Hispanics' Perceptions of Auto Brands - US - March 2017
"Hispanics tend to gravitate toward five automotive brands – a mix of both foreign and domestic makes – they consider have a strong reputation. The challenge for most brands is to build awareness and a reputation for reliability and durability that gives them a place in the consideration set of Hispanics. Highlighting style and advanced technology can increase appeal but may not be enough to drive purchases if more pragmatic needs such as price and functionality are not met."
- Juan Ruiz, Director of Hispanic Insights
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- There are five brands Hispanics see positively
- Value and reputation influence Hispanics’ perceptions of car brands
- Hispanics want a car that is reliable and durable
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- There are five brands Hispanics see positively
- Figure 1: Hispanics’ perceptions of auto brands, February 2017
- Value and reputation influence Hispanics’ perceptions of car brands
- Figure 2: Main factors influencing Hispanics’ perceptions of car brands, February 2017
- Hispanics want a car that is reliable and durable
- Figure 3: Hispanics’ reasons for most recent auto acquisition – Reliability and reputation vs advanced technology, February 2017
- The opportunities
- Showing that a brand is more than the car it makes
- Figure 4: Hispanics’ attitudes toward car brands – Car appeal and current brand future purchase intent, February 2017
- Using car dealerships to manage expectations
- Figure 5: Hispanics’ attitudes toward car brands – Expectations and dealerships, February 2017
- Leveraging online sources to manage reputation
- Figure 6: Trusted information sources for Hispanics, February 2017
- What it means
The Market – What You Need to Know
- If needed, Hispanics aim to get a car as soon as they can afford one
- Five brands get most of Hispanics’ attention
- Maintaining a relationship with purchasers of used cars is important
- Latest technology may not win new Hispanic drivers
- Hispanics’ biculturalism and youth creates new opportunities to connect
- If needed, Hispanics aim to get a car as soon as they can afford one
The Market
- Hispanic households less likely to own cars
- A note on public transportation
- Figure 7: Vehicle ownership, by Hispanic origin and household income, July 2015-August 2016
- Figure 8: Vehicle ownership, by Hispanic origin and region, July 2015-August 2016
- Hispanics gravitate toward brands they know
- Figure 9: Make and origin (domestic or imported) of vehicle Hispanic households most recently acquired, indexed to all, July 2015-August 2016
- Experience based on used cars may impact perceptions negatively
- Figure 10: Brand and condition (new, used, or leased) of vehicle Hispanic households most recently acquired, July 2015-August 2016
- Hispanic households less likely to own cars
Market Perspective
- Hispanics less likely to see improvements in American cars’ quality
- Figure 11: Attitudes toward American auto manufacturers, by language spoken at home and Hispanic origin, July 2015-August 2016
- Expectations may differ when comparing domestic and foreign brands
- Figure 12: Attitudes toward quality – Foreign cars vs domestic cars, by language spoken at home and Hispanic origin, July 2015-August 2016
- Hispanics less likely to be impressed by extras in cars
- Figure 13: Attitudes toward safety, special options, and having a fun car, by household income and Hispanic origin, July 2015-August 2016
- Hispanics less likely to see improvements in American cars’ quality
Market Factors
- Hispanic market is young and bicultural
- Figure 14: Population by Hispanic origin and generation share, 2017
- Hispanics’ larger households don’t necessarily mean larger cars
- Figure 15: Average household size, by race and Hispanic origin, 2016
- Lower median household income drives pragmatism when choosing cars
- Median household income for Hispanics significantly below national median
- Figure 16: Median household income, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2015
- Figure 17: Median household income, by race/Hispanic origin of householder, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
- Improving labor market can give Hispanics confidence to proceed with large item purchases
- Figure 18: Hispanic unemployment (seasonally adjusted), January 2007-January 2017
- Gas prices remain low
- Figure 19: US gasoline and diesel retail prices, January 2007-February 2017
- Hispanic market is young and bicultural
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Reputation matters
- Some attributes build reputation
- Other attributes help create differentiation
- Reputation matters
Brand Perceptions
- There are two groups of auto brands…
- …and two sets of attributes
- Figure 20: Hispanics’ perceptions of auto brands, February 2017
- Toyota
- Figure 21: Hispanics’ perceptions of Toyota, February 2017
- Honda
- Figure 22: Hispanics’ perceptions of Honda, February 2017
- Ford
- Figure 23: Hispanics’ perceptions of Ford, February 2017
- Chevrolet
- Figure 24: Hispanics’ perceptions of Chevrolet, February 2017
- Nissan
- Figure 25: Hispanics’ perceptions of Nissan, February 2017
- The rest of the brands
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Value and reputation matter
- Do not assume repeat purchases
- Hispanics know what they want: reliability, durability, and quality
- Hispanics rely on third parties for information they trust
- Value and reputation matter
Factors Influencing Hispanics’ Perceptions of Car Brands
- Price and reputation are key for brand to be in the consideration set
- Figure 26: Factors influencing Hispanics’ perceptions of car brands, February 2017
- Younger Hispanic men more likely to be influenced by subjective factors
- Figure 27: Factors influencing Hispanics’ perceptions of car brands, by gender and age, February 2017
- Unacculturated Hispanics less concerned with brand reputation
- Figure 28: Factors influencing Hispanics’ perceptions of car brands – Reputation, by level of acculturation, February 2017
Hispanics’ Attitudes toward Car Brands
- Brand ownership doesn’t mean brand retention
- Managing expectations key for satisfaction
- Trusting the dealership is not the norm
- Pragmatism trumps image
- The role of advertising
- Figure 29: Hispanics’ attitudes toward car brands, February 2017
- Hispanic men 35+ more confident about their car brand knowledge
- Figure 30: Hispanics’ attitudes toward car brands, by gender and age, February 2017
- Acculturated Hispanics have more confidence in the brands they like
- Figure 31: Hispanics’ attitudes toward car brands – Expectations, by level of acculturation, February 2017
- Unacculturated/bicultural Hispanics more likely to value appearances
- Figure 32: Hispanics’ attitudes toward car brands – Image, by level of acculturation, February 2017
Reasons for Most Recent Auto Acquisition
- Hispanics want a car that is reliable and durable
- Hispanics open to seeing what else is out there
- Style, bells and whistles are not deciding factors
- Figure 33: Hispanics’ reasons for most recent auto acquisition, February 2017
- Younger Hispanics more open to experimentation
- Figure 34: Hispanics’ reasons for most recent auto acquisition – Reputation, by gender and age, February 2017
- Figure 35: Hispanics’ reasons for most recent auto acquisition – Looks and technology, by gender and age, February 2017
- Bicultural Hispanics more likely to embrace advanced technology
- Figure 36: Hispanics’ reasons for most recent auto acquisition – Looks and technology, by level of acculturation, February 2017
- Less-affluent Hispanics play it safe
- Figure 37: Hispanics’ reasons for most recent auto acquisition, by household income, February 2017
Trusted Information Sources
- Hispanics rely on information they read online
- Figure 38: Trusted information sources for Hispanics, February 2017
- Younger Hispanic men more likely to trust social media
- Figure 39: Trusted information sources for Hispanics, by gender and age, February 2017
- Hispanics’ trust in car-related websites increases with acculturation
- Figure 40: Trusted information sources for Hispanics, by level of acculturation, February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Consumer survey data
- Terms
- A note on acculturation
- Consumer survey data
Appendix – Market
- Figure 41: Make and origin (domestic or imported) of vehicle Hispanic households most recently acquired, indexed to all, July 2015-August 2016
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.