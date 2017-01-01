Hobbies and Interests - UK - February 2017
“The activities that Brits are choosing to do in their spare time seem to, in some instances, mirror a trend for cutting back with low-cost gyms more popular than ever and a huge increase in participation in hobbies which involve minimal outlay such as baking and knitting.”
– Helen Fricker, Senior Leisure Analyst
This report will cover the following areas:
- How do we ensure that technology has a positive impact on people’s lives?
- How can the UK be encouraged to become more active?
- How do we ensure everyone benefits from an ageing population?
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
Executive Summary
- Consumer confidence stabilised post Brexit
- Technology and social media aiding consumers’ fitness
- Hobbies go back in time
- Relaxing and more sedate hobbies appeal to UK adults
- Figure 1: Participation and interest in non-sports/fitness related hobbies, November 2016
- UK adults are choosing online activity over physical activity
- Nearly half of UK consumers prefer hobbies that provide alone time
- Technology viewed as helpful but time away from it is strongly valued
- Consumers see the benefits of staying active in retirement
- Figure 2: Lifestyle attitudes, November 2016
- Most consumers value their health but many have no time to pursue their hobbies and interests
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- How do we ensure that technology has a positive impact on people’s lives?
- The facts
- The implications
- How can the UK be encouraged to become more active?
- The facts
- The implications
- How do we ensure everyone benefits from an ageing population?
- The facts
- The implications
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Consumer confidence stabilised post Brexit
- Olympics and ‘This Girl Can’ campaign success
- Polarisation in the cost of fitness
- Technology and social media aiding consumers’ fitness
- Hobbies go back in time
Market Segmentation
- The polarisation of the cost of fitness
- Technology and social media aiding consumers fitness
- Hobbies go back in time
- Traditional pastimes on the rise
- Emerging hobbies look to the sky
Market Drivers
- Consumer confidence stabilised post Brexit
- Figure 3: UK average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses)* vs CPI inflation, percentage change year on year, July 2011 – Oct 2016
- Olympics and ‘This Girl Can’ campaign success
- Low-cost gyms drive growth in fitness market
- Keeping fit gets social
- The ‘Bake Off effect’
- Old school hobbies make a comeback
- The UK looks to the East as people become more mindful
- Wearable tech helps consumers keep track
- Personal training enters cyber space
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Reading and day trips most common UK pastimes
- UK adults most likely to want to be pampered
- Interacting on social media the most common UK online activity
- UK less involved in sports and fitness related hobbies
- Nearly half of UK consumers prefer hobbies that provide ‘alone time’
- Technology viewed as helpful but time away from it strongly valued
- Consumers see the benefits of staying active in retirement
- TV shows more inspirational to the UK than Olympic athletes
Participation in Non-Sports/Fitness Related Hobbies
- Reading and day trips most common UK pastimes
- Figure 4: Participation in non-sports/fitness related hobbies, November 2016
- Women spend more time pursuing non-sport or fitness related hobbies
- Knitting still a female dominated pastime
- Figure 5: Participation in non-sports/fitness related hobbies, by gender, November 2016
- Most popular pastimes are consistent across age groups
- ‘Techie’ hobbies most appealing to young men
- Younger consumers more likely to be pampered
- Self-improvement and helping others more common in younger adults
- Home and country hobbies appeal to young adults
- Photography and knitting unite old and young
Interest in Non-Sports/Fitness Related Hobbies
- UK adults most likely to want to be pampered
- Photography and self-improvement appeal to younger age groups
- Figure 6: Participation and interest in non-sports/fitness related hobbies, November 2016
- Older men less interested in helping others
- Drone racing spikes interest
- Arts and crafts more appealing than knitting
Participation in Online Activities
- Young women spend most time interacting on social media
- Accessing free video content more popular than subscription services
- Online gaming popular but blogging/vlogging less common
- Large proportion not spending free time online
- Figure 7: Participation in online activities, November 2016
Participation and Interest in Sports
- UK less active in sports and fitness related hobbies
- Figure 8: Participation in sport/fitness activities, November 2016
- Men more sporty than women
- Younger consumers more active than older groups
- Gym and swim of equal appeal to men and women but equestrian and holistic activities more female dominated
- UK consumers least involved in equestrian sports and martial arts
- Appetite present for a variety of sports
- Younger consumers most interested to try new sports
- Figure 9: Participation and interest in sport/fitness activities, November 2016
Preference for Solo or Group Activity
- Nearly half of UK consumers prefer hobbies that provide alone time
- Young affluent consumers most likely to seek group activity
- Figure 10: Solo or group activity preference, November 2016
Attitudes towards Being Healthy and Having Enough Time to Pursue Hobbies and Interests
- Most consumers value their health but many have no time to pursue their hobbies and interests
- The more time spent online the more time-pressured consumers feel
- Helping the time poor
- Figure 11: Lifestyle attitudes, November 2016
- Women more likely to feel they lack the time to pursue hobbies and interests
Attitudes towards Technology
- Technology seen as helpful but time away from it strongly valued
- Figure 12: Lifestyle attitudes, November 2016
Attitudes towards Mental and Physical Activity in Retirement
- Consumers see the benefits of staying active in retirement
- Figure 13: Lifestyle attitudes, November 2016
- Those of retirement age are most likely to read, explore, and improve their homes
- Community activity of most interest to older consumers
- Sports with a technical element are of most appeal to seniors
Attitudes to Sources of Inspiration and Motivation
- TV shows more inspirational to the UK than Olympic athletes
- Figure 14: Lifestyle attitudes, November 2016
- Young women most impacted by Bake Off
- The young and affluent are most keen to be on-trend
- Figure 15: Lifestyle attitudes, November 2016
- Rio most inspiring to the next generation
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
