Home Laundry Products - US - August 2017
"Home laundry products are a mature category in which price competition between leading brands continues to dampen sales growth. Innovations in format and scent are proving important drivers for category growth, as consumers are driven by scent and convenient, all-in-one formulas. Product safety and eco-friendliness remain on the periphery of key attributes, but have appeal among key consumer groups, such as parents."
- Stephen Brown, Household Analyst
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Category sales grow slowly and struggle to keep pace with inflation
- Young adults less aware of the benefits of fabric softener
- Shifting attitudes toward housecleaning and alternative products challenge bleach
Table of contents
Overview
- What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
- The issues
- Category sales grow slowly and struggle to keep pace with inflation
- Figure 1: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of home laundry products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Young adults less aware of the benefits of fabric softener
- Figure 2: Uncertainty about what fabric softener does, by age, May 2017
- Shifting attitudes toward housecleaning and alternative products challenge bleach
- Figure 3: Willingness to pay for laundry products that protect fabrics, May 2017
- The opportunities
- Online sales improve reach for leading retailers and name brands
- Figure 4: Online compared to brick-and-mortar retailers as secondary purchase locations, May 2017
- Single-dose purchases peak among young adults
- Figure 5: Purchases of single-dose detergent, by age, May 2017
- Formulas that extend sensory features show promise
- Figure 6: Willingness to spend on scent related features, May 2017
- What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Laundry market sees gradual sales growth amid competition
- Detergent dominates market as laundry care surges
- Fashion trends and ingredient transparency shape category
- Rise of high-efficiency washers and home construction benefit market
- Laundry market sees gradual sales growth amid competition
Market Size and Forecast
- Mature laundry category grows gradually amid heavy competition
- Figure 7: Total US sales and fan chart forecast of home laundry products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 8: Total US retail sales and forecast of home laundry products, at current prices, 2012-22
- Figure 9: Total US retail sales and forecast of home laundry products, at inflation-adjusted prices, 2012-22
- Mature laundry category grows gradually amid heavy competition
Market Breakdown
- Detergent dominates sales, but laundry care makes large gains
- Figure 10: Total US retail sales of home laundry products, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Detergent dominates sales, but laundry care makes large gains
Market Perspective
- Spend on laundry slightly outpaces other household categories
- Figure 11: Total US sales and forecast of home laundry products, household surface cleaners, and dishwashing products, at current prices, 2012-17
- Clothing and fashion trends drive launches of sport detergents
- Spend on laundry slightly outpaces other household categories
Market Factors
- High-efficiency washers comprise larger share of market
- Figure 12: Ownership of high-efficiency washers and dryers (Net), 2011-17
- New home construction brings more laundry rooms to market
- Figure 13: New residential home construction, 2010-16
- Decline in share of family households lowers overall spending
- Figure 14: Family and non-family households, 2006-16
- High-efficiency washers comprise larger share of market
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- P&G dominates category and sets bar on innovation
- Retailer incentives and brand positioning help expand online sales
- Innovation in format and scent drive MULO growth
- Abrasives and powder formats lose share
- Improving sensory experience, fabric protection may drive future growth
- P&G dominates category and sets bar on innovation
Company and Brand Sales of Laundry Products
- P&G maintains lead as consumers shift to convenient formats
- Sales of home laundry products by company
- Figure 15: MULO sales of home laundry products, by leading companies, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- P&G maintains lead as consumers shift to convenient formats
What's Working?
- Innovation in all-in-one formats yields higher-margin spending
- Laundry care products with long-lasting scent achieve growth
- Figure 16: MULO sales of laundry care, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Henkel pushes aggressive retail and marketing strategy
- Figure 17: Persil display at Walmart, February 2017
- Figure 18: Persil Superbowl advertisement, January 2017
- Retailers and brands extend online sales of laundry products
- Innovation in all-in-one formats yields higher-margin spending
What's Struggling?
- Abrasive products continue to lose share
- Figure 19: MULO sales of Clorox and Oxi Clean, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Household disinfectant brand Lysol challenges bleach with laundry sanitizer
- Powder declines as consumers shift to more convenient formats
- Figure 20: Use of powder and single-dose laundry detergent, 2012-17
- Abrasive products continue to lose share
What's Next?
- Brands deliver sensory experience with new scent and line extensions
- Unstopables extend brand appeal to adjacent household categories
- Laundry products that not only freshen, but protect
- Figure 21: Downy commercial highlighting protective formula, April 2017
- On-demand laundry service
- Brands deliver sensory experience with new scent and line extensions
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Most purchasers buy liquid detergent, single-dose outperforms powder
- Retailers offering value and convenience lead the market
- Scent leads among important purchase influencers
- Tide enjoys strong brand associations, but other brands hold ground
- Attitudes toward laundry reveal more barriers than opportunities
- Extending scent and clothing life capture consumer interest
- Most purchasers buy liquid detergent, single-dose outperforms powder
Products Purchased
- Liquid detergent remains staple for most households
- Figure 22: Laundry products purchased, May 2017
- Newcomers to category quicker to embrace single-dose
- Figure 23: Liquid and single-dose detergent purchases, by age, May 2017
- Lifestage drives demand
- Figure 24: Purchases of select laundry products, by age and by parental status, May 2017
- Hispanics mirror parents as heavy purchasers
- Figure 25: Purchases of select laundry products, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Liquid detergent remains staple for most households
Retailers Shopped
- Value and convenience determine retailers shopped
- Figure 26: Retailers shopped for home laundry products, May 2017
- Price is driver for category newcomers, but parents have broader needs
- Figure 27: Leading retailers most shopped, by age, income, and parental status, May 2017
- Parents and newcomers also shop online
- Figure 28: Online retailers as secondary purchase location, by age and by parental status, May 2017
- Retailer choice grows more habitual with age
- Figure 29: Supermarkets and club as most shopped purchase locations, by age, May 2017
- Hispanics balance price and selection in most shopped retailers
- Figure 30: Select retailers most shopped for laundry purchases, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Value and convenience determine retailers shopped
Purchase Influencers
- Scent is key for category entry
- Figure 31: TURF Analysis – Purchase influencers for laundry detergent, May 2017
- Figure 32: Table – TURF analysis – Purchase influencers, May 2017
- Methodology
- Scented features in detergent capture broad age range
- Figure 33: Scent and functional attributes as detergent purchase influencers, by age, May 2017
- Parents place demand on safety features
- Figure 34: Product safety features as detergent purchase influencers, by age and by parental status, May 2017
- Hispanics skew higher on scent-related influencers
- Figure 35: Scent-related detergent purchase influencers, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Scent is key for category entry
Brand Associations
- Leading brand Tide sees overwhelming recognition
- Figure 36: Laundry brand associations, May 2017
- Scent and cross-category activity drive associations with other brands
- Figure 37: Select associations with Gain and Arm & Hammer, by age, May 2017
- Parents rely on Tide for secondary features
- Figure 38: Sensitive skin and eco-friendly associations with Tide, by age and by parental status, May 2017
- Hispanics align with most purchasers on brand associations
- Figure 39: Select associations with Tide and Gain, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Leading brand Tide sees overwhelming recognition
Attitudes toward Laundry Products
- Barriers outweigh opportunities
- Figure 40: Attitudes toward laundry products create barriers and opportunities, May 2017
- Newness to category shapes attitudes toward scent, trial, and safety
- Figure 41: Attitudes toward trial, scent, and safety, by age, May 2017
- Lifestage demands reveal mixed attitudes toward fabric softener
- Figure 42: Attitudes toward fabric softener, by age and by parental status, May 2017
- Hispanics mirror young adults and parents in attitudes toward scent
- Figure 43: Attitudes toward scent and protection, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Barriers outweigh opportunities
Interest in Product Innovation
- Products that extend clothing life capture interest
- Scented features could garner even more spend
- Natural and skin-friendly formulas show room for brand extension
- Figure 44: Willingness to pay for laundry product innovation, May 2017
- Newcomers see benefit of clothes protection and scent
- Figure 45: Willingness to pay more for protective and scented features, by age, May 2017
- Parents emphasize natural and sensitive skin formulas
- Figure 46: Willingness to pay more for natural and sensitive skin laundry products, by age and by parental status, May 2017
- Hispanics center around lasting scent and natural formulas
- Figure 47: Willingness to pay more for scented and natural laundry products, by Hispanic origin, May 2017
- Products that extend clothing life capture interest
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Sales data
- Fan chart forecast
- Consumer survey data
- Direct marketing creative
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
Appendix – The Market
- Figure 48: Total US retail sales and forecast of home laundry products, by segment, at current prices, 2012-17
- Figure 49: Total US retail sales of home laundry products, by segment, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 50: Total US retail sales of home laundry products, by channel, at current prices, 2012-2017
- Figure 51: Total US retail sales of home laundry products, by channel, at current prices, 2015 and 2017
- Figure 52: Base samples for laundry detergent purchasers, Winter 2012-Winter 2017
Appendix – Key Players
- Figure 53: MULO sales of laundry detergent, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 54: MULO sales of liquid fabric softener, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 55: MULO sales of fabric softener sheets, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
- Figure 56: MULO sales of bleach, by leading companies and brands, rolling 52 weeks 2016 and 2017
Appendix – The Consumer
- Figure 57: Laundry detergent usage, by brand, 2012-17
Companies Covered
