Home Hair Color - US - January 2017
"Home hair color sales have remained flat, as preferences for natural looks, concerns over damage, and ombre styles, which have made roots less taboo, have all placed downward pressure on the market. Despite challenges, opportunities exist to reinvigorate sales, exemplified by positive men’s hair color sales, suggesting that expanded availability of men’s hair color offerings may increase market penetration. Brands can also capitalize on the popularity of temporary formats by expanding offerings, such as products with stencils to create hair designs. Finally, products that address damage concerns, such as providing intensive moisture or protecting hair from the environment, hold appeal."
- Margie Nanninga
This report discusses the following key topics:
- Home hair color sales remain flat
- Consumers embrace natural looks, causing some to skip dyeing altogether
- Emphasis on color/shade highlights functional nature of category
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Home hair color sales remain flat
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of home hair color, at current prices, 2011-21
- Consumers embrace natural looks, causing some to skip dyeing altogether
- Figure 2: Use of salon hair coloring services in the past six months and use of home hair color, April 2011-June 2016
- Emphasis on color/shade highlights functional nature of category
- Figure 3: Purchase influencers, October 2016
- The opportunities
- Men’s segment continues to grow
- Figure 4: Percent change of total US retail sales of home hair color, by segment, 2012-16 (est)
- Temporary color, bold hues resonate with experimental young adults
- Figure 5: Select attitudes toward home hair color, by all, aged 18-24, and 55+, October 2016
- Address damage concerns with intensive moisture, natural offerings
- Figure 6: Home hair color innovations – Net usage*, October 2016
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Home hair color sales struggle as women go natural
- Hair color struggles while other haircare segments gain
- Hair coloring services down in salons and at home
- Aging population challenges market, while men, multicultural adults present opportunities
- Home hair color sales struggle as women go natural
Market Size and Forecast
- Historic and projected sales performance of home hair color
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of home hair color, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of home hair color, at current prices, 2011-21
- Historic and projected sales performance of home hair color
Market Breakdown
- Styling products, hair color stagnant, while shampoo/conditioner sees growth
- Figure 9: Sales of haircare, by segment, 2014 and 2016 (est)
- Most sales under women’s products, men’s experiencing growth
- Figure 10: Share of US retail sales of home hair color, by segment, 2016
- Figure 11: Percent change of total US retail sales of home hair color, by segment, 2012-16 (est)
- Styling products, hair color stagnant, while shampoo/conditioner sees growth
Market Perspective
- Consumers embrace natural looks, causing some to skip dyeing altogether
- Figure 12: Use of salon hair coloring services in the past six months and use of home hair color, April 2011-June 2016
- Efficiency, healthy-hair concerns highlighted in product claims
- Figure 13: Share of home hair color product launches, by claim category, 2016*
- Nearly half of at-home color users use a shampoo for color-treated hair
- Figure 14: Caring for color-treated hair, October 2016
- Figure 15: Caring for color-treated hair, number of steps taken, October 2016
- Older adults avoid dyeing too often, younger adults rely on trendier techniques
- Figure 16: Select steps in caring for color-treated hair, by age, October 2016
- Consumers embrace natural looks, causing some to skip dyeing altogether
Market Factors
- Aging female population challenges home hair color
- Figure 17: Female population by age, 2012-22
- Growth in younger male population could bode well for future sales
- Figure 18: Male population by age, 2012-22
- Multicultural population alters home hair color landscape
- Figure 19: Population by race and Hispanic origin, percent change, 2012-22
- Rising consumer confidence benefits premium offerings
- Figure 20: Consumer Sentiment Index, October 2011-September 2016
- Most people have at least some gray hair
- Figure 21: Level of gray and hair color, November 2014
- Aging female population challenges home hair color
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- L’Oréal dominates sales, smaller brands steal share from middle players
- Temporary, bold colors experience success, Black hair color offerings resonate
- Consumers straying away from traditional all-over color
- Focus on men, multicultural adults; prestige lines, technology improve offerings
- L’Oréal dominates sales, smaller brands steal share from middle players
Manufacturer Sales of Home Hair Color
- L’Oréal dominates sales, smaller brands steal share from middle players
- Manufacturer sales of home hair color
- Figure 22: MULO sales of home hair color, by leading companies, rolling 52-weeks 2015 and 2016
- L’Oréal dominates sales, smaller brands steal share from middle players
What's Working?
- Product lines featuring bold colors are on-trend
- Figure 23: MULO sales of select bold hair color products, 52-weeks ending Sept. 6, 2015 and 52-weeks ending Sept. 4, 2016
- Temporary hair color, root touch-ups rise amid concerns over permanent color
- Figure 24: MULO sales of select temporary color and root touch-ups, 52-weeks ending Sept. 4, 2016
- Black haircare success highlights opportunities with multicultural population
- Figure 25: MULO sales of Soft Sheen-Carson Dark & Lovely, 52-weeks ending Sept. 4, 2016
- Keratin claims benefit from desire for healthy hair, anti-aging
- Figure 26: MULO sales of Schwarzkopf Keratin Color, 52-weeks ending Sept. 4, 2016
- Product lines featuring bold colors are on-trend
What's Struggling?
- Traditional, all-over color falls flat
- Figure 27: MULO sales of select struggling home hair coloring products, 52-weeks ending Sept. 4, 2016
- Traditional, all-over color falls flat
What's Next?
- Brands focus on underserved populations – Older adults, multicultural, men
- Prestige offerings appeal to those seeking salon-quality results
- Temporary formats get trendier, new formats emerge
- Technology continues to make an impact, improves at-home experience
- Brands focus on underserved populations – Older adults, multicultural, men
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Younger women drive home hair color usage, permanent color most popular
- Emphasis on color/shade highlights functional nature of category
- Consumers see benefits to using nonpermanent formats
- Covering grays, looking young drive home hair color usage
- Despite functional nature of category, product innovations hold appeal
- Younger women drive home hair color usage, permanent color most popular
Home Hair Color Usage
- Only four in 10 use home hair color, permanent most popular format
- Figure 28: Home hair color product usage, October 2016
- Women more engaged in home hair color market
- Figure 29: Usage of select home hair color products, by gender, October 2016
- Adults 25-34 most engaged age group
- Figure 30: Home hair color product usage, by age, October 2016
- Income a barrier to home hair color usage
- Figure 31: Home hair color product usage, by income, October 2016
- Hispanics report higher use, Black adults less engaged
- Figure 32: Home hair color product usage, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Older adults, Black and Hispanic consumers use home hair color more frequently
- Figure 33: Frequency of home hair coloring products used in past 12 months, by gender, age, and race/Hispanic origin, April 2015-June 2016
- Only four in 10 use home hair color, permanent most popular format
Purchase Influencers
- Color/shade most influential when making a purchase
- Figure 34: Purchase influencers, October 2016
- Advertising, celeb endorsements influential to men
- Figure 35: Select purchase influencers – Any rank (net)*, by gender, October 2016
- Younger adults less likely to emphasize color/shade
- Figure 36: Select purchase influencers – Any rank (net)*, by age, October 2016
- Natural ingredients, conditioners in-pack appeal to Hispanic shoppers
- Figure 37: Select purchase influencers – Any rank (net)*, by all, Hispanic, and Black adults, October 2016
- Color/shade most influential when making a purchase
Format Benefits
- Consumers see benefits to using nonpermanent formats
- Figure 38: Correspondence Analysis – Format benefits of home hair color, October 2016
- Figure 39: Format benefits of home hair color, October 2016
- Correspondence map methodology
- Men less familiar with newer formats
- Figure 40: Select format attributes – Root touch-up kits, by gender, October 2016
- Younger adults familiar with semi, temporary color
- Figure 41: Select format attributes, by age, October 2016
- Hispanics struggle to understand nonpermanent format benefits
- Figure 42: Select format attributes, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Consumers see benefits to using nonpermanent formats
Attitudes toward Home Hair Color
- Youthfulness, covering grays key drivers in usage
- Rules surrounding what’s socially acceptable suggest opportunities
- Some consumers face challenges when using home hair color
- Figure 43: Attitudes toward home hair color, October 2016
- Men and women have differing opinions on socially acceptable hair color
- Figure 44: Select attitudes toward home hair color, by gender, October 2016
- Younger adults more open-minded and experimental
- Figure 45: Select attitudes toward home hair color, by all, aged 18-24, and 55+, October 2016
- Hispanics open-minded when it comes to men dyeing their hair
- Figure 46: Select attitudes toward home hair color, by race/Hispanic origin, October 2016
- Youthfulness, covering grays key drivers in usage
Home Hair Color Product Innovations
- Product innovations experience strong usage, interest
- Figure 47: Home hair color innovations, October 2016
- Strong interest in products that promote healthy hair
- Figure 48: Home hair color innovations – Net usage*, October 2016
- Women drawn to innovations that improve hair, men interested in going bold
- Figure 49: Select home hair color innovations – Any future usage net*, by gender, October 2016
- Younger adults drawn to trend-driven innovations
- Figure 50: Select home hair color innovations – Any future usage net*, by age, October 2016
- Innovations resonate with Hispanic consumers
- Figure 51: Select home hair color innovations – Any future usage net*, by all, Hispanic, and Black adults, October 2016
- Product innovations experience strong usage, interest
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – Market
- Figure 52: Total US retail sales and forecast of home hair color, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2011-21
- Figure 53: Total US retail sales and forecast of home hair color, by segment, at current prices, 2011-21
- Figure 54: Total US retail sales of home hair color, by segment, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
- Figure 55: Total US retail sales of home hair color, by channel, at current prices, 2011-16
- Figure 56: Total US retail sales of home hair color, by channel, at current prices, 2014 and 2016
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 57: MULO sales of men's hair coloring, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 58: MULO sales of women's hair coloring, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2015 and 2016
- Figure 59: Home hair coloring brands used, April 2011-June 2016
Companies Covered
- Walmart Stores (USA)