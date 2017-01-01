Home Meal Replacement - Canada - October 2017
"HMR’s growth reflects an increase in the importance of convenience in how Canadians get and prepare their food. This Report examines consumers’ usage and perception of HMR in the Canadian market, helping retailers identify opportunities in the space. This Report also explores what foods consumers are more likely to eat and when, and what dayparts prove more and less important to HMR. With an eye to innovation, consumers were also asked what they were interested in, their reasons for using HMR and areas that they are more likely to agree with in terms of their overall experience and expectations."
- Joel Gregoire, Senior Research Analyst – Food & Beverage
This Report discusses the following key topics:
- Food sources are becoming more fragmented
- Operational challenges impact execution
- Breakfast occasion is under-represented at HMR
Table of contents
Overview
What you need to know
- Definition
- What you need to know
Executive Summary
The issues
- Food sources are becoming more fragmented
- Figure 1: Agreement with select HMR related statements, August 2017
- Operational challenges impact execution
- Breakfast occasion is under-represented at HMR
- Figure 2: HMR usage, by meal occasion, August 2017
The opportunities
- HMR can serve as a showcase for other store departments
- Figure 3: Agree “makes me want to explore other areas of the store”, August 2017
- ‘Grocerants’ address demand for on-premise experiences
- Figure 4: HMR usage, take out vs eat in by meal occasion, August 2017
- Technology serves as an opportunity to engage younger HMR consumers
- Figure 5: Interest in online ordering, by age, August 2017
What it means
- The issues
The Market – What You Need to Know
- Canadians are more time-pressed
- Most Canadians live in urban areas
- Immigration fuelling Canada’s population growth
- Canadians are more time-pressed
Market Factors
- Canadians are more time-pressed
- Most Canadians live in urban areas
- Figure 6: Share of Canadians that live in urban and rural areas, 1851-2016
- Immigration fuelling Canada’s population growth
- Figure 7: Foreign-born share of population by G8 country and Australia
- Mobile technology enabling unprecedented opportunity to interact
- Figure 8: Mobile and smartphone penetration, by age group, May 2017
- Canadians are more time-pressed
Key Players – What You Need to Know
- HMR is evolving to ‘grocerants’
- Executing a successful HMR program is challenging
- Meal kits compete with foodservice and HMR
- HMR is evolving to ‘grocerants’
What's Working?
- HMR is evolving to ‘grocerants’
- HMR is evolving to ‘grocerants’
Challenges
- Executing a successful HMR program is challenging
- Executing a successful HMR program is challenging
What's Next?
- Retailers will be expected to integrate technology with in-store experience
- Meal kits compete with foodservice and HMR
- Tech fuels opportunity for customized meal solutions
- Figure 9: Introducing Habit, October 2016
- Retailers will be expected to integrate technology with in-store experience
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- The majority of Canadians use HMR
- HMR is a solution in a time-pressed society
- Chicken rules the roost at HMR
- HMR can serve as a means to explore new food offerings
- Meal combos offer ease and value
- The majority of Canadians use HMR
HMR Usage
- The majority of Canadians use HMR
- Figure 10: HMR usage by retail format, August 2017
- HMR proves more popular among young adults
- Figure 11: HMR usage, by age, August 2017
- Dinner is ‘prime-time’ for HMR
- Figure 12: HMR usage, by meal occasion, August 2017
- Figure 13: HMR usage, take out vs eat in, August 2017
- Figure 14: HMR usage, take out vs eat in by meal occasion, August 2017
- Younger consumers are more likely to eat in when using HMR
- Figure 15: HMR eat in (any meal), by age, August 2017
- The majority of Canadians use HMR
Reasons for Using HMR
- Figure 16: Reasons for making purchases from HMR, August 2017
- HMR is a solution in a time-pressed society
- Figure 17: Use HMR because there’s no time to cook, moms vs overall, August 2017
- HMR is an on-the-go solution
- Figure 18: Use HMR because already shopping at the store, by gender, August 2017
- Figure 19: Use HMR because hungry while out, by age group, August 2017
- Comparable value is important to a quarter of consumers
- Figure 20: Use HMR because it’s cheaper versus restaurants, Chinese Canadians vs overall population, August 2017
- Figure 21: HMR usage, by perceived financial situation, August 2017
- Food selection is not the primary reason for using HMR
- Figure 22: Use HMR because need a side dish for a meal being prepared, by age group, August 2017
Menu Assortment
- Chicken rules the roost at HMR
- Figure 23: Top foods purchased at HMR across any occasion, August 2017
- Figure 24: Top foods purchased at HMR across any occasion, by meal, August 2017
- Figure 25: Correspondence analysis – Foods purchased, by daypart, August 2017
- Younger consumers show higher stated purchase for most foods
- Figure 26: Foods purchased at HMR across any occasion, by age group, August 2017
- Figure 27: International foods purchased at HMR across any occasion, by region, August 2017
- Figure 28: When HMR meals are purchased, Chinese Canadians vs overall population, August 2017
- Figure 29: Foods purchased at HMR across any occasion, Chinese Canadians vs overall population, August 2017
- Chicken rules the roost at HMR
Creating an Experience
- HMR can be a means to explore new food offerings
- Figure 30: “Prepared/made-to-order foods from retailer allow me to try new foods” (% agree), August 2017
- HMR can be a conduit to explore the rest of the store
- Figure 31: “The section of the store where I get ready and prepared meals makes me want to explore other areas of the store” (% agree), August 2017
- ‘Grocerants’ provide an alternative to restaurants
- Figure 32: Historical and forecast food sales; at home versus dining out
- HMR can be a means to explore new food offerings
Innovation Opportunities
- Figure 33: Areas of interest related to HMR, August 2017
- Figure 34: TURF analysis – Interest, August 2017
- Figure 35: Table – TURF analysis – Interest, August 2017
- Meal combos offer ease and value
- Technology enables convenience and responsiveness
- Figure 36: Interest in online ordering, by age, August 2017
- Delivery meal kits represent an area of competition for HMR
- Figure 37: Interest in delivery, August 2017
- Figure 38: Scratch Meals Panang Chicken Curry with Peppers & Bamboo Shoots (UK), February 2017
Appendix – Data Sources and Abbreviations
- Data sources
- Consumer survey data
- Consumer qualitative research
- Correspondence analysis
- TURF analysis
- Abbreviations and terms
- Abbreviations
- Data sources
