“New technology has the potential to substantially boost consumer engagement by providing policyholders with a means to take greater control of their home insurance policies, leaving behind the passive products of the past. With start-ups waiting in the wings, insurers must rise to the occasion and use the technology to their advantage to build brand trust and advocacy, as well as forge new partnerships with tech suppliers and specialist insurance providers to maximize reach.”

– Deborah Osguthorpe, Category Director, UK Financial Services Research

This report examines the following areas: