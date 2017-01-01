Sorry for interrupting, this website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Learn more
Hispanics' News Consumption - US - April 2017

Newer/Older Editions

Hispanics enjoy following the news. However, since Hispanics’ lives tend to orbit around content consumption and the competitive landscape is becoming increasingly fragmented due to the internet, news providers need to find ways to stand out and appeal to Hispanic consumers. Gaining and maintaining their trust is key.

This report examines the following areas:

  • Television tops, but the internet is reshaping the way Hispanics consume news
  • For local news, Spanish-dominant Hispanics rely on Spanish-language networks

US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

Table of Contents
Table of contents

  1. Overview

    • What you need to know
      • Definition

      • Executive Summary

          • The issues
            • Television tops, but the internet is reshaping the way Hispanics consume news
              • Figure 1: Where Hispanics get the news, January 2017
            • For local news, Spanish-dominant Hispanics rely on Spanish-language networks
              • Figure 2: Channels used for local news consumption – Past seven days, by language spoken at home and Hispanic origin, October 2015-November 2016
            • The opportunities
              • Customizing the news
                • Figure 3: Types of news Hispanics consume, January 2017
              • Enabling conversations
                • Figure 4: Hispanics’ relationship with the news, January 2017
              • Protecting the earned trust of news sources
                • Figure 5: Hispanics’ preferred news characteristics – Top mentions, January 2017
              • Developing trust regardless of news source
                • Figure 6: Hispanics’ perception of social media news reliability, January 2017
              • What it means

              • The Market – What You Need to Know

                • Hispanics gravitate toward television and social media to get news
                  • Some trends setting the stage for Hispanics’ news consumption include:
                    • Some factors setting the stage for Hispanics’ news consumption include:

                    • Where Hispanics Get the News

                      • Television is the main source of news
                        • Figure 7: Where Hispanics get the news, January 2017
                      • Younger Hispanics use social networks to get the news
                          • Figure 8: Where Hispanics get the news, by age, February 2017
                        • With education, Hispanics become more sophisticated news gatherers
                          • Figure 9: Where Hispanics get the news, by education level, January 2017

                      • Market Perspective

                        • Hispanic households own a wide variety of content-oriented devices
                          • Figure 10: Hispanic household device ownership, March 2016
                        • Hispanics are online
                          • Figure 11: Internet usage, by Hispanic origin and language spoken at home, October 2010-November 2011 and October 2015-November 2016
                          • Figure 12: Hispanics’ internet usage, by age, October 2015-November 2016
                        • Hispanics show high participation in social media
                          • Figure 13: Hispanics’ use of social networking sites – Daily, March 2016
                        • Birds of a feather flock together
                          • Figure 14: Share of Hispanic Millennials who spend time with people who speak Spanish or English and Spanish, by level of acculturation, December 2014

                      • Market Factors

                        • The Hispanic market is young and bicultural
                          • Figure 15: Population by Hispanic origin and generation share, 2017
                        • Hispanics are bilingual
                          • Figure 16: Language Hispanics speak at home, by age, October 2015-November 2016
                        • More-affluent Hispanics tend to be more sophisticated news consumers
                          • Median household income for Hispanics significantly below national median
                            • Figure 17: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
                            • Figure 18: Household income distribution, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015

                        • Key Players – What You Need to Know

                          • Univision and Telemundo connect with Spanish-dominant Hispanics
                            • Online is threatening print
                              • Bicultural Hispanics are becoming increasingly elusive
                                • Looking forward . . . mobile and news reliability

                                • What’s Working?

                                  • The connection with Latin America
                                    • Figure 19: Hispanics’ attitudes toward Hispanic countries and American news, by language spoken at home, October 2015-November 2016
                                  • Spanish-language networks lead in local news viewership
                                      • Figure 20: Channels used for local news consumption – Past seven days, by Hispanic origin, October 2015-November 2016
                                      • Figure 21: Channels Hispanics use for local news consumption – Past seven days, by age, October 2015-November 2016
                                      • Figure 22: Channels Hispanics use for local news consumption – Past seven days, by Hispanic origin and by language spoken at home, October 2015-November 2016
                                    • Telemundo and Univision local news are equivalents
                                      • Figure 23: Share of local news consumption among Hispanic Telemundo and Univision local news viewers – Past seven days, October 2015-November 2016
                                    • Younger Hispanics not engaging with cable news channels
                                      • Figure 24: News consumption on cable news channels – Past seven days, by Hispanic origin, October 2015-November 2016
                                      • Figure 25: Hispanics’ news consumption on cable news channels – Past seven days, by age, October 2015-November 2016
                                      • Figure 26: Local news consumption – Past seven days, by Hispanic origin and by language spoken at home, October 2015-November 2016

                                  • What’s Challenging?

                                    • Print is being replaced by online
                                      • Figure 27: Hispanics’ perception of change time spent reading print as a result of the internet, October 2011-November 2012 and October 2015-November 2016
                                    • Targeting bicultural Hispanics

                                    • What’s Next?

                                      • Increased reliance on mobile devices to consume news
                                        • Figure 28: Hispanics’ reliance on cell phones to keep up with news – Past seven days, October 2011-November 2012 and October 2015-November 2016
                                      • Social media platforms trying to combat fake news

                                      • The Consumer – What You Need to Know

                                        • US and local news are Hispanics’ main focus
                                          • Hispanics follow the news for two reasons
                                            • Hispanics rate news organizations positively
                                              • Hispanics trust their preferred news sources
                                                • Half of Hispanics are hesitant about trusting social media news
                                                  • Language preference and Latin American relevance go hand in hand

                                                  • Types of News Hispanics Consume

                                                    • Hispanics want to be aware of news that can impact them directly
                                                      • Figure 29: Types of news Hispanics consume, January 2017
                                                    • US and local news reach 80% of Hispanics
                                                      • Figure 30: TURF analysis – Types of news, January 2017
                                                      • Figure 31: TURF analysis – Types of news – detailed table, January 2017
                                                    • More-educated Hispanics consume more types of news
                                                      • Figure 32: Types of news Hispanics consume – Count of types, January 2017
                                                      • Figure 33: Types of news Hispanics consume, by education level, January 2017
                                                      • Figure 34: Types of news Hispanics consume, by level of acculturation, January 2017
                                                    • News types Hispanics consume reveal traditional gender roles
                                                      • Figure 35: Types of news Hispanics consume, by gender and age, January 2017

                                                  • How Hispanics Relate to the News

                                                    • Hispanics like variety
                                                      • Figure 36: Hispanics’ relationship with the news, January 2017
                                                    • More-acculturated Hispanics are less-engaged in social media
                                                      • Figure 37: Social media and the news, by level of acculturation, January 2017
                                                    • The news can spark conversations
                                                      • Figure 38: Social media and the news, by level of education, January 2017

                                                  • Hispanics’ Opinions of the News

                                                    • Hispanics give news organizations high ratings
                                                      • Figure 39: Hispanics’ opinions of the news, January 2017
                                                    • Hispanics open to news beyond domestic news
                                                      • Figure 40: Hispanics’ opinions of the news, by level of acculturation, January 2017

                                                  • Hispanics’ Preferred News Characteristics

                                                    • Trustworthiness is key to cultivating a Hispanic following
                                                      • A note on news that shares one’s point-of-view
                                                        • Figure 41: Hispanics’ preferred news characteristics, January 2017
                                                        • Figure 42: Hispanics’ preferred news characteristics, by age, January 2017
                                                      • The relative importance of different news characteristics differs by level of acculturation
                                                        • Figure 43: Hispanics’ preferred news characteristics – Selected characteristic, by level of acculturation, January 2017

                                                    • Hispanics’ Perception of News’ Reliability

                                                      • Hispanics claim to know where to find reliable news
                                                        • Figure 44: Hispanics’ knowledge of where to find reliable news, January 2017
                                                        • Figure 45: Hispanics’ knowledge of where to find reliable news, by key demographics, January 2017
                                                      • Hispanics split about trusting social media news
                                                          • Figure 46: Hispanics’ perception of social media news reliability, January 2017
                                                          • Figure 47: Hispanics’ perception of social media news reliability, by key demographics, January 2017

                                                      • Hispanics’ Perception of Bias in the News

                                                        • The majority of Hispanics feel most news organizations are biased
                                                          • Figure 48: Hispanics’ perception of bias in the news, January 2017
                                                          • Figure 49: Hispanics’ perception of bias in the news, by key demographics, January 2017
                                                        • Half of Hispanics not in favor of personal opinion pieces in the news
                                                          • Figure 50: Hispanics’ preference of personal opinion pieces in the news, January 2017
                                                          • Figure 51: Hispanics’ preference of personal opinion pieces in the news, by key demographics, January 2017

                                                      • Language Preference in the News

                                                        • Drastic differences by level of acculturation in language preference
                                                          • Figure 52: Hispanics’ attitudes toward language and Latin America in the news, January 2017
                                                          • Figure 53: Hispanics’ language preference in the news, by key demographics, January 2017
                                                          • Figure 54: Relevance of Latin American news, by key demographics, January 2017

                                                      • Appendix – Data Sources and Terms

                                                        • Consumer survey data
                                                          • Terms
                                                            • A note on acculturation
                                                              • TURF methodology

                                                              Companies Covered

                                                              To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.

                                                              Hispanics' News Consumption - US - April 2017

                                                              US $3,995.00 (Excl.Tax)

                                                              Reports by region

