Home Storage Solutions - UK - December 2016
“The UK’s homes are getting smaller, but people have more and more possessions. Home storage has become an integral part of every home, serving to help households run smoothly, take control of their surroundings and keep on top of clutter. By storing things better, tasks around the home, including cooking, become more pleasurable. Good storage solutions even prove to be a way of easing household tensions which can arise from sharing storage space. Today’s younger householders want storage to form part of the décor of their rooms, leading to increased demand for home storage products that are decorative as well as practical.”
– Jane Westgarth, Senior Market Analyst
This report discusses the following key topics:
- Home habits are creating demand for innovative storage
- What is the impact of private renters on demand for home storage?
- Arrival of children boosts demand for storage
Issues and Insights
- Home habits are creating demand for innovative storage
- The facts
- The implications
- What is the impact of private renters on demand for home storage?
- The facts
- The implications
- Arrival of children boosts demand for storage
- The facts
- The implications
Home habits are creating demand for innovative storage
The Market – What You Need to Know
- High growth expected in home storage market
- Food storage dominates
- Huge demand for utility storage
- Storage benefiting from design
- Broad distribution of home storage items
- Online specialists are significant competitors in home storage
- People’s time at home
- More UK households
- Private renters live in smaller homes and move more often
High growth expected in home storage market
Market Size and Forecast
- High growth expected in home storage market
- Figure 11: Consumer spend on home storage, 2011-21
- Figure 12: Consumer spend on home storage, 2011-21
- Forecast methodology
High growth expected in home storage market
Market Segmentation
- Food storage dominates
- Huge demand for utility storage
- Bins benefiting from design
- Organising and sorting
- Filling difficult spaces
- Figure 13: Consumer spend on home storage, share by market segment, 2016
- Less footfall in superstores
Food storage dominates
Channels to Market
- Broad distribution of home storage items
- Online selling increases to 19% by value
- Figure 14: Distribution of home storage, 2016
- IKEA’s outstanding performance
- Argos will open inside Sainsbury’s supermarkets
- Department stores are a destination for home storage
- Value stores – Ones to watch
- Lakeland is a destination retailer for home storage
- Growth of the ‘home’ concept store
- DIY stores losing resonance with shoppers
- Online specialists
- Niche specialist retailers
- The Holding Company (theholdingcompany.co.uk)
- Store – A Place for Everything (aplaceforeverything.co.uk)
- Other specialists
Broad distribution of home storage items
Market Drivers
- Homes are places for relaxation and leisure time
- Homeworking raises demand for home storage
- Keeping things in order
- Figure 15: Attitudes towards time at home, November 2015
- 77 million bedrooms in the UK
- Figure 16: Number of bedrooms in homes, by tenure, England and Wales, 2015
- 84% mention importance of plenty of bedroom storage
- Figure 17: Attitudes regarding bedrooms (summary), July 2016
- Adding more storage is a key factor in kitchen refits
- Figure 18: Reasons for refitting the kitchen, July 2016
- Moving day creates demand for storage items
- Buoyant housing market stimulates spending on the home
- Figure 19: Housing transactions, UK, January 2012-September 2016
- Steady growth in household numbers underpins market growth
- Figure 20: UK households, by size, 2011-21
- One in three aged 25-34 rent from a private landlord
- : Figure 21: Housing tenure, UK, 2012-16
- Length of time in current home
- Figure 22: Housing situation, by length of time in current home, July 2016
- Private rented homes are 27% smaller than owner-occupied homes
- Figure 23: Usable floor area of homes, by tenure, England, 2008 and 2014
- Reluctance to downsize leaves many over-55s in larger properties
- Figure 24: Number of bedrooms, by tenure, England, 2014
- Shifting age structure in the UK
- Figure 25: Trends in the age structure of the UK population, 2011-21
Homes are places for relaxation and leisure time
Companies and Brands – What You Need to Know
- Wide range of suppliers for home storage
- Self-storage sector includes almost 1,000 storage units
- The race for faster deliveries
- Space allocation for storage
- An apartment on a trolley
- Addis expands into bathroom storage
- Design innovation for utility items
- Ethical sourcing and environmentally friendly storage
- ‘Open Storage’ systems
Wide range of suppliers for home storage
Suppliers of Home Storage
- Wide range of suppliers for home storage
- Figure 26: Selected suppliers for home storage, UK, 2014 and 2015
Wide range of suppliers for home storage
Self-storage
- Figure 27: Self-storage companies, top five, by turnover, UK, 2014 and 2015
Retailers
- The race for faster deliveries
- Understanding consumer lifestyles
- Argos is serious about storage
- Amazon is a destination for housewares
- Tesco hits out at Argos with a click-and-collect option
- Space allocation for storage
- Figure 28: Selected DIY/hardware companies, space allocated to storage, 2016
The race for faster deliveries
Launch Activity and Innovation
- An apartment on a trolley
- Figure 29: IKEA, concept for a studio apartment, packing for moving to a new home, November 2016
- Addis expands into bathroom storage
- Figure 30: Examples of bathroom storage range, by Addis, 2016
- Strata develops a side-opening storage box
- Figure 31: Strata, storage box with side opening, 2016
- Curver creates a knitted style
- Figure 32: Curver, knitted styling for storage, 2016
- Ethical sourcing and environmentally friendly storage
- Figure 33: Mifuko, storage made in Kenya from recycled plastic, 2016
- ‘Open storage’ systems
- Figure 34: Muuto, stacked storage range, 2016
- A compact food container with a portion dispenser
- Odour reduction with laundry products
- Figure 35: Neatfreak! laundry storage prevents odour, 2016
An apartment on a trolley
The Consumer – What You Need to Know
- Bedroom storage is the most popular purchase
- Londoners buy more storage
- IKEA and Argos are most used shops for home storage
- Well-designed products, high quality and broad choice
- Household activities shape demand for storage
- Improving storage in awkward spaces
- Decluttering behaviour
- Londoners and younger people most inclined to rent storage space
- Organised homes are more efficient and happier places
- Four target groups for home storage
Bedroom storage is the most popular purchase
Rooms for Which Storage Was Bought
- Bedroom storage attracts the highest rates of purchasing
- Younger Millennials are an important target group
- Londoners buy more storage
- Figure 36: Purchases of storage items, by room, October 2016
- Repertoire of rooms purchased for
- Figure 37: Purchases of storage items, by room, repertoire, October 2016
Bedroom storage attracts the highest rates of purchasing
Retailers Used for Storage Items
- IKEA and Argos are destinations for home storage
- Figure 38: Purchases of storage items, by retailer, October 2016
- IKEA is popular with younger customers and families
- Argos has broad appeal
- John Lewis shoppers are wealthier
- Others
IKEA and Argos are destinations for home storage
Factors Influencing Choice of Retailer for Storage Items
- Price matters, but so do style and quality
- Shops remain relevant
- Branding is less important than the product
- Figure 39: Factors influencing choice of retailer, October 2016
Price matters, but so do style and quality
Household Engagement in Activities
- Throwing away the rubbish creates storage needs
- Home storage for kitchen tools
- Older and tidier
- Packed lunches
- Pets at home
- Displaying possessions
- Storing sports equipment
- Figure 40: Household engagement in activities, October 2016
Throwing away the rubbish creates storage needs
Interest in Features of Storage
- Women are most interested in home storage
- Addressing narrow spaces
- Storage for children’s things
- Women like the idea of clever storage ideas
- Decorative storage resonates most with women
- Figure 41: Interest in features of storage, October 2016
Women are most interested in home storage
Storage Behaviour in the Home
- ABs and urban dwellers are most likely to have bought extra storage
- Decluttering behaviour
- Hiding the junk
- Resisting clutter
- Looking for inspiration
- Children put pressure on space within the home
- Londoners and younger people most inclined to rent storage space
- Renting storage space – A male thing
- Figure 42: Storage behaviour, October 2016
ABs and urban dwellers are most likely to have bought extra storage
Attitudes Regarding Home Storage
- Organised homes are happier homes
- Dumping ground for junk
- Electronic clutter
- Displaying possessions
- Organising smaller things
- Sharing can create tensions
- Style matters to 16-34s
- Figure 43: Attitudes regarding home storage, October 2016
Organised homes are happier homes
Target Groups for Home Storage
- Stylish Storage are the most commercial target group
- Figure 44: Target groups for home storage, October 2016
- Figure 45: Target groups, by age and socio-economic group, October 2016
- Rooms for which storage was purchased
- Figure 46: Purchases of storage items, by room, by target group, October 2016
- Retailers used by target group
- Figure 47: Purchases of storage items, by retailer, by target group, October 2016
- Factors influencing choice of retailer for storage items, by target group
- Figure 48: Factors influencing choice of retailer, by target group, October 2016
- Household engagement in activities, by target group
- Figure 49: Household engagement in activities, by target group, October 2016
- Interest in storage features, by target group
- Figure 50: Interest in features of storage, by target group, October 2016
- Storage behaviour in the home, by target group
- Figure 51: Storage behaviour, by target group, October 2016
- Attitudes regarding home storage, by target group
- Figure 52: Attitudes regarding home storage, by target group, October 2016
Stylish Storage are the most commercial target group
Appendix – Data Sources, Abbreviations and Supporting Information
- Abbreviations
- Consumer research methodology
Appendix – Market Size and Forecast
- Forecast Methodology
- Forecast Methodology
Companies Covered
