Holiday Rental Property - UK - June 2017
“There are significant opportunities for the incorporation of value-added products beyond basic bricks-and-mortar accommodation, and better integration of property rental within a more holistic holiday experience – in the shape of extra services within the property as well as activities (provided by professionals or peer-to-peer networks) within the destination itself.”
– John Worthington, Senior Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Premium property potential
- Room for specialist seniors brand
- Budget families book four- to six-day breaks
- Cross-selling/long-haul opportunities
- Mixed-location, high-contrast holidays
- Local food can help build bonds
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Covered in this Report
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- 7 million domestic holiday rentals in 2016
- Figure 1: Volume forecast for the domestic holiday rental property market, 2012-22
- Overseas rentals spending up 15% in 2016 but slowdown expected
- Figure 2: Annual percentage change in the total number of overseas holidays taken by UK residents, 2011-Q1 2017
- Big brands consolidate market power
- Figure 3: Leading holiday rental property providers in the UK market, by number of listings, May 2017
- One in four adults rent holiday property
- Figure 4: Types of holiday accommodation used in the past three years, April 2017
- Airbnb surge takes market share to 17%
- Figure 5: Sources used for booking last holiday rental property, April 2017
- Visuals are the biggest influence on booking
- Outdoor space, pool and ‘localism’ are key extras
- Figure 6: Popular extras when booking holiday rental property, April 2017
- What we think
Issues and Insights
- Premium property potential
- The facts
- The implications
- Room for specialist seniors brand
- The facts
- The implications
- Budget families book four- to six-day breaks
- The facts
- The implications
- Cross-selling/long-haul opportunities
- The facts
- The implications
- Mixed-location, high-contrast holidays
- The facts
- The implications
- Local food can help build bonds
- The facts
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Both domestic and overseas segments rise in 2016…
- …but flatter outlook for 2017, particularly for rentals abroad
- Independence day…
- …but security concerns are affecting travel flows
- South West/Spain dominate UK/overseas segments
- Sharing economy faces tighter scrutiny
Market Size, Forecast and Segment Performance
- UK domestic rentals up by 3% in 2016
- Figure 7: Type of accommodation stayed at on holiday in the UK in the past 12 months, May 2017 versus March 2016
- Figure 8: Trends in the volume and value of the market for domestic holiday rental property, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Volume forecast for the domestic holiday rental property market, 2012-22
- Figure 10: Value* forecast for the domestic holiday rental property market, 2012-22
- Overseas rentals up 6% in 2016
- Figure 11: Type of accommodation stayed at on holiday abroad in the past 12 months, May 2017 versus March 2016
- Long-term growth prospects stronger in overseas segment
- South West accounts for one in four domestic holiday rentals
- Figure 12: Number of domestic holidays taken in holiday self-catering* property, by region, 2012-16
Market Background
- Households begin to feel the squeeze
- Figure 13: UK average weekly earnings (excluding bonuses)* vs CPI inflation, percentage change year on year, January 2014-April 2017
- Figure 14: Expected impact of UK vote to leave the EU on wider economy and personal finances, February 2017
- Pound’s fall has had little impact on travel patterns
- Figure 15: Spot exchange rate, Pound Sterling versus selected currencies, May 2016-May 2017
- Figure 16: Trends in the number and value of domestic holidays taken by UK residents, 2011-16
- Overseas growth curve likely to flatten in 2017
- Figure 17: Trends in the number and value of overseas holidays taken by UK residents, 2011-16
- Independent travel to Spain surges by 14% in 2016
- Figure 18: Trends in the number of independent overseas holidays, 2011-16
- Security concerns could affect city break apartment sector
- Figure 19: Top 10 independently booked overseas holiday destinations, by number of trips, 2011-16
- Pressure mounting to regulate P2P property
- Urban listings could decline
- Tax relief also under threat
- Airbnb’s ‘buydeology’ stance
Companies and Launch Activity – What You Need to Know
- Consolidation and globalisation
- Airbnb hits 3 million listings and launches Trips product
- HomeAway given marketing push
- TripAdvisor makes fifth rental property purchase in nine years
- Booking.com rental property listings up 48% in past 12 months
- Wyndham stakes out territory in urban and premium sectors
- Tour operators ramp up presence in property rental space
Market Share
- Market continues to consolidate
- Figure 20: Leading holiday rental property providers in the UK market, by number of listings, May 2017
- Airbnb hits 3 million listings
- HomeAway benefiting from Expedia marketing clout
- TripAdvisor growing incrementally through acquisition
- Booking.com has instant booking advantage
- TUI launches new villa site
- Wyndham dominates UK cottage and lodge sectors
- Other domestic companies
Product Innovation
- Airbnb evolving into full travel provider
- Luxury rentals and P2P-plus
- P2P future possibilities
- Wyndham lodge brands go back to nature
- New villa package focus from leading tour operators
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Rentals is second-largest commercial accommodation sector
- AB bias supports industry move towards premium rentals
- Airbnb is single largest booking channel
- Flexibility of duration is key
- Power of images
- Outdoor space, pool and localism are key incentives
Use of Holiday Rental Property
- One in four adults have stayed in rental property in past three years
- Figure 21: Types of holiday accommodation used in the past three years, April 2017
- Holiday property has higher AB proportion than hotels
- Figure 22: Demographic profile of holiday rental property customers versus hotel leisure guests in the past three years, April 2017
- Room-only accounts for 7% of rentals
- Figure 23: Type of property stayed in for last holiday, April 2017
Holiday Rental Property Booking
- Airbnb accounts for 17% of all holiday rentals
- Data points to sharp rise in use of third-party brands
- Figure 24: Sources used for booking last holiday rental property, April 2017
- Potential for third-party senior brand
- One-week booking still most popular but sector is adopting greater flexibility
- Figure 25: Duration of last holiday property rental, April 2017
- Four- to six-night breaks for families on tighter budget
- Over one in three short break rentals made via Airbnb
Holiday Rental Property Locations
- One in five renters have been beyond Europe
- Strong UK/overseas crossover
- Figure 26: Holiday property rentals in the past three years, UK and overseas, April 2017
- Clean air breaks
- Dual-location opportunities
- Figure 27: Location type of last holiday rental property, April 2017
- Almost one in four rentals are in Spain
- Figure 28: Destination of last holiday rental property abroad, April 2017
Holiday Rental Property Influential Factors
- Photo/video is critical selling factor
- Figure 29: Important factors when booking a holiday rental property, April 2017
- Figure 30: Factors rated as ‘very important’ when booking a holiday rental property, April 2017
- Customer review is king but official ratings are still of value
- Women prioritise local amenities, men prioritise indoor tech
Holiday Rental Property Features and Services
- Outdoor space is most popular feature
- Importance of localism
- Figure 31: Popular extras when booking holiday rental property, April 2017
- Urban professionals under 35 keenest on activities
- Family explorers
- Breaks for burn-out parents
- 21% of customers offer huge added-value opportunity
- Figure 32: Number of extra features/services selected, April 2017
- Staycation food packs
- Pet-plus properties
- Figure 33: Popular extras when booking holiday rental property, by domestic versus overseas renters, April 2017
Appendix
- Definitions
- Abbreviations
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.