"Home hair color sales have remained flat, as preferences for natural looks, concerns over damage, and ombre styles, which have made roots less taboo, have all placed downward pressure on the market. Despite challenges, opportunities exist to reinvigorate sales, exemplified by positive men’s hair color sales, suggesting that expanded availability of men’s hair color offerings may increase market penetration. Brands can also capitalize on the popularity of temporary formats by expanding offerings, such as products with stencils to create hair designs. Finally, products that address damage concerns, such as providing intensive moisture or protecting hair from the environment, hold appeal."

- Margie Nanninga

This report discusses the following key topics: