Holiday Shopping (non-Winter) - US - September 2017
Most consumers celebrate non-winter holidays, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to spending for every occasion. Holiday traditions, lifestyles and other factors could influence whether or not consumers actively celebrate, and ultimately spend for, various holidays. Consumers are mostly consistent in the types of holidays they prioritize spending on and their purchases mirror those holidays’ traditions. Some consumers might need motivation to spend, so finding ways to encourage more shopping – either by creating new holidays to participate in or offering differentiated in-store experiences, will be crucial to engaging more shoppers.
This report looks at the following areas:
- Mother’s Day commands the most expenditures
- Consumers celebrate, but don’t spend for certain holidays
- Price is the priority for many shoppers
What you get
What's included
- Consumer Attitudes and Behaviour
- Market data
- Competitive analysis
- Risks and Opportunities
- What’s Next
- Market Trends
This market report provides in-depth analysis and insight supported by a range of data. At the same time, introductory and top-level content is provided to give you an overview of the issues covered.
-
Market
Mintel provides a range of market information, frequently through the category level, including market size and forecasting, complete with market drivers that illustrate the forces that shape a category or market.
-
Consumer
Mintel's proprietary consumer research provides our analysts with the attitudinal and behavioral data used to provide valuable insight to topical issues.
-
Brand/Company
Mintel provides overviews of the top brands and manufacturers, and uses consumer research to explore attitudes and reactions to brands, as well as insight into what will resonate with consumers.
-
Data
Market reports provide appendices of data to support the research and insight produced. Our tables of data are easily manipulated and downloadable to support your research needs and covers factors from consumer attitudes to market forecasts.
* This is a sample representation of the report layout and does not reflect the research included in this report.
Why buy from us?
Succeed
Our reports will provide you with market data, consumer research and competitive intelligence to succeed in your market.
Instant Access
Buy now and you'll have instant access to the information you need to make the right decisions.
Opportunities
Find out what's next in the markets that matter to you: where opportunities lie and what challenges you will face.
Trusted
A business Superbrand, Mintel is a source you can trust. We have been defining and refining the Market Intelligence mix since 1972.
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Mother’s Day commands the most expenditures
- Figure 1: Anticipated total expenditures, in current dollars, by holiday, 2017
- Consumers celebrate, but don’t spend for certain holidays
- Figure 2: changes in planned spending, by select holidays, June 2017
- Price is the priority for many shoppers
- Figure 3: Preferences toward holiday shopping, June 2017
- The opportunities
- Helping consumers navigate the holidays
- Figure 4: Attitudes and preferences for holiday shopping, June 2017
- Providing a reason to shop
- Figure 5: Attitudes toward holiday shopping, June 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Mother’s Day captures most consumer spending
- Day of the week could impact growth
- Family situations impact spending for certain holidays
- Mother’s Day captures most consumer spending
Market Size
- Mother’s Day drives holiday spending
- Figure 6: Anticipated total expenditures, in current dollars, by holiday, 2017
- Figure 7: Anticipated average expenditures, in current dollars, by holiday, 2017
- Mother’s Day drives holiday spending
Market Breakdown
- Spending rises when celebrating moms and dads
- Figure 8: Anticipated Valentine’s Day expenditures, in current dollars, 2012-2017
- Figure 9: Anticipated St. Patrick’s Day expenditures, in current dollars, 2012-2017
- Figure 10: Anticipated Easter expenditures, in current dollars, 2012-2017
- Figure 11: Anticipated Mother's Day expenditures, in current dollars, 2012-2017
- Figure 12: Anticipated Father’s Day expenditures, in current dollars, 2012-17
- Figure 13: Anticipated Halloween expenditures, in current dollars, 2012-2016
- Spending rises when celebrating moms and dads
Market Factors
- Positive macroeconomic factors may positively influence holiday spending
- Figure 14: Consumer Sentiment Index, January 2007-June 2017
- Evolving family situations can influence consumers’ participation in holidays
- Figure 15: Households with related children, by race and Hispanic origin of householder, 2016
- The internet impacts non-winter holiday shopping
- Figure 16: Personal and Household device ownership, January 2017
- Evolving ways of celebrating
- Positive macroeconomic factors may positively influence holiday spending
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- Spending driven by celebrating moms, significant others and summer
- Celebration and spending aren’t the same for some holidays
- Paving the way for new holidays
- Spending driven by celebrating moms, significant others and summer
What’s Working?
- Holidays celebrating loved ones see highest spend
- Figure 17: Changes in planned spending for holidays, by select holidays, June 2017
- Figure 18: Williams-Sonoma email campaign, may 2017
- Figure 19: Cost Plus World Market email campaign, July 2017
- Figure 20: CVS email campaign, February 2017
- Holidays celebrating loved ones see highest spend
What’s Struggling?
- Consumers are celebrating, but not spending for certain holidays
- Figure 21: Changes in planned spending for holidays, federal holidays and St. Patrick’s Day, June 2017
- Figure 22: Overstock email campaign, February 2017
- Consumers are celebrating, but not spending for certain holidays
What’s Next?
- Make room for the new holidays
- Figure 23: Bloomingdale’s email campaign, February 2017
- Figure 24: Amazon email campaign, July 2017
- Using store experiences to entice customers
- Make room for the new holidays
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Celebration and spending are not equal
- Top purchases related to seasonal holidays
- In-store shopping is important for non-winter holidays
- Convenience and price take precedence
- Celebration and spending are not equal
Changes in Planned Spending
- Celebration doesn’t equal spending for many holidays
- Figure 25: Changes in planned spending for holidays, June 2017
- Parents are big spenders
- Figure 26: Changes in planned spending for holidays, by parental status with children in the household, June 2017
- Younger adults most likely to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day and Halloween
- Figure 27: Changes in planned spending for holidays, by age, June 2017
- Are Hispanic consumers having more fun?
- Figure 28: Changes in planned holiday spending, by Hispanic origin, June 2017
- Celebration doesn’t equal spending for many holidays
Favorite Holidays
- Most consumers like celebrating Mom
- Figure 29: Favorite secondary holidays, June 2017
- Moms and Dads like to celebrate each other
- Figure 30: Favorite secondary holidays, by marital status by presence of children, June 2017
- Older men favor the Fourth of July
- Figure 31: Favorite secondary holidays, by male and age, June 2017
- Hispanics prioritize celebrating parents
- Figure 32: Favorite secondary holidays, by Hispanic origin and generation, June 2017
- Most consumers like celebrating Mom
Holiday Traditions
- Most consumers want to kick back and relax
- Figure 33: Holiday traditions, June 2017
- Young women prefer to go out, while older women are hosting
- Figure 34: Holiday traditions, by gender and age, June 2017
- Men want to go out to celebrate the holidays
- Figure 35: Holiday traditions, by parental status by gender, June 2017
- Culture influences traditions
- Figure 36: Holiday traditions, by race and Hispanic origin, June 2017
- Most consumers want to kick back and relax
Holiday Purchases
- Candy, food, decorations top seasonal holiday purchases
- Figure 37: Holiday purchases, any holiday purchase, June 2017
- Figure 38: Holiday purchases, top purchases by holiday, June 2017
- Parents indulging kids with candy for holidays
- Figure 39: Holiday purchases, by parental status by gender and number of children under 18 in household, June 2017
- Younger consumers’ purchases are party-related
- Figure 40: Holiday purchases, by gender and age, June 2017
- Consumers describe their non-winter holiday purchases
- Candy, food, decorations top seasonal holiday purchases
Retailer Type Shopped
- In-store shopping preferred, but Amazon captures online attention
- Figure 41: Retailer type shopped, June 2017
- Where are they shopping?
- Younger shoppers frequenting Mass and Amazon
- Figure 42: Retailer type shopped, by household income, June 2017
- Older consumers prefer shopping at grocery stores
- Figure 43: Retailer type shopped, by age, June 2017
- Hispanics doing more online shopping
- Figure 44: Retailers shopped, by Hispanic origin and generation, June 2017
- In-store shopping preferred, but Amazon captures online attention
Preferences Toward Holiday Shopping
- Convenience and price are top shopping preferences
- Figure 45: Preferences toward holiday shopping, June 2017
- Women of all ages seek deals and low prices
- Figure 46: Preferences toward holiday shopping, by gender and age, June 2017
- Younger consumers shop sales
- Figure 47: Preferences toward holiday shopping, by age, June 2017
- Blacks are price conscious
- Figure 48: Preferences toward holiday shopping, by race, June 2017
- Most consumers expect low prices and free shipping
- Convenience and price are top shopping preferences
Attitudes Toward Holiday Shopping
- The internet has changed holiday shopping
- Figure 49: Attitudes toward holiday shopping, June 2017
- Price a priority for younger consumers
- Figure 50: Attitudes toward holiday shopping, by gender and age, June 2017
- iGeneration shoppers are stressed about holiday shopping
- Figure 51: Attitudes toward holiday shopping, by generation, June 2017
- The internet has changed holiday shopping
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Valentine’s Day
- Figure 52: Percent of respondents who anticipate purchasing specific Valentine's Day gifts, by category, in current dollars, 2012-2017
- Figure 53: Anticipated total expenditures, by category, in current dollars, 2017
- Figure 54: Anticipated Valentine's Day expenditures, by recipient, 2017
- Figure 55: Anticipated retail channels for purchasing Valentine's Day gifts, 2017
- Easter
- Figure 56: Anticipated Easter expenditures, by category, 2017
- Figure 57: Anticipated retail channels for purchasing Easter gifts, 2017
- Mother’s Day
- Figure 58: Anticipated Mother's Day expenditures, by category, 2017
- Father’s Day
- Figure 59: Anticipated Father's Day expenditures, by category,
- Halloween
- Figure 60: Anticipated Halloween expenditures, by category, 2016
- Figure 61: Median household income, by race/Hispanic origin of householder, in inflation-adjusted dollars, 2005-15
- Figure 62: Births, by race and Hispanic origin of mother, 2005-15
- Valentine’s Day
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.