"Home laundry products are a mature category in which price competition between leading brands continues to dampen sales growth. Innovations in format and scent are proving important drivers for category growth, as consumers are driven by scent and convenient, all-in-one formulas. Product safety and eco-friendliness remain on the periphery of key attributes, but have appeal among key consumer groups, such as parents."

- Stephen Brown, Household Analyst

This Report discusses the following key topics: