Most consumers celebrate non-winter holidays, but that doesn’t necessarily translate to spending for every occasion. Holiday traditions, lifestyles and other factors could influence whether or not consumers actively celebrate, and ultimately spend for, various holidays. Consumers are mostly consistent in the types of holidays they prioritize spending on and their purchases mirror those holidays’ traditions. Some consumers might need motivation to spend, so finding ways to encourage more shopping – either by creating new holidays to participate in or offering differentiated in-store experiences, will be crucial to engaging more shoppers.

This report looks at the following areas: