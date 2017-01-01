Home, Auto and Pet Insurance - Canada - October 2017
“The rising cost of vet medicine coupled with market maturity will propel growth in the pet insurance industry in Canada.”
– Sanjay Sharma, Senior Financial Services Analyst
This Report looks at the following areas:
- Four in five Canadians have auto insurance
- Men have a higher ownership of pet insurance
- Intact and TD are the leading providers of auto insurance
- Intact is the leading home insurance provider
- British Columbians most likely to find their auto insurance expensive
Marketing Campaigns
- Belairdirect celebrates the way we drive
- Figure 7: Belairdirect – Roadside Stories – Shift Gears – Ep.1, June 2017
- Select campaigns from Mintel Comperemedia
- CAA promotes membership benefits
- Figure 8: CAA south central Ontario customer email, August 2017
- Belair direct’s bundling discount
- Figure 9: Belairdirect’s bundling discount direct mail campaign, July 2017
- Belairdirect celebrates the way we drive
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Four in five Canadians have auto insurance
- Men have a higher ownership of pet insurance
- Intact is the leading provider of auto/home insurance
- British Columbians most likely to find their auto insurance expensive
- Reputation and low premiums are most important choice factors
- Men are more open to using driving tracking devices
- Coverage options are the most important choice factor for pet insurance
- Four in five Canadians have auto insurance
Ownership of Auto & Home Insurance
- Four in five Canadians have auto insurance
- Figure 10: Ownership of auto and home insurance, July 2017
- Lower income earners have a lower ownership rate of auto and home insurance
- Figure 11: Ownership of auto and home insurance, by income, July 2017
- Deepening the customer relationship with younger insurance consumers
- Figure 12: Ownership of auto and home insurance, by age, July 2017
- Four in five Canadians have auto insurance
Choice Factors for Auto Insurance
- Reputation and low premiums are most important
- Figure 13: Choice factors for auto insurance, July 2017
- Younger consumers more influenced by low premiums
- Easing the application process
- Figure 14: Choice factors for auto insurance (select), by age, July 2017
- Higher income earners more likely to be guided by member organization offerings
- Figure 15: Choice factors for auto insurance (select), by income, July 2017
- Maximizing the potential for bundling discounts
- Reputation and low premiums are most important
Choice Factors for Home Insurance
- Discount for bundling is important for almost a third of home insurance consumers
- Figure 16: Choice factors for home insurance, July 2017
- Younger consumers more influenced by recommendations and promotional offers
- Figure 17: Choice factors for home insurance (select), by age, July 2017
- Discount for bundling more important to higher income households
- Figure 18: Choice factors for home insurance, by household income, July 2017
- Discount for bundling is important for almost a third of home insurance consumers
Auto Insurance Companies
- Intact and TD are the leading providers of auto insurance
- Figure 19: Choice of provider for auto insurance, July 2017
- Intact and Allstate do well among Chinese Canadians
- Figure 20: Choice of provider for auto insurance (select), Chinese Canadians vs overall, July 2017
- Satisfaction with auto insurance
- British Columbians most likely to find their auto insurance expensive
- Figure 21: Agreement with attitudinal statements related to satisfaction with auto insurance, July 2017
- Some insurance companies more likely to get recommended
- Figure 22: “I would recommend my auto insurance company to others” (% agree), overall vs select companies, July 2017
- Belairdirect customers are most likely to consider switching
- Figure 23: “I am considering switching my auto insurance provider at renewal time” (% agree), overall vs select companies, July 2017
- Intact and TD are the leading providers of auto insurance
Home Insurance Companies
- Intact is the leading home insurance provider
- Figure 24: Choice of provider for home insurance, July 2017
- Figure 25: Choice of provider for home insurance, 18-44s vs over-45s, July 2017
- Satisfaction with home insurance
- Younger consumers relatively more concerned about receiving claim amount
- Figure 26: Attitudes related to satisfaction with home insurance, July 2017
- Intact is the leading home insurance provider
Technology and Auto Insurance
- Men are more open to using driving tracking devices
- Increasing adoption rates of usage based insurance
- Figure 27: Attitudes related to technology and auto insurance, July 2017
- Older consumers more likely to prefer using brokers/agents, but less likely to use mobile
- Men are more open to using driving tracking devices
Technology and Home Insurance
- Around a quarter of 18-34s willing to install a smart home device
- Figure 28: Attitudes related to technology and home insurance, July 2017
- Around half of over-55s prefer to use a broker
- Around a quarter of 18-34s willing to install a smart home device
Pet Insurance
- Men have a higher ownership of pet insurance
- Increasing pet insurance ownership
- Petsecure and PetCare are the leading providers
- Figure 29: Provider of pet insurance, July 2017
- Coverage options are the most important choice factor for pet insurance
- Figure 30: Choice factors for choosing pet insurance provider, July 2017
- Men have a higher ownership of pet insurance
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Data sources
Companies Covered
To learn more about the companies covered in this report please contact us.