The market for groceries is fragmented
- Figure 34: Correspondence Analysis – Categories Hispanics shop, by channel, July 2017
- Figure 35: Categories Hispanics shop, by channel, July 2017
- Figure 36: Hispanics’ likelihood to refer to in-store initiatives when shopping, indexed to all, April 2016-May 2017
Factors Influencing Shopping Location
- 3 P’s influence Hispanics’ grocery shopping location
- Figure 37: Factors influencing Hispanics’ grocery shopping location, July 2017
- Other than price, it is location, location, location
- Figure 38: TURF Analysis – Factors influencing shopping location – Excluding price, July 2017
- Figure 39: Table – TURF Analysis – Factors influencing shopping location – Excluding price, July 2017
- Unacculturated Hispanics are more pragmatic grocery shoppers
- Figure 40: Factors influencing Hispanics’ grocery shopping location, by level of acculturation, July 2017
- More affluent Hispanics more likely to look for convenience
- Figure 41: Factors influencing Hispanics’ grocery shopping location, by household income, July 2017
Grocery Shopping Attitudes and Behaviors
- Hispanics enjoy the grocery shopping process, itself
- Figure 42: Hispanics’ attitudes toward the grocery shopping experience, July 2017
- Age limits flexibility
- Figure 43: Hispanics’ attitudes toward the grocery shopping experience, by age, July 2017
- Acculturated Hispanics are more efficient when shopping for groceries
- Figure 44: Hispanics’ attitudes toward the grocery shopping experience, by level of acculturation, July 2017
Private Label and Coupons
- Hispanics open to private label, but…
- Figure 45: Hispanics’ attitudes toward private label and coupons, July 2017
- Price elasticity may be greater among older Hispanics
- Figure 46: Hispanics’ attitudes toward private label and coupons, by age, July 2017
- Less acculturated Hispanics are an opportunity to private label/store brands
- Figure 47: Hispanics’ attitudes toward price private label and coupons, by level of acculturation, July 2017
Desired Improvements
- Variety, sampling, value drive main desired innovations or improvements
- Figure 48: Desired innovations or improvements Hispanics want when grocery shopping, indexed to all, July 2017
- The importance of focusing on the basics
- Figure 49: TURF Analysis – Desired innovations or improvements Hispanics want when grocery shopping, July 2017
- Figure 50: Table – TURF Analysis – Desired improvements, July 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Terms
- TURF analysis methodology
- Correspondence analysis methodology
- A note on acculturation
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 51: Hispanic household spending on groceries*, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
- Figure 52: Hispanic household spending and forecast spending on food and drink*, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
- Figure 53: Hispanic household spending and forecast spending on household goods*, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
- Figure 54: Hispanic household spending and forecast spending on HBC products*, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-17
Companies Covered
