“It is still unclear how Brexit negotiations will affect the travel market. However, Mintel’s consumer research finds that a sizeable proportion of holidaymakers say they plan to take more trips in 2017 than they did in 2016. While this is positive news, our research also finds that consumers will adopt savvier shopping behaviours, with some opting for cheaper destinations abroad or ones in the UK. While holiday volume may not take too much of a hit, it is likely that expenditure will.”

– Fergal McGivney, Travel Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: