Holiday Planning and Booking Process - UK - May 2017
“Partly as a reaction to the post-referendum devaluation of the Pound, there will be a greater demand for apps and websites that help consumers book cheaper holidays and save money. In addition, bookings on smartphones continue to increase as brands develop more mobile friendly websites and payment systems.”
– Fergal McGivney, Travel Analyst
This report examines the following:
- Mobile usage continues to increase
- Google and Facebook release features to draw in holidaymakers
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Scope of the Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The market
- The number of domestic trips stagnated in 2016
- Figure 1: Estimated domestic holiday market volume and value*, 2011-21
- Strong growth in overseas trips in 2016
- Figure 2: Overseas holiday market volume and value*, 2011-21
- The consumer
- Consumers to spend more time looking for deals
- Figure 3: Holiday behaviour following the Brexit vote, March 2017
- Older consumers prefer human contact but this will change over time
- Figure 4: Preferred channel for contacting a travel company, March 2017
- Which is booked first; accommodation or travel?
- Figure 5: When holiday components were booked, by holiday type, March 2017
- Over a half book 1-4 months before departure
- Figure 6: How long booking was made before departure, March 2017
- Mobile use continues to trend upwards
- Figure 7: Device used to book holiday, March 2017
- Sharp spike in the usage of online travel aggregators
- Figure 8: Websites/apps used to book holiday, March 2017
- Google leverages its position as the dominant search engine to serve travellers
- Figure 9: Websites/apps used to book holiday, March 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Mobile usage continues to increase
- The facts
- The implications
- Google and Facebook release features to draw in holidaymakers
- The facts
- The implications
- Mobile usage continues to increase
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Domestic trips fall slightly in 2016
- Strong growth in overseas trips in 2016
- Consumers still plan to book holidays as confidence remains high
- Inflation reduces consumers’ disposable income
- Bank of England expects inflation to hit 3% in 2017
- Passenger protections in light of Brexit
- Domestic trips fall slightly in 2016
Market Outlook
- Domestic trips fall slightly in 2016
- Figure 10: Estimated domestic holiday market volume and value*, 2011-21
- Strong growth in overseas trips in 2016
- Figure 11: Overseas holiday market volume and value*, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
- Domestic trips fall slightly in 2016
Market Drivers
- Consumers still plan to book holidays as confidence remains high
- Figure 12: Consumer plans to book a holiday within the next three months, April 2013-17
- Figure 13: Consumers confidence levels for the coming 12 months, April 2009-17
- Inflation reduces consumers’ disposable income
- Oil is relatively cheap but the Pound remains low
- Figure 14: Spot exchange rate for Pound against the Euro and US Dollar, April 2016 to April 2017
- Figure 15: Weekly Cushing, OK WTI Spot Price FOB (Dollars per Barrel)
- Brexit and the travel market
- How will Brexit affect the new Package Travel Directive?
- The falling Pound means travel companies can impose surcharges
- Denied Boarding Regulation could be called into question
- Passenger protections in light of Brexit
- Consumers still plan to book holidays as confidence remains high
Market Share
- TUI and Jet2holidays see double-digit in the year to January 2017
- Figure 16: Passengers licensed under ATOL protection, by top 10 ATOL holders, 2011-17
- TUI and Jet2holidays see double-digit in the year to January 2017
Launch Activity and Innovation
- Google launches its travel planning app Trips
- Figure 17: Google Trip features, May 2017
- New exploratory Google Earth unveiled to inspire travellers
- Figure 18: Google Earth as seen in the Google Chrome web browser, May 2017
- Figure 19: Options available in Google Earth’s Voyager menu, May 2017
- Figure 20: Landmarks shown with yellow pins in lower Manhattan, May 2017
- Travel app Lola raises $15 million from investors
- Creating Google Street View imagery with new 360-degree cameras
- Figure 21: Google’s street view ready tools, May 2017
- Startup BoltFare aims to challenge Skyscanner and Kayak
- Figure 22: BoltFare operating via Facebook Messenger, May 2017
- Google launches its travel planning app Trips
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- More effort to get deals and discounts
- Older consumers prefer human contact but this will change over time
- More customisation and diversification needed in all-inclusive packages
- Over half book 1-4 months before departure
- Mobile use continues to trend upwards
- More effort to get deals and discounts
Holidays Taken and Brexit Attitudes
- Holidaymaker profile; half the population have been overseas
- Figure 23: Types of holidays taken in the last 12 months, March 2017
- More effort to get deals and discounts
- A boost for staycations? A third will holiday in the UK instead of abroad
- All-inclusive packages could increase but face challenges in Spain
- Figure 24: Holiday behaviour following the Brexit vote, March 2017
- Holidaymaker profile; half the population have been overseas
Communication with the Customer
- Email is the preferred contact method for consumers
- Figure 25: Preferred channel for contacting a travel company, March 2017
- Older consumers prefer human contact but this will change over time
- Figure 26: Preferred channel for contacting a travel company, March 2017
- Figure 27: Personal ownership of consumer technology products, by age, April 2015 versus December 2016
- Usage of live chat services still low but potential for growth
- Figure 28: Facebook Messenger’s GUI interface for seat selection
- Potential problems for Messenger lead to a revamp
- Email is the preferred contact method for consumers
When Holiday Components were Booked
- More customisation and diversification needed in all-inclusive packages
- Figure 29: When holiday components were booked, March 2017
- Which is booked first; accommodation or travel?
- Figure 30: When holiday components were booked, by holiday type, March 2017
- More customisation and diversification needed in all-inclusive packages
Booking Lead Time
- Over half book 1-4 months before departure
- Figure 31: How long booking was made before departure, March 2017
- Figure 32: How long booking was made before departure, domestic versus overseas, March 2017
- A market for spontaneous bookings
- Figure 33: How long booking was made before departure, by last holiday taken, March 2017
- Over half book 1-4 months before departure
Holiday Booking Channels
- Mobile use continues to trend upwards
- Figure 34: Holiday booking channels, March 2017
- Mobile popular for short-breaks while travel agents popular for long holidays
- Figure 35: Holiday booking channels, by holiday length, March 2017
- Figure 36: Holiday booking channels, by booking lead time, March 2017
- The rise of mobile – tech-giants adapting tools for travel
- Figure 37: Holiday booking channels, by last holiday taken, March 2017
- Mobile use continues to trend upwards
Online Bookings and Research
- Sharp spike in the usage of online travel aggregators
- Figure 38: Websites/apps used to book holiday, March 2017
- Who is using online travel agents/aggregators?
- Figure 39: Websites/apps used to book holiday, March 2017
- Figure 40: Proportion of consumers describing their financial situation as healthy, by age, March 2017
- Sharp spike in the usage of online travel aggregators
Online Research Sources
- Customer review sites are popular in the research process
- Google leverages its position as the dominant search engine to serve travellers
- Figure 41: Websites/apps used to book holiday, March 2017
- Facebooks aims to challenge Google in the travel space
- Concerns about Google’s Dominance in travel distribution
- New Dynamic Ads for Travel could boost social media engagement
- Customer review sites are popular in the research process
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.