"Hispanics tend to gravitate toward five automotive brands – a mix of both foreign and domestic makes – they consider have a strong reputation. The challenge for most brands is to build awareness and a reputation for reliability and durability that gives them a place in the consideration set of Hispanics. Highlighting style and advanced technology can increase appeal but may not be enough to drive purchases if more pragmatic needs such as price and functionality are not met."

- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights

This Report discusses the following key topics: